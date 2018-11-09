How will Man United, Man City line up?

The first Manchester derby of the season takes place this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as old rivals Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola meet again.
The match at the Etihad Stadium is sure to include some fireworks, especially with Manchester City scoring 12 goals in its last two games. But we’ll have to watch out for Man United, as Anthony Martial is in red-hot form and the Red Devils seem to have turned a corner.
Below is a look at the projected lineups for the Manchester derby.
Manchester United
—– De Gea —–
—- Young —- Smalling —- Lindelof —- Shaw —-
—– Herrera —— Matic ——-Pogba—–
—- Mata————————- Martial—-
—– Sanchez—–
Manchester City
—– Ederson—–
—- Walker —- Laporte —- Stones —- Mendy—-
—- Fernandinho—-
—- B. Silva——– D. Silva—-
– Sterling —————————- Sane—-
—– Aguero—–