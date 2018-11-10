Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham: Terriers struggle to finish chances

Alex Pritchard gave the home side hope as Huddersfield Town scored just six minutes into the match, but they failed to capitalize on a multitude of chances the rest of the way, and Felipe Anderson equalized for West Ham to earn each side a point.
The start to the match was electric, and Huddersfield had the better of the run. They nearly scored inside two minutes as Steve Mounie nearly powered a header inside the bottom of the crossbar off a corner, but Lukasz Fabianski was there to make a fabulous save, tipping the ball off the woodwork and out.
The hosts would not be dismayed, however, and would open the scoring six minutes in. After the Hammers coughed up the ball in their own defensive third, Pritchard and Jonathan Hogg combined for a messy buildup and Pritchard caught Fabianski off guard with a low shot tucked inside the bottom-right corner.
Huddersfield almost grabbed a stunning second when Mounie whipped in a cross from the left flank and it very nearly went into the back of the net over a leaping Fabianski, but it thumped the inside of the post and pinged back out as goal-line technology never indicated a score.
Again, West Ham cheaply gave the ball away in the defensive third on 26 minutes, and it gave Fabianski more work to do as Mounie broke through but was stopped by the Hammers goalkeeper one-on-one.
The Hammers got their first true opportunity just past the hour mark as Robert Snodrass flicked a corner off his head and just inches wide of the far post, a quality re-direct that just missed by a fraction. That was the start of a West Ham flurry that would see them eventually equalize. Substitute Michail Antonio whipped a good chance just over the bar on 72 minutes, and then Felipe Anderson was the man to pull the Hammers back level two minutes later.
Snodgrass made a run down the left edge of the box and just reached the ball before it met the byline. His cross went over the net and fell to Marko Arnautovic in acres of space, but he whiffed. Javier Hernandez pounced and shot but a charging Jonas Lossl smothered that chance. The ball still trickled away, and after Antonio’s turn-and-shoot was blocked by one of the nine defenders now panicking in the box, it fell to Anderson who finally buried the ball into the back of the net with a high shot into the top-right corner.
It’s Anderson’s third Premier League goal in his last two matches, after a brace in last week’s 4-2 win over Burnley. Huddersfield hoped to go back in front, but substitute Erik Durm pulled a powerful shot just wide with nine minutes remaining. The Terriers continued to pummel Joe Hart‘s net as stoppage time arrived, but couldn’t find a winner. Substitute Laurent Depoitre just couldn’t reach of a dangerous cross from Terence Kongolo in the 93rd minute as the final whistle came.
With the match finishing level, Huddersfield will be disappointed not to secure all three points, remaining in the relegation zone with seven total points. West Ham remains in 13th with a 12-point haul thus far.