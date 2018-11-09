More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 12

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 9, 2018, 10:04 AM EST
Week 12 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is here and there are some mouthwatering clashes ahead of the two week international break.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Premier League Preview: Cardiff City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 9, 2018, 11:18 AM EST
  • Joe Ralls is available again for Cardiff but Jazz Richards (hamstring) and Kenneth Zohore (calf) will both miss out through injury and Harry Arter is suspended.   
  • Brighton continue to be without Pascal Gross, Davy Propper (ankle) and David Button (knee), while Alireza Jahanbakhsh is likely to be absent with a hamstring strain. 
  • Cardiff and Brighton have never met before in the top flight. This is the fourth new top-flight fixture this season after AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff, Brighton v Fulham and AFC Bournemouth v Fulham. 
  • The Bluebirds are aiming to halt their habit of conceding the opening goal, having done so eight times in the Premier League this season, the most of any team, level with Fulham.  

Brighton and Hove Albion has the chance to move into the top ten of the Premier League table as Chris Houghton’s side travel to face Cardiff City in the first match of week 12 (Watch live on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Seagulls have enjoyed a great start to the season, with three wins in its last four including a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Newcastle. The defense, led by Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy has held firm while 35-year-old Glenn Murray continues to drink from the fountain of youth, scoring six goals this early in the PL season. Cardiff on the other side are desperate for three points at home, as it currently sits in the drop zone with five points from 11 games.

What they’re saying

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on finding positives out of a rough start to the season: ““I think as a team we’ve improved nearly every game since the Bournemouth game and we’ve played far more football than people give us credit for. But it’s about getting the balance, we have changed and now we need a bit of luck. My wife says my luck is changing from today, so I can’t argue with my wife. But every game is winnable for us until Christmas if we have a good day. If we didn’t win it wouldn’t be the end of the world, but Saturday is one we want to win.”

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Houghton on facing Cardiff: “It goes without saying that when you get used to this league you recognize that trips to teams who aren’t in the top six might not be as daunting – but this is still only our second season in the division. We know them quite well as a team, and their level of performance this season has been relatively good on the whole despite the results. They’re at home and they’ll have good backing from the crowd, so our approach is exactly the same as any other away game – but every game is an opportunity for us.”

Video Preview

Prediction

It’s a matchup between two teams who display similar playing styles, so like many games with teams farther down the table, this one should come down to a set piece. We’ll give Cardiff the narrow victory, picking up three massive points over Brighton. Cardiff 1-0 Brighton

Chiellini, Jorginho headline Italy squad to face USMNT

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 9, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Chelsea pair Jorginho and Emerson were named to a 27-man squad ahead of the November FIFA dates, which includes a matchup against the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Some regulars also made the squad, including defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci and winger Lorenzo Insigne, but the squad also features youngsters such as Inter winger Matteo Politano, German-born Vincenzo Grifo of Hoffenheim and 18-year-old Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Italy will face Portugal at the San Siro on November 17 in UEFA Nations League action, followed by the match against the USMNT three days later in Genk, Belgium. It will be interesting to see if Italy manager Roberto Mancini rests some of his veterans against the U.S., which will field a younger squad, to blood some of his youngsters in the friendly. It could be a barometer of where this young U.S. side is against a historic European power’s fellow young players.

In terms of the Premier League, Jorginho has quickly settled in to life in the Premier League with 11 league starts for Chelsea since joining this past summer. The 26-year-old is the playmaker of the side and the link between defense and attack. Emerson meanwhile has yet to feature this season in the Premier League, though he’s played five times for Chelsea between the UEFA Europa League and League Cup.

Interestingly, both players are Brazilian-born, although their international allegiance is now to Italy. Both players are of Italian descent.

Milan rivals agree shared stadium plan, likely at San Siro

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 9, 2018, 7:50 AM EST
MILAN (AP) AC Milan and Inter Milan have agreed to work on a shared stadium project, and prefer “complete renovation” of their city-owned San Siro home.

In a statement, Inter Milan says a shared stadium “will serve in the best interests of all stakeholders.”

The agreement was announced after talks with Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala about redeveloping land around the 80,000-capacity Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. The clubs have shared it for 71 years.

Italian clubs typically rent publicly owned venues, despite Serie A champion Juventus and rivals in other countries generating more income from owning their stadiums.

Inter’s statement says a task force should make progress this year “evaluating several possible options, including a complete renovation of the existing San Siro stadium.”

Portland outlasts Seattle in gripping playoff second leg (video)

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Nicholas MendolaNov 9, 2018, 1:40 AM EST
Portland and Seattle staged a second leg befitting of their rivalry, as the Timbers knocked their rivals out of the MLS Cup Playoffs with a gripping win in Seattle early Friday.

A chaotic ending put the match in extra time, where Dairon Asprilla sent a bullet header into the back of the goal off a Diego Valeri cross to make it 4-3 on aggregate only to see a penalty make it 4-4 four minutes later.

Will Bruin hit the post with Seattle’s second penalty attempt and Jeff Attinella stopped Osvaldo Alonso on the next Seattle attempt. Stefan Frei stopped Liam Ridgewell‘s winning bid, but could only get a hand on Asprilla’s winning hit.

The triumph sets Portland up for a meeting with either Real Salt Lake or Sporting KC in the Western final.

The Sounders entered the match down 2-1 but holding an away goal. That meant 1-0 would be enough for them to get into the conference finals, and an awful Portland mistake put them in the catbird seat.

Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella bungled a cross and left it on the doorstep for Raul Ruidiaz, who made it 2-2 on aggregate in the 68th minute. Seattle, as it stood, was headed back to the Western finals.

Enter Sebastian Blanco.

The Argentine took a lay-off from Dairon Asprilla and hit a low ball that caught Stefan Frei in a hard place.

Portland was back in front, though the Timbers were denied a bid to close the match out via Frei’s in-tight denial of Lucas Melano.

Stoppage time made it 2-1 to Seattle, when Ruidiaz unleashed this beauty following a weak headed clearing attempt from Blanco.

The match went to extra time, and Valeri’s long cross was met at the back post by the leaping Asprilla.

The score line stayed the same for less than four minutes, as a Blanco handball sent Lodeiro to the spot and the Sounders star did not miss his chance to make it 4-4.

Ruidiaz had a goal pulled back for a handball as the match continued to deliver drama en route to kicks.

Some Timbers players celebrated after extra time, apparently thinking they advanced via away goals (away goals in extra time are no longer a tiebreaker). That’s… problematic.