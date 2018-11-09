Man City signs Sterling to five-year extension

Manchester City fans will be able to enjoy watching Raheem Sterling wearing the sky blue uniform well into the next decade.
The club announced on Friday that it had signed Sterling to a new contract through 2023. Sterling’s old contract was due to expire at the end of the 2019-2020 season and clearly Man City was intent on locking down one of its top attacking talents.
“I’m delighted to sign,” Sterling said in a statement. “My development here has been incredible. I felt from the minute I got here it was the right choice for me. It’s paid off and I’m really grateful.”
So far this season, Sterling is red hot in front of goal, with six goals in nine Premier League matches. He’s also added a goal in UEFA Champions League action. Last season, Sterling exploded for 18 goals in 37 Premier League appearances. Since joining Man City in 2015 from Liverpool for $75 million, Sterling has scored 37 goals in 122 games in the league.
Locking down Sterling, surely to a high-paying contract is a win-win for both sides. Sterling can improve as a player with Manchester City, challenging himself against the best in the Champions League and staying sharp for international competitions with the regular league season. For Man City, signing Sterling now gets ahead of the rumor mill of him potentially leaving for another club, whether in England or abroad, and ensures that the club can plan some of its future around him.