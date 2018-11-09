More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Has Didier Drogba played his final game as a professional?

By Daniel KarellNov 9, 2018, 3:51 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, KY — Didier Drogba‘s dazzling, star-studded career may have come to an end Thursday night under the bright lights of Lynn Stadium, in front of a packed house of 7,025 fans for the USL Cup final.

With eight league or cup titles and dozens of individual awards, the Chelsea legend was unable to add one final trophy to his mantlepiece, as Louisville City scored on a goal-mouth scramble off a corner kick and held on to win its second-straight USL Cup title. Drogba finished the game with six shots, but just one on target, a 40-yard free kick from the center of the field that Louisville City goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh parried away.

It’s a setting he likely never expected he’d finish his career in, even when he signed with Phoenix Rising in 2017 and became part of the team’s ownership group. Phoenix looked mired for a poor finish before Rick Schantz took over as coach in June, leading the team into the playoffs and on a magic run to the final, which included three goals from Drogba in the playoffs.

It looked as though the USL script writers were bringing the drama to a crescendo, with Drogba adding a USL Cup to go with his four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and UEFA Champions League trophy, among others.

Unfortunately for Phoenix Rising, and perhaps more fortunately for Louisville City, Drogba’s touch was off on Thursday evening. Four of his free kicks went flying over the crossbar and he failed to fully connect on a late-game, audacious bicycle kick attempt. Drogba also earned a frustration yellow card for a tackle from behind.

“Look, you can see as the game goes on, we were down 1-0, his desire to get the ball, his desire to be involved (is there),” Schantz said. “He’s 40-years old playing against 20-somethings in a league that’s up and coming. It’s not easy. The opportunity I got to coach him this year blows me away that I was able to share the field with one of the best players in the sport.”

Even in defeat, Drogba remained humble and gracious, staying on the field to watch the trophy ceremony with his team, congratulating the squad and coach for making it to the final and telling them to keep their heads up.

“It’s been incredible,” Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Carl Woszczynski said following the match. “His talent on the field speaks for itself but the biggest thing I take, the level he’s been at and everything he’s won, he’s one of the best people you’ll ever meet. He’s invited us to his house for team barbecues, opened his doors, cooked for us for hours, treated everyone as an equal, with respect.

“That says a lot considering the guys he’s played with. Coming to USL and treating us like that, teaching us everything he’s learned, that’s one of the most valuable things I’ll take, No matter what level you get to, you can still be humble and treat everyone with respect.”

While Drogba took much of the spotlight ahead of the game, it was a trio of unsung players who shut him down all evening; Midfielder and Louisville City captain Paolo DelPiccolo and centerbacks Paco Craig and Alexis Souahy. For all the experience LouCity returned with DelPiccolo, Craig and others, Souahy is just a 23-year-old rookie playing in his first cup final. And yet, the young defender from France who was released from Le Havre’s youth academy four years ago played as well and resolutely as he had all season. Craig, a West Ham academy alum and USL First-Team XI honoree, was strong as always against the Ivorian, and DelPiccolo and Drogba each had their share of battles in midfield.

“(They were) so good, so good,” Hackworth said about his defenders performance on Drogba. “Especially, Paco, he’s first team and everyone knows how good he is, but Alexis is a star on the rise and we might be hearing his name for a long time to come at a high level.”

Not to be lost in the talk about Drogba is the incredible achievement for Louisville City to win a second consecutive title. Louisville City lost its coach, James O’Connor, to Orlando City at the end of June, and the team ended up going with a triumvirate of player coaches for the next 6 weeks of action: DelPiccolo, George Davis and the USL Cup MVP Luke Spencer.

John Hackworth took over in mid-August and after making some little adjustments – tightening the defensive line and introducing more high pressing to force turnovers – LouCity found its rhythm. Even with five coaches this season, the team was steady all year long until down the stretch, when LouCity put on the after burners. The club finished the year winning its last ten games, including the final four in the playoffs to take the USL crown.

“The way they competed in training, and then went back in the locker room, I thought I was going to have to settle some fights,” said Hackworth, noting he knew this team could make a run for the title within the first couple days of practice. “But they’re a brotherhood. They have this high standard, they want to be pushed, they want to be coached. I thought, ‘if we can get this right…if we can clean up some things, it’s going to happen.'”

Drogba didn’t speak to the media following the match, but at the pre-match press conference, he revealed that after Phoenix Rising’s 2-1 win over Orange County for the Western Conference title, he received a few phone calls about continuing playing. He then hinted that perhaps the USL Cup final wouldn’t be the finale to his career.

When asked if Drogba revealed anything to him following the match, Schantz deadpanned and said, “That will be a separate press conference.”

How will Man United, Man City line up?

