Newcastle tops Bournemouth behind Rondon brace

Salomon Rondon scored a pair of goals as Newcastle United won its second-straight match, this one a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at St. James’ Park on Saturday.
Newcastle has won seven of its nine points in its last three matches, the last two wins, as the Magpies rise 14th with nine points.
Bournemouth sits sixth with 20 points. Jefferson Lerma scored the Cherries’ goal.
Bournemouth wasn’t shy to start the match, with Jordon Ibe’s promising chance thwarted by a sliding Federico Fernandez.
But Newcastle opened the scoring when DeAndre Yedlin raced onto the end of a Mohamed Diame cross, cutting back for Rondon to score on the second of two bids on Asmir Begovic.
The Magpies were very much under siege for the next 20 minutes, with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka very busy.
Bournemouth’s Adam Smith pulled up with a non-contact injury in the run-up to a free kick, and needed a stretcher.
But Rondon struck again, rising high to latch onto a Kenedy cross and deliver a trademark goal.
Begovic stopped a point-blank shot from Kenedy just before halftime, and was called into action again when a Ki Sung-yeung free kick was nearly headed in by Fabian Schar.
Lerma headed a close-range effort home to make it 2-1 before the break, and Ayoze Perez almost answered toward the end of 8 minutes of first half stoppage.
Perez cued up a sliding Ritchie effort that spun wide of the far post in the 63rd minute.
Ibe missed a bid to level the score in the 73rd minute.
Newcastle tested Begovic through substitute Christian Atsu in the 81st minute.
Ex-Magpie midfielder Dan Gosling thought he’d scored when Dubravka pawed a hard shot onto his path, but the Bournemouth man was offside.
Rondon came close to completing his hat trick in the 89th, but Begovic kicked it aside.