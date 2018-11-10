More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

La Liga: With late help from VAR, Atleti rallies to beat Bilbao

Associated PressNov 10, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid rallied to defeat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in the Spanish league on Saturday, with Diego Godin’s winner coming after a video review in second-half stoppage time.

Godin’s last-gasp goal was initially disallowed because of offside, but the call was reversed after the VAR confirmed the defender was in legal position when he headed the ball into the net.

The Atletico captain was playing with a muscle injury and stayed in the match only because Atletico had already made all three substitutions at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The hosts twice came from behind after a pair of goals by Athletic forward Inaki Williams. Midfielders Thomas Partey and Rodrigo scored for Atletico in the second half.

The dramatic victory moved Atletico one point behind league leader Barcelona, which hosts Real Betis on Sunday. Espanyol can move past Atletico when it visits fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday.

Sixth-place Real Madrid, coming off three straight victories since interim coach Santiago Solari replaced the fired Julen Lopetegui, visits Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Atletico was coming off a convincing 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The last-minute loss added to a disappointing season for Athletic, which hasn’t won in 11 straight matches and can drop into the relegation zone by the end of the weekend. Its last victory was in August. Since then, the Basque Country club has drawn seven matches and lost four.

Willians’ first goal was an easy tap in after a shot by Mikel San Jose struck the post and bounced in front of the goal line in the 36th. His second came after a fast breakaway in the 64th, entering the area and sending a low shot into the net three minutes after Partey equalized for Atletico with a powerful long-range shot, hitting the upper right corner from more than 25 meters away.

Rodrigo evened the match for the hosts again with a header off a corner in the 80th, scoring his first goal since joining Atletico from Villarreal in the summer.

Godin’s winner came after Partey sent a free kick into the area and Griezmann redirected the ball toward the goal mouth as the Uruguay defender appeared behind the defenders.

Dortmund 3-2 Bayern: Der Klassiker delivers exciting comeback

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnNov 10, 2018, 2:27 PM EST
Der Klassiker was billed as a chance for Borussia Dortmund to right all the wrongs suffered so far this young Bundesliga season. It looked as if they would make good on that opportunity, as Robert Lewandowski was on target and Borussia Dortmund was not.

Then, in a seven-minute span in the second half, all that went to waste. Dortmund found its shooting boots after a number of glorious chances went awry, as Marco Reus hit for a double and substitute Paco Alcacer found the winning touch in the 73rd minute for a 3-2 comeback win. The hosts found themselves a goal down twice, and both times erased the deficit before eventually going in front for good.

Surprisingly, both Christian Pulisic and Alcacer were left on the bench by Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, with in-form Jadon Sancho preferred to the American down the right-hand side and Mario Gotze chosen up top over the Spanish striker. That left Dortmund to sit back and defend for large stretches of time, and they wouldn’t make it to the halftime break with the clean sheet intact.

Dortmund looked dangerous on the counter-attack, but Bayern had the best early chances, the most contentious of which came in the 11th minute as Robert Lewandowski went down in the penalty area and screamed for a foul. VAR clearly gave it a look by the referee’s reaction, but ultimately decided there was minimal contact and did not ask for a review.

The game was wide open past the 15 minute mark, with Marco Reus through on goal but his a weak effort was saved by Manuel Neuer, before Franck Ribery fired a volley wide after latching onto a good Josh Kimmich cross. Bayern would go in front on 26 minutes as Serge Gnabry delivered a pinpoint cross to the head of Lewandowski, and the Polish international dove to meet the ball with his head, burying it past Marwin Hitz on the doorstep.

With Bayern leading at halftime, Dortmund took control of the run of play in the second half and pegged the visitors back. Just minutes after the break, Manuel Neuer brought down Marco Reus in the box, and although he got to the ball to punch it away, a penalty was awarded as Neuer cleaned out Reus after the touch. Reus took the spot kick and finished to equalize at 1-1 with a great penalty as Neuer went the wrong way.

