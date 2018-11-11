Cavani hat-trick sends PSG to 4-0 win over Monaco

Thierry Henry will be seeing Edinson Cavani in his nightmares.
The new AS Monaco manager, tasked with not just taking the club out of the relegation zone but bringing it back to relevance, has found the task tougher than imagined, obliterated by Paris Saint-Germain 4-0. Cavani had a hat-trick and Neymar added the icing on the cake as the visitors to the province moved 13 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.
Cavani was in the right place at the right time constantly, as all three of his goals were essentially tap-ins, although the second he was forced into a full stretch to reach the cross from Moussa Diaby. He scored his first just four minutes into the match, in space at the far post and there to redirect a Neymar shot on target. The second came in the 11th minute as Monaco found itself in a massive deficit early, and the third came just after halftime as Diaby got by the defense down the left and crossed to Cavani streaking through the back line.
Kylian Mbappe drew a penalty past the hour mark, and Neymar put it past Diego Benaglio for the 4-0 lead.
Henry has had little to cling to since taking over as Monaco boss, having earned just a single point through four matches in charge. The club hasn’t won since the first match of the season, and sits 19th in the Ligue 1 table with seven points, only off the bottom due to Guingamp’s far worse goal difference.
Tata Martino’s time in charge of Atlanta United isn’t over just yet.
In front of a raucous and thankful Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd, Atlanta United advanced with a 3-1 win over NYCFC to advance to the Eastern Conference finals on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline. Josef Martinez opened the scoring by converting a penalty that featured a ridiculously colorful run-up, and Miguel Almiron delivered an exquisite free-kick to seal the deal before halftime to leave the result in little doubt.
NYCFC defender Maxime Chanot deposited an absurdly free header on a set-piece just before halftime to make things interesting, but the visitors failed to produce much with the 70% possession they held throughout the match. Martinez put the game away late as he got behind an incredibly high NYCFC back line and snatched an Eric Remedi through-ball, finishing past Sean Johnson to send the hosts through.
NYCFC playmaker Yangel Herrera struggled mightily in the first half and was yanked at halftime by manager Domenec Torrent. His replacement Valentin Castellano wasn’t able to do much more, and NYCFC ultimately was left with little to cling to, eliminated from the MLS playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third straight year.
Martino announced he is leaving Atlanta United at the end of the season, but will continue to see them through the playoffs as they reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in franchise history, set to face either Columbus or RBNY. Atlanta suffered a disappointing knockout round exit in their first year of existence last season.
Inter saw a seven-game Serie A winning streak snapped as they fell at Atalanta 4-1 in a surprising defensive dud from the Scudetto contenders. Four different goalscorers found the back of the net for Atalanta, but the defense was the star of the game, allowing just one shot on target for Inter, which resulted in Mauro Icardi’s seventh league goal of the season. The game was a one-score contest for the majority of the second half until the hosts bagged a pair in the final two minutes and change. The last goal, scored by Alejandro Gomez, was a beautiful curler that Samir Handanovic could only watch go by.
Stephen El Shaarawy scored twice in the second half as AS Roma topped Sampdoria 4-1. The visitors to the Italian capital had a pair of penalties erased by VAR, sending Sampdoria to its third straight loss while Roma moves into sixth. El Shaarawy’s second goal came on a mesmerizing counter-attack and was finished off in stunning fashion by the mercurial Italian.
Lazio was held to a 1-1 draw on the road at Sassuolo. Both goals were scored in the first 15 minutes, and Lazio held just 41% possession and managed just two shots on target as they looked to get back into the lead. Lazio substitute Joaquín Correa had the visitors’ best chance to go back in front, but he was stoned by Andrea Consigli. The draw is the first of the season for Lazio who had accumulated seven wins and four losses to this point, and their 22 points leave them fourth in the table, one point ahead of AC Milan.
Four goals in the first hour marked a 2-2 draw between Chievo Verona and Bologna. Each side threw away a lead, with Chievo Verona still bottom of the table and without a win yet on the year.
Empoli picked up a huge 2-1 win over Udinese as both teams fight relegation. The hosts went up 2-0 after goals from Miha Zajc and Francesco Caputo bracketing halftime, and while Ignacio Pussetto pulled one back for Udinese, a missed penalty by Rodrigo de Paul loomed large.
Sporting KC did the necessary business early as they stormed Real Salt Lake 4-2 for a 5-3 aggregate victory, advancing Sporting KC to the Western Conference finals against Portland.
With a 1-1 aggregate scoreline from the first leg in Salt Lake City, Sporting KC came back home and scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to leave no doubt. Daniel Salloi picked up a double to lead the way, with Diego Rubio and Ilie Sanchez also on the scoresheet.
Rubio was the first to the back of the net, scoring 14 minutes in on an unselfish feed right in front of net by Felipe Gutierrez who probably could have scored himself. Next was Salloi five minutes later as Gutierrez sprung him free on net with a pinpoint through-ball.
After the break, Sebastian Saucedo and Damir Kreilach helped keep the game interesting as they pulled RSL back to within a goal each time, but Sanchez dispatched a Penenka penalty on 67 minutes and Salloi added the icing on the cake seven minutes deep into added time with a great goal after stealing a Brooks Lennon back-pass and touching expertly past Nick Rimando to give him an open net.
The game featured 35 combined shots between both teams, with 14 of those on target. Sporting KC will now take on Portland in the Western Conference finals after the Timbers advanced past Cascadia rivals Seattle on penalties back on Friday.
Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Juventus beat AC Milan to move six points clear at the top of the Serie A table.
Mandzukic opened the scoring in the eighth minute, towering over the back of Ricardo Rodriguez and heading in an Alex Sandro cross. Juventus dominated the match, ripping off 15 shots to AC Milan’s five, and Ronaldo finally finished it off in the 81st minute as Joao Cancelo’s shot from a tight angle was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the rebound fell right to the Portuguese star who couldn’t miss on the doorstep.
On the other side, Gonzalo Higuain faced his parent club for the first time since moving to AC Milan on loan this summer, and he had a rough day. Higuain had a penalty saved in the 41st minute, with Wojciech Szczesny coming up big after VAR awarded a spot-kick for a Medhi Benatia handball. Before Higuain took the penalty, Ronaldo – his former teammate at Real Madrid – was seen giving whispering something to Szczesny, presumably some advice on potentially defending Higuain’s take.
Then, in the 83rd minute, after receiving a yellow card for a challenge with Benatia, Higuain went absolutely berserk, at which point he was immediately sent off by referee Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni. It took forever for players to calm Higuain down as he tried to shake off teammates and opponents and get to the referee.
The presence of Benatia in the lineup was in and of itself a talking point even before kickoff, as Juventus manager Maximiliano Allegri dropped fellow center-back Leonardo Bonucci in favor of the Moroccan. Bonucci was sat against his former club, having departed Juventus last summer before returning after just one year.
With the loss, Milan now sits outside the Champions League places in fifth, a point back of Lazio and four behind rivals Inter.