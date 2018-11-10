Leicester 0-0 Burnley: Goalless draw follows touching tribute

There was a rousing tribute before the match for fallen Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. It was touching and electric.
Then the match began, and it just couldn’t live up to the early jolt of emotion.
Leicester was the better side but couldn’t find the breakthrough as Burnley held on for a 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium in the first home game following the helicopter crash that claimed the life of the club’s owner.
The first chance came on 15 minutes as Joe Hart sold out to tip a cross but only got it as far as Jamie Vardy who pounced with the goalkeeper on the ground. The visiting defense was there to help out in front of net though, and as Vardy shot at the open net, it was cleared off the line by Matthew Lowton.
The Foxes again came close six minutes later as a cross from Marc Albrighton whipped into the box and Rachid Ghezzal adjusted well to the ball behind him, somehow redirecting a header on frame, but it smashed the crossbar and flew back out of danger.
After halftime, Leicester again asked the questions and nearly earned an own goal off the head of Ben Mee just six minutes out of the break, but the contested ball trickled just inches wide of a diving Kasper Schmeichel and wide of the post.
The crowd came to life on 60 minutes to recognize owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who passed away in the recent helicopter crash. Buoyed by that injection of energy, Vardy was threaded through on goal by a great feed from substitute Demari Gray, but his touches brought him wide and allowed Kevin Long to recover and block the shot.
With Burnley bunkered in, Leicester City looked to find a late winner, and substitute Shinji Okazaki came close with a contested header, but he put it wide left in added time. That was it for the home side as the clock ran out, leaving each side with a point. Burnley will be happiest with the point, a valuable one moving them to nine on the season. For Leicester City, they are unable to climb into the top half with 17 points.
After the game, Leicester City players did a lap to thank the fans, while former manager Claudio Raneiri was on the field as well in a touching moment.