More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
@LCFC

Leicester City wearing special jerseys for Srivaddhanaprabha

By Nicholas MendolaNov 10, 2018, 7:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

The emotional whirlwind which has been Leicester City’s past two weeks continues Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes host Burnley in what will be the first home match since owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others were killed in a helicopter crash outside the stadium.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines — Wk12 ]

Leicester City is wearing special jerseys for the match, with the words “Khun Vichai Forever In Our Hearts” printed in gold above and below the club’s crest.

Premier League clubs are already marking their jerseys with poppies this weekend for Remembrance Day, and Leicester will switch shirts for the second half of the match.

Kickoff between the Foxes and Clarets is set for 10 a.m. ET.

Watch Live: Leicester City-Burnley headlines 10am ET games

Joe Giddens/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 10, 2018, 9:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

There are four 10 a.m. ET Saturday matches this Premier League match day, but most eyes will be trained on the start of Burnley’s visit to Leicester City.

The Clarets are the guests for the first home match at King Power Stadium since the death of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash last week.

Leicester won at Cardiff City last week in the first match after Srivaddhanaprabha’s death, and then went to Thailand for his funeral.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

Will there be upsets galore? Can some strugglers kick-start their season?

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBC [STREAM]

Watch Live: Cardiff City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 10, 2018, 7:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

Two clubs aiming to bounce back meet in Wales when Cardiff City hosts Brighton and Hove Albion at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Brighton holds a slim advantage in the all-time series, leading 23W-22D-22L.

The Seagulls saw a three-match win streak, all clean sheets, snapped by Everton last week.

Cardiff has lost both matches since doubling up Fulham for its only win of the season.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Cunningham, Bamba, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Harris, Ralls, Gunnarson, Camarasa, Murphy, Paterson. Subs: Smithies, Peltier, Bennett, Ward, Decordova-Reid, Damour, Hoilett.

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo, March, Murray. Subs: Steele, Balogun, Bernardo, Bruno, Bissouma, Andone, Gyokeres.

PL Preview: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 9, 2018, 6:58 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Spurs (24 points) sit 4th in PL table
  • Palace (8 points) in 14th
  • Spurs won both meetings 1-0 last season

Mauricio Pochettino is four months into perhaps his greatest miracle (thus far) as Tottenham Hotspur manager — keeping the club in the thick of the Premier League’s top-four race despite a series of debilitating challenges from outset. Has it been a complete departure from the last two or three seasons when Tottenham played some of the most attractive, entertaining attacking soccer in the world? It absolutely has, and perhaps that’s why they’ve been criticized for perceived regression. That’s without even mentioning the ongoing stadium situation.

Due in large part to injuries — coupled with serious fitness struggles following the World Cup — and the fact they failed to sign a single player during the summer transfer window, it becomes quite clear, quite quickly, how any start to the season would be seen as unimpressive should a single aspect of recent successes change. But — and here’s the important part — they just keep finding ways to win. Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com) — even to take on a struggling Crystal Palace side — will likely require a similar grind-it-out approach, given injuries to Jan Vertonghen (hamstring), Mousa Dembele (ankle), Eric Dier (thigh), Danny Rose (groin) and Victor Wanyama (knee), to those of recent weeks.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Palace, on the other hand, are winless in their last six league games (two draws) and have slipped to within two points of the relegation zone. Admittedly, a run of fixtures against Arsenal, Chelsea, now Spurs, then Manchester United is going to be a tough period for any non-top-six side. The Eagles haven’t topped Spurs in a PL fixture in six tries, suffering defeat all six times — five of which came via a 1-0 scoreline.

What they’re saying

Pochettino, on unfounded criticisms of Harry Kane: “He is so obsessed with scoring that sometimes, when it is against him, he needs more freedom — not to be obsessed. But he is going to learn and he is starting to be really mature. Kane is English and sometimes you push him to the sky and paradise and then you put him on the outside. If Harry was Italian and playing for the Italian side, he would be a bit more protected because the Italian people are more protective of their players. It’s difficult to push them but when they are there, they try to keep them up there. It’s similar in Spain. Here, it is more up and down.”

Palace manage Roy Hodgson, on struggling to score goals: “I can’t in any way criticize or complain about what the players are trying to do either in training or in matches, and I’m sure that (the goals) will come when the ball goes in for us. But, as I say, we’ve scored three in the last games. “The only thing we can do is keep trying to give those performances, and hope that if there is any luck going, it goes our way”

Prediction

It’ll be something of a slog — perhaps with multiple goals for each side, given the lack of midfield options for Spurs — but they’re battle-tested and have given a fantastic account of themselves in recent weeks. At some point, the fatigue and grind will catch up to them, but not on Saturday.

Guardiola admits sanctions possible over Man City finances

AP Photo/Michael Probst
Associated PressNov 9, 2018, 5:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola raised the prospect Friday of soccer authorities punishing the Premier League champions over attempts to circumvent financial fair play rules.

City is leaving Guardiola to field questions about the leaked internal correspondence published by European media outlets, while executives decline comment. The club has not disputed the authenticity of internal messages showing how it used companies linked to the Abu Dhabi ownership to boost revenue in an attempt to curb losses and comply with UEFA regulations.

“If there’s something wrong we’ll be punished,” Guardiola said at a news conference ahead of Sunday’s derby against Manchester United.

City, which has been owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour for a decade, was punished by UEFA in 2014 for breaching the “Financial Fair Play” program. The settlement agreement eventually saw the club only forfeit $23 million in Champions League prize money. UEFA this week has not said how aware it was of City’s schemes, reported by German magazine Der Spiegel, to hide expenses and evade monitoring of spending on players.

“At the end, UEFA, FIFA, English federation has to say if we were wrong,” Guardiola said. “If we were wrong (we) will accept it but I hear what my club said to me and I trust a lot of them.”

There was no response to an email sent to three City media officers seeking comment on Guardiola discussing the possibility of the club facing further punishment. City did, however, send an emailed statement announcing a new contract through 2023 for winger Raheem Sterling on Friday.

City has also not responded to questions from The Associated Press about Guardiola’s contract, specifically whether he receives income from entities in Abu Dhabi or other teams owned by Sheikh Mansour. The Football Leaks group published details showing how Roberto Mancini, who managed City from 2009 to 2013 and won the Premier League title in 2012, received more pay from a team Sheikh Mansour owns in Abu Dhabi to work as a consultant than from the Manchester club.

City has faced a week of damaging headlines about its conduct and financial arrangements since the first leaks were published a week ago.

Der Spiegel showed how the team’s holding company – state-backed Abu Dhabi United Group – sent cash to a shell vehicle which was created to supposedly buy the right to use players’ images in marketing campaigns. This helped turn almost $34 million into revenue instead of a cost, for the purpose of UEFA’s investigation of club accounts as the club tried to avoid being banned from European competitions for overspending.

While City said it “will not be providing any comment on out of context materials,” Guardiola was more open to discussing information related to the Football Leaks investigation. Real Madrid was revealed to be working with consultants on a 16-team Super League to kick off in 2021, effectively replacing the Champions League and outside the control of UEFA.

“I would like to know the ideas,” said Guardiola, who is in his third season coaching City. “But, for me, the Premier League, local leagues, are so important, with all the history.”