The visitors would go back in front minutes later on a messy goal as Dortmund failed to clear, and eventually Kimmich at the near post lifted the ball to Lewandowski at the far post for another headed goal.  The hosts missed all kinds of beautiful chances to go in front, but Reus was there to finally put the ball in the back of the net on 67 minutes, leveling again at 2-2. He latched onto the ball near the top-right corner of the box and whipped a twisting shot across the face of goal and into the far right corner.

Dortmund would go in front just minutes later, and it was the in-form Alcacer to deliver the finishing blow. Bayern turned it over near the halfway line, and Axel Witsel perfectly released Alcacer on the break, who carried the ball forward before clipping it over Hitz after he had committed to coming out.

As expected, Bayern would pour forward looking to equalize, but they could not find a lifeline. Lewandowski thought he’d found the back of the net for a comeback of his own and a hat-trick, but the assistant referee’s flag went up to rule out the goal, with replays showing the decision was correct.

It was a famous comeback win for Borussia Dortmund who moved four points clear at the top of the table on 27 points, with Borussia Monchengladbach behind them at 23. Bayern sits in third, now on 20 points after the loss. The winner for super-sub Alcacer was his eighth Bundesliga goal in just his sixth appearance, with just one start in that span.

Tottenham edge past Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 10, 2018, 2:24 PM EST
  • Foyth scores first career goal
  • Sixth PL win in last seven for Spurs
  • No home win for Palace this season

Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday as young center back Juan Foyth scored a second half winner.

In soggy conditions in south London there was little between the teams but Foyth headed home the first goal of his career to give Spurs all three points and solidify their spot in the top four.

With the win Tottenham are in fourth on 27 points, while Palace are in 16th place on eight points.

Palace started brightly and Spurs needed a fantastic defensive header from Lucas Moura to clear the danger after a smart move and cross from the left.

Townsend then got free on the left but drilled his shot into the side-netting, while Moussa Sissoko then cut in from Spurs’ left but his shot was blocked.

Kieran Trippier went off injured before half time, which will be a worry for England ahead of the international break, as Tottenham’s injuries continue to mount up.

Before half time Dele Alli went close with a header he got all wrong, Harry Kane smashed a shot on goal which Wayne Hennessey beat away and then James McArthur defended a cross bravely to put off two Spurs players.

In the second half James Tomkins went close but his header was wide and Palace’s defender was then forced off through injury.

That would have a big impact on the game as Martin Kelly came on and then lost Kane who had his effort blocked but Foyth followed up to score his first goal for Tottenham and make it 1-0.

Late on Palace pushed forward in search of an equalizer but Hugo Lloris saved well from Jeffrey Schlupp, Townsend and especially Alexander Sorloth as Spurs held on for another tight win.

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim wins late, Gladbach closes in on top

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnNov 10, 2018, 1:07 PM EST
Borussia Monchengladbach jumped above Bayern Munich to move second in the German top flight with a 3-1 road victory over Werder Bremen thanks to a hat-trick from Alassane Plea in Saturday Bundesliga action.

Plea struck from all kinds of situations as he ended a personal three-match scoreless streak in a big way. He struck first in the 39th minute after good work against a double-team on the right side of the box, shooting a low curler with his left foot that tucked inside the far post.

The French international’s second came just after halftime as he charged towards a low corner delivery and cut the ball with his right foot through traffic and into the back of the net. He capped it off four minutes later by finishing off a great cutback from Oscar Wendt.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim got a late winner for the home fans to savor as they beat Augsburg 2-1. 18-year-old English youngster Reiss Nelson was the man to cap the three points, catching the rebound off a saved turn-and-shoot from Adam Szalai and putting it into the empty net. The goal came just seven minutes from full-time after Andrej Kramaric and Alfred Finnbogason cancelled each other out just four minutes apart after halftime.

