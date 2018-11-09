More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
How will Man United, Man City line up?

By Daniel KarellNov 9, 2018, 2:58 PM EST
The first Manchester derby of the season takes place this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as old rivals Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola meet again.  

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

The match at the Etihad Stadium is sure to include some fireworks, especially with Manchester City scoring 12 goals in its last two games. But we’ll have to watch out for Man United, as Anthony Martial is in red-hot form and the Red Devils seem to have turned a corner.

Below is a look at the projected lineups for the Manchester derby.

Manchester United

—– De Gea —–

—- Young —- Smalling —- Lindelof —- Shaw —-

—– Herrera —— Matic ——-Pogba—–

—- Mata————————- Martial—-

—– Sanchez—– 

Manchester City

—– Ederson—–

—- Walker —- Laporte —- Stones —- Mendy—-

—- Fernandinho—-

—- B. Silva——– D. Silva—-

– Sterling —————————- Sane—-

—– Aguero—– 

Man City signs Sterling to five-year extension

By Daniel KarellNov 9, 2018, 1:38 PM EST
Manchester City fans will be able to enjoy watching Raheem Sterling wearing the sky blue uniform well into the next decade.

The club announced on Friday that it had signed Sterling to a new contract through 2023. Sterling’s old contract was due to expire at the end of the 2019-2020 season and clearly Man City was intent on locking down one of its top attacking talents.

“I’m delighted to sign,” Sterling said in a statement. “My development here has been incredible. I felt from the minute I got here it was the right choice for me. It’s paid off and I’m really grateful.”

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

So far this season, Sterling is red hot in front of goal, with six goals in nine Premier League matches. He’s also added a goal in UEFA Champions League action. Last season, Sterling exploded for 18 goals in 37 Premier League appearances. Since joining Man City in 2015 from Liverpool for $75 million, Sterling has scored 37 goals in 122 games in the league.

Locking down Sterling, surely to a high-paying contract is a win-win for both sides. Sterling can improve as a player with Manchester City, challenging himself against the best in the Champions League and staying sharp for international competitions with the regular league season. For Man City, signing Sterling now gets ahead of the rumor mill of him potentially leaving for another club, whether in England or abroad, and ensures that the club can plan some of its future around him.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2018, 11:50 AM EST
Week 12 of the Premier League season is almost here as we look forward to the final weekend of action before the November international break.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush" ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 4-1 Fulham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield 1-3 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 3-2 Everton – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 2-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 2-3 Tottenham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Man City 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League Preview: Cardiff City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

By Daniel KarellNov 9, 2018, 11:18 AM EST
  • Joe Ralls is available again for Cardiff but Jazz Richards (hamstring) and Kenneth Zohore (calf) will both miss out through injury and Harry Arter is suspended.   
  • Brighton continue to be without Pascal Gross, Davy Propper (ankle) and David Button (knee), while Alireza Jahanbakhsh is likely to be absent with a hamstring strain. 
  • Cardiff and Brighton have never met before in the top flight. This is the fourth new top-flight fixture this season after AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff, Brighton v Fulham and AFC Bournemouth v Fulham. 
  • The Bluebirds are aiming to halt their habit of conceding the opening goal, having done so eight times in the Premier League this season, the most of any team, level with Fulham.  

Brighton and Hove Albion has the chance to move into the top ten of the Premier League table as Chris Houghton’s side travel to face Cardiff City in the first match of week 12 (Watch live on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Seagulls have enjoyed a great start to the season, with three wins in its last four including a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Newcastle. The defense, led by Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy has held firm while 35-year-old Glenn Murray continues to drink from the fountain of youth, scoring six goals this early in the PL season. Cardiff on the other side are desperate for three points at home, as it currently sits in the drop zone with five points from 11 games.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

What they’re saying

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on finding positives out of a rough start to the season: ““I think as a team we’ve improved nearly every game since the Bournemouth game and we’ve played far more football than people give us credit for. But it’s about getting the balance, we have changed and now we need a bit of luck. My wife says my luck is changing from today, so I can’t argue with my wife. But every game is winnable for us until Christmas if we have a good day. If we didn’t win it wouldn’t be the end of the world, but Saturday is one we want to win.”

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Houghton on facing Cardiff: “It goes without saying that when you get used to this league you recognize that trips to teams who aren’t in the top six might not be as daunting – but this is still only our second season in the division. We know them quite well as a team, and their level of performance this season has been relatively good on the whole despite the results. They’re at home and they’ll have good backing from the crowd, so our approach is exactly the same as any other away game – but every game is an opportunity for us.”

Video Preview

Prediction

It’s a matchup between two teams who display similar playing styles, so like many games with teams farther down the table, this one should come down to a set piece. We’ll give Cardiff the narrow victory, picking up three massive points over Brighton. Cardiff 1-0 Brighton

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 12

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2018, 10:04 AM EST
Week 12 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is here and there are some mouthwatering clashes ahead of the two week international break.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]