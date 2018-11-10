More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Copa Libertadores final, Boca vs. River Plate in doubt

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 10, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
The first leg of the eagerly anticipated Copa Libertadores final between bitter rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate at La Bombonera on Saturday looks to be in serious doubt.

Torrential rain in Buenos Aires has the pitch at Boca’s stadium with huge amounts of standing water on it, with CONMEBOL due to take a decision soon.

The flooding in Argentina’s capital city could mean this game being postponed, and below is a look at the pitch just a few hours before kick off.

However, the drainage at Boca’s home is said to be exceptional and it will have to be in the coming hours.

Southampton furious after “joke” offside decision

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 10, 2018, 12:50 PM EST
Southampton striker Charlie Austin was not a happy man after their 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday at St Mary’s.

At 1-0 up Saints had a goal chalked out for offside by the officials, led by referee Simon Hooper, as Austin’s shot was deflected and found the back of the net.

However, after a minute or so of confusion the goal was disallowed as Saints’ Maya Yoshida, in an offside position, was adjudged to have interfered with play. Yoshida didn’t attempt to go towards the ball and none of Watford’s players remonstrated with the officials as Yoshida wasn’t close to the ball. The Japanese defender said afterwards that “the referee realised they got it wrong. I heard that he said that.”

Speaking to the TV cameras after the game about the decision, a furious Austin didn’t mince his words.

“It’s ridiculous, they shouldn’t be in the game. We scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out for offside. The officials cost us two points,” Austin said. “They said it was offside, that is a joke. People go on about VAR, they clearly need help. If this is the best, most-watched league in the world then give them all the help they need. It is a joke. Sure there are many positives, we worked hard, we deserved three points and we would have got that had we not been let down by the official. We feel like we have been let down. We started well, worked hard to be up 1-0 at half-time and we stuck to the plan. We didn’t get beat but we should have gotten away with three points going into the international break. The performance was there, we can take that away and we should manage the game. I’m angry is what it is, we should have won 2-0.”

His manager, Mark Hughes, agreed totally with Austin and had a few more minutes to compose himself before hammering the officials further.

“Unfortunately the officials have cost us dearly today,” Hughes said. “At 1-0 to the good, we get an opportunity, clear goal. Not one of their players appealed for offside. At 2-0 the game is over from my point of view… All we ask of the officials is that the match-defining moments, we want them to get that right. We shouldn’t be a test-bed for referees. The likes of ourselves and Watford will always be in the same situation. There is no way the referee today would have been given the Manchester Derby.”

Hooper was officiating his fourth game in the PL all-time and just his second this season and it appears his assistant referee was the one who called him over after Austin’s goal.

Saints are struggling just outside of the relegation zone with one win in their 12 games so far this season as they’ve now gone eight matches without victory and they’ve won just once in the last 12 months at home.

In truth, they should have conceded a penalty kick when Ryan Bertrand took down Nathaniel Chalobah moments before the Austin no-goal, so you could say these things even themselves out.

But they were two poor decisions and Southampton can rightly feel that if they had gone 2-0 up with 25 minutes to go, the game would be done and dusted.

The frustration from Austin and Hughes caps a tough week for Southampton as a whole, as Vice Chairman Les Reed was fired and so too was Technical Director Martin Hunter as Saints continue to struggle after near relegation last season.

Hughes and his players put in a solid display against Watford but they’ve now drawn five (the most draws of any club in the PL) of their 12 games this season and look destined for another relegation scrap.

Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham: Terriers struggle to finish chances

By Kyle BonnNov 10, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
Alex Pritchard gave the home side hope as Huddersfield Town scored just six minutes into the match, but they failed to capitalize on a multitude of chances the rest of the way, and Felipe Anderson equalized for West Ham to earn each side a point.

The start to the match was electric, and Huddersfield had the better of the run. They nearly scored inside two minutes as Steve Mounie nearly powered a header inside the bottom of the crossbar off a corner, but Lukasz Fabianski was there to make a fabulous save, tipping the ball off the woodwork and out.

The hosts would not be dismayed, however, and would open the scoring six minutes in. After the Hammers coughed up the ball in their own defensive third, Pritchard and Jonathan Hogg combined for a messy buildup and Pritchard caught Fabianski off guard with a low shot tucked inside the bottom-right corner.

Huddersfield almost grabbed a stunning second when Mounie whipped in a cross from the left flank and it very nearly went into the back of the net over a leaping Fabianski, but it thumped the inside of the post and pinged back out as goal-line technology never indicated a score.

Again, West Ham cheaply gave the ball away in the defensive third on 26 minutes, and it gave Fabianski more work to do as Mounie broke through but was stopped by the Hammers goalkeeper one-on-one.

The Hammers got their first true opportunity just past the hour mark as Robert Snodrass flicked a corner off his head and just inches wide of the far post, a quality re-direct that just missed by a fraction. That was the start of a West Ham flurry that would see them eventually equalize. Substitute Michail Antonio whipped a good chance just over the bar on 72 minutes, and then Felipe Anderson was the man to pull the Hammers back level two minutes later.