Fortuna Dusseldorf picked up a huge win, keeping pace with Stuttgart on the bottom with a 4-1 toppling of 10-man Hertha Berlin. Max Mittelstadt was sent off four minutes before the break for his second yellow card, and that left the visitors vulnerable. Dusseldorf scored all four goals after halftime, with substitute Benito Raman coming off the bench to finish with a brace.

Mainz scored a pair of goals inside the opening 20 minutes as they win 3-1 at Freiburg to jump their opponents and move into the top half of the table. Finally, Timo Baumgartl got the all-important opener as Stuttgart beat Nurnburg 2-0, although the win wasn’t enough to pull them off the bottom of the table thanks to Dusseldorf also picking up a victory.

Southampton furious after “joke” offside decision

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 10, 2018, 12:50 PM EST
Southampton striker Charlie Austin was not a happy man after their 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday at St Mary’s.

When 1-0 up in the second half Saints had a goal chalked out for offside by the officials, led by referee Simon Hooper, as Austin’s shot was deflected and found the back of the net.

However, after a minute or so of confusion the goal was disallowed as Saints’ Maya Yoshida, in an offside position, was adjudged to have interfered with play. Yoshida didn’t attempt to go towards the ball and none of Watford’s players remonstrated with the officials as Yoshida wasn’t close to the ball. The Japanese defender said afterwards that “the referee realized they got it wrong. I heard that he said that.”

Speaking to the TV cameras after the game about the decision, a furious Austin didn’t mince his words.

“It’s ridiculous, they shouldn’t be in the game. We scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out for offside. The officials cost us two points,” Austin said. “They said it was offside, that is a joke. People go on about VAR, they clearly need help. If this is the best, most-watched league in the world then give them all the help they need. It is a joke. Sure there are many positives, we worked hard, we deserved three points and we would have got that had we not been let down by the official. We feel like we have been let down. We started well, worked hard to be up 1-0 at half-time and we stuck to the plan. We didn’t get beat but we should have gotten away with three points going into the international break. The performance was there, we can take that away and we should manage the game. I’m angry is what it is, we should have won 2-0.”

It is safe to say that Austin could potentially be banned and fined for airing his strong views about the officials. But was he incorrect to call out the incorrect decisions? You can hardly disagree with his facts but the manner of his complaints may see him in trouble.

His manager, Mark Hughes, agreed totally with Austin and had a few more minutes to compose himself before hammering the officials further.

“It is not good enough, the performance of the referee,” Hughes told BBC Sports. “All we want in a game is the key match-defining moments to be correct. It is a skill, a talent and a referee has to have that or they won’t be at this level. The ref today is a little inexperienced. At 2-0 the game is over. It is unfortunate and a bad mistake. He admitted it on the pitch. I mean for goodness sake, he needed a bit of help. These decisions affect what we are trying to do here. People will say they should have had a penalty, it doesn’t matter. Our keeper could’ve saved it. Our goal went in and was ruled out. At 2-0 we could manage the game out, the momentum when the goal was chalked off went to them.”

Hooper was officiating his fourth game in the PL all-time and just his second this season and it appears his assistant referee was the one who called him over after Austin’s goal.

Saints are struggling just outside of the relegation zone with one win in their 12 games so far this season as they’ve now gone eight matches without victory and they’ve won just once in the last 12 months at home.

In truth, they should have conceded a penalty kick when Ryan Bertrand took down Nathaniel Chalobah moments before the Austin no-goal, so you could say these things even themselves out.

But they were two poor decisions and Southampton can rightly feel that if they had gone 2-0 up with 25 minutes to go, the game would be done and dusted.

The frustration from Austin and Hughes caps a tough week for Southampton as a whole, as Vice Chairman Les Reed was fired and so too was Technical Director Martin Hunter as Saints continue to struggle after near relegation last season.

Hughes and his players put in a solid display against Watford but they’ve now drawn five (the most draws of any club in the PL) of their 12 games this season and look destined for another relegation scrap.