By Daniel KarellNov 9, 2018, 2:58 PM EST
The first Manchester derby of the season takes place this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as old rivals Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola meet again.  

The match at the Etihad Stadium is sure to include some fireworks, especially with Manchester City scoring 12 goals in its last two games. But we’ll have to watch out for Man United, as Anthony Martial is in red-hot form and the Red Devils seem to have turned a corner.

Below is a look at the projected lineups for the Manchester derby.

Manchester United

—– De Gea —–

—- Young —- Smalling —- Lindelof —- Shaw —-

—– Herrera —— Matic ——-Pogba—–

—- Mata————————- Martial—-

—– Sanchez—– 

Manchester City

—– Ederson—–

—- Walker —- Laporte —- Stones —- Mendy—-

—- Fernandinho—-

—- B. Silva——– D. Silva—-

– Sterling —————————- Sane—-

—– Aguero—– 

Man City signs Sterling to five-year extension

By Daniel KarellNov 9, 2018, 1:38 PM EST
Manchester City fans will be able to enjoy watching Raheem Sterling wearing the sky blue uniform well into the next decade.

The club announced on Friday that it had signed Sterling to a new contract through 2023. Sterling’s old contract was due to expire at the end of the 2019-2020 season and clearly Man City was intent on locking down one of its top attacking talents.

“I’m delighted to sign,” Sterling said in a statement. “My development here has been incredible. I felt from the minute I got here it was the right choice for me. It’s paid off and I’m really grateful.”

So far this season, Sterling is red hot in front of goal, with six goals in nine Premier League matches. He’s also added a goal in UEFA Champions League action. Last season, Sterling exploded for 18 goals in 37 Premier League appearances. Since joining Man City in 2015 from Liverpool for $75 million, Sterling has scored 37 goals in 122 games in the league.

Locking down Sterling, surely to a high-paying contract is a win-win for both sides. Sterling can improve as a player with Manchester City, challenging himself against the best in the Champions League and staying sharp for international competitions with the regular league season. For Man City, signing Sterling now gets ahead of the rumor mill of him potentially leaving for another club, whether in England or abroad, and ensures that the club can plan some of its future around him.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2018, 11:50 AM EST
Week 12 of the Premier League season is almost here as we look forward to the final weekend of action before the November international break.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 4-1 Fulham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield 1-3 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 3-2 Everton – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 2-3 Tottenham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Man City 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League Preview: Cardiff City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

By Daniel KarellNov 9, 2018, 11:18 AM EST
  • Joe Ralls is available again for Cardiff but Jazz Richards (hamstring) and Kenneth Zohore (calf) will both miss out through injury and Harry Arter is suspended.   
  • Brighton continue to be without Pascal Gross, Davy Propper (ankle) and David Button (knee), while Alireza Jahanbakhsh is likely to be absent with a hamstring strain. 
  • Cardiff and Brighton have never met before in the top flight. This is the fourth new top-flight fixture this season after AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff, Brighton v Fulham and AFC Bournemouth v Fulham. 
  • The Bluebirds are aiming to halt their habit of conceding the opening goal, having done so eight times in the Premier League this season, the most of any team, level with Fulham.  

Brighton and Hove Albion has the chance to move into the top ten of the Premier League table as Chris Houghton’s side travel to face Cardiff City in the first match of week 12 (Watch live on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Seagulls have enjoyed a great start to the season, with three wins in its last four including a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Newcastle. The defense, led by Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy has held firm while 35-year-old Glenn Murray continues to drink from the fountain of youth, scoring six goals this early in the PL season. Cardiff on the other side are desperate for three points at home, as it currently sits in the drop zone with five points from 11 games.

What they’re saying

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on finding positives out of a rough start to the season: ““I think as a team we’ve improved nearly every game since the Bournemouth game and we’ve played far more football than people give us credit for. But it’s about getting the balance, we have changed and now we need a bit of luck. My wife says my luck is changing from today, so I can’t argue with my wife. But every game is winnable for us until Christmas if we have a good day. If we didn’t win it wouldn’t be the end of the world, but Saturday is one we want to win.”

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Houghton on facing Cardiff: “It goes without saying that when you get used to this league you recognize that trips to teams who aren’t in the top six might not be as daunting – but this is still only our second season in the division. We know them quite well as a team, and their level of performance this season has been relatively good on the whole despite the results. They’re at home and they’ll have good backing from the crowd, so our approach is exactly the same as any other away game – but every game is an opportunity for us.”

Video Preview

Prediction

It’s a matchup between two teams who display similar playing styles, so like many games with teams farther down the table, this one should come down to a set piece. We’ll give Cardiff the narrow victory, picking up three massive points over Brighton. Cardiff 1-0 Brighton