Snodgrass made a run down the left edge of the box and just reached the ball before it met the byline. His cross went over the net and fell to Marko Arnautovic in acres of space, but he whiffed. Javier Hernandez pounced and shot but a charging Jonas Lossl smothered that chance. The ball still trickled away, and after Antonio’s turn-and-shoot was blocked by one of the nine defenders now panicking in the box, it fell to Anderson who finally buried the ball into the back of the net with a high shot into the top-right corner.

It’s Anderson’s third Premier League goal in his last two matches, after a brace in last week’s 4-2 win over Burnley. Huddersfield hoped to go back in front, but substitute Erik Durm pulled a powerful shot just wide with nine minutes remaining. The Terriers continued to pummel Joe Hart‘s net as stoppage time arrived, but couldn’t find a winner. Substitute Laurent Depoitre just couldn’t reach of a dangerous cross from Terence Kongolo in the 93rd minute as the final whistle came.

With the match finishing level, Huddersfield will be disappointed not to secure all three points, remaining in the relegation zone with seven total points. West Ham remains in 13th with a 12-point haul thus far.

Newcastle tops Bournemouth behind Rondon brace

By Nicholas MendolaNov 10, 2018, 12:01 PM EST
  • Rondon scores twice in 1st half
  • Lerma pulls one back before break
  • Magpies win second-straight

Salomon Rondon scored a pair of goals as Newcastle United won its second-straight match, this one a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle has won seven of its nine points in its last three matches, the last two wins, as the Magpies rise 14th with nine points.

Bournemouth sits sixth with 20 points. Jefferson Lerma scored the Cherries’ goal.

Bournemouth wasn’t shy to start the match, with Jordon Ibe’s promising chance thwarted by a sliding Federico Fernandez.

But Newcastle opened the scoring when DeAndre Yedlin raced onto the end of a Mohamed Diame cross, cutting back for Rondon to score on the second of two bids on Asmir Begovic.

The Magpies were very much under siege for the next 20 minutes, with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka very busy.

Bournemouth’s Adam Smith pulled up with a non-contact injury in the run-up to a free kick, and needed a stretcher.

But Rondon struck again, rising high to latch onto a Kenedy cross and deliver a trademark goal.

Begovic stopped a point-blank shot from Kenedy just before halftime, and was called into action again when a Ki Sung-yeung free kick was nearly headed in by Fabian Schar.

Lerma headed a close-range effort home to make it 2-1 before the break, and Ayoze Perez almost answered toward the end of 8 minutes of first half stoppage.

Perez cued up a sliding Ritchie effort that spun wide of the far post in the 63rd minute.

Ibe missed a bid to level the score in the 73rd minute.

Newcastle tested Begovic through substitute Christian Atsu in the 81st minute.

Ex-Magpie midfielder Dan Gosling thought he’d scored when Dubravka pawed a hard shot onto his path, but the Bournemouth man was offside.

Rondon came close to completing his hat trick in the 89th, but Begovic kicked it aside.

Leicester 0-0 Burnley: Goalless draw follows touching tribute

By Kyle BonnNov 10, 2018, 11:57 AM EST
1 Comment

There was a rousing tribute before the match for fallen Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. It was touching and electric.

Then the match began, and it just couldn’t live up to the early jolt of emotion.

Leicester was the better side but couldn’t find the breakthrough as Burnley held on for a 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium in the first home game following the helicopter crash that claimed the life of the club’s owner.

The first chance came on 15 minutes as Joe Hart sold out to tip a cross but only got it as far as Jamie Vardy who pounced with the goalkeeper on the ground. The visiting defense was there to help out in front of net though, and as Vardy shot at the open net, it was cleared off the line by Matthew Lowton.

The Foxes again came close six minutes later as a cross from Marc Albrighton whipped into the box and Rachid Ghezzal adjusted well to the ball behind him, somehow redirecting a header on frame, but it smashed the crossbar and flew back out of danger.

After halftime, Leicester again asked the questions and nearly earned an own goal off the head of Ben Mee just six minutes out of the break, but the contested ball trickled just inches wide of a diving Kasper Schmeichel and wide of the post.

The crowd came to life on 60 minutes to recognize owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who passed away in the recent helicopter crash. Buoyed by that injection of energy, Vardy was threaded through on goal by a great feed from substitute Demari Gray, but his touches brought him wide and allowed Kevin Long to recover and block the shot.

With Burnley bunkered in, Leicester City looked to find a late winner, and substitute Shinji Okazaki came close with a contested header, but he put it wide left in added time. That was it for the home side as the clock ran out, leaving each side with a point. Burnley will be happiest with the point, a valuable one moving them to nine on the season. For Leicester City, they are unable to climb into the top half with 17 points.

After the game, Leicester City players did a lap to thank the fans, while former manager Claudio Raneiri was on the field as well in a touching moment.