More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

Everton, Chelsea scrap to stalemate

By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Chelsea with 13-6 edge in attempts
  • Morata offside to thwart goal
  • Chelsea sinks

Chelsea will not join Liverpool on 30 points after Everton stifled the Blues in a scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

A chippy affair, both teams had their chances in London. Chelsea has 28 points and will finish two points back of Liverpool and at least one behind Man City. Everton stays ninth.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chelsea had most of the ball, and earned a dangerous free kick when Yerry Mina collected a yellow card for a 22nd minute tackle on Eden Hazard. Unfortunately for the Blues, Marcos Alonso‘s attempt zipped wide of the near post.

Jorginho saw his own yellow when Gylfi Sigurdsson picked off a lazy David Luiz pass. The Italian clattered into Sigurdsson’s foot, and it might’ve earned him a red card on another day.

Marcos Alonso ripped a shot across goal in the 40th minute, a rare bit of attacking danger in a half more noted for a series of hard fouls. Bernard and Antonio Rudiger were shown yellow cards after the former went head-to-head with the latter, while Alonso stuck his studs into Theo Walcott.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Jordan Pickford denied an Alvaro Morata chance in the 46th minute, and Sigurdsson took a vicious shot that Kepa Arrizabalaga handled in the 57th.

Chelsea had the ball in the net but would-be goal scorer Morata was offside in the 72nd minute. Moments later, Hazard sliced a shot a yard wide of the far post with the outside of his boot.

Mourinho explains Pogba’s Manchester Derby absence

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2018, 11:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho lavished praise on Paul Pogba in explaining why the Manchester United midfielder is missing from Sunday’s Manchester Derby.

Pogba was injured during his starring role in Manchester United’s memorable UEFA Champions League win over Juventus this week.

WATCH THE MANCHESTER DERBY LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

“Paul is injured,” he told Sky Sports. “He was injured during the game in Turin. He resisted. He felt that he could resist. He felt that it was such a crucial match for the team. He made that sacrifice for us, and then it was impossible for him to recover for this match.

“He is a very important player for us. People sometimes like to focus on the little problems in his performance, and we do the same. We try to make him the complete player. But his qualities are so, so good, and so important for the team at many different levels.”

Pogba was not just the star of the Juve win, but also the comeback defeat of City last Spring. Mourinho is starting Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, and Nemanja Matic in the midfield of his 4-3-3.

Watch Live: The Manchester Derby, Arsenal-Wolves

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2018, 10:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United will not have Paul Pogba for the Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH THE MANCHESTER DERBY LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Romelu Lukaku is back in the fold, but on the subs’ bench. He joins Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez there.

Elsewhere, Arsenal hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers at 11:30 a.m. ET

WATCH ARSENAL-WOLVES ON NBC SPORTS GOLD HERE

MANCHESTER DERBY LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Kompany, Gündogan, Delph, Sané, Jesus, Foden

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Jones, Fred, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku.

Klopp, Jokanovic on wild Liverpool opener: “An absurd situation”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
Leave a comment

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had differing opinions on the offside call that denied the Cottagers a goal and allowed Liverpool a quick restart goal against the celebrating visitors at Anfield on Sunday.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 2-0 Fulham ]

But Klopp’s reaction to the offside call against Aleksandar Mitrovic wasn’t too strong, and Jokanovic was raging after the match.

The Fulham manager labeled the call “disrespectful” to Fulham and its supporters. From The Liverpool Echo:

“The damage is done,” Jokanovic said. “I don’t want to say Liverpool didn’t deserve to win the game. We did not defend well against the counter-attack but it shouldn’t have happened. It is an absurd situation.”

The margin was very thin, with Mitrovic perhaps a hair off. And Alisson Becker quickly pulled the ball out of the goal and got it moving (or kept it moving, as NBC studio analyst Kyle Martino pointed out that it never stopped).

Thirteen seconds later, Mohamed Salah had it in the back of the Fulham net.

Klopp was nonchalant about the call, ironic given the froth expected should the call have gone against him. Such is football.

“I saw the Fulham goal once,” Klopp said. “Was it offside? Against Arsenal we scored a clearer goal and didn’t get it. We cannot change it. The reaction was brilliant from us.”

It’s the quick restart that should probably be under more scrutiny than the offside call, as there aren’t too many offside restarts played that quickly at any spot on the field (let alone the matter of whether the ball moved).

Liverpool will be atop the Premier League table should Chelsea fail to beat Everton and Manchester City lose to United.

Liverpool eases past Fulham after controversial goal

By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2018, 8:54 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Mitrovic goal ruled offside, Salah quickly answers [ VIDEO ]
  • Shaqiri makes it 2-0

Liverpool went atop the Premier League table for the moment following a 2-0 win over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah scored 13 seconds after a Fulham goal was ruled offside, and Xherdan Shaqiri also scored as the Reds moved to 30 points.

That’s one point more than Man City, who hosts Manchester United at 11:30 a.m. ET, and three ahead of Chelsea ahead of the Blues 9:15 a.m. ET meeting with Everton.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The first dozen minutes went as expected, as Liverpool mostly did what it wanted in attack. Xherdan Shaqiri was the closest to finding a finish with a 13th minute drive from the top of the box.

Mohamed Salah forced Sergio Rico into an in-tight save in the 16th, as the opener looked certain to arrive any moment. Rico stopped Salah again in the 22nd.

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon turned Virgil Van Dijk inside out but blasted a shot inches wide of the far post for the Cottagers best chance of the half. Andre Schurrle was stymied by Alisson Becker before the half-hour mark.

Shaqiri missed with a 35th minute bid for the near post.

Then Fulham went from ahead to behind in a flash. Mitrovic headed a cross behind Alisson, and was quickly ruled offside (The margin was thin). Alisson restarted play, and Salah blazed down the right wing for a goal.

The change in fortunes was dramatic, and took 13 seconds.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The Reds got a second goal in the 53rd minute when Shaqiri met a terrific back post cross from Andy Robertson with a composed finish across goal.

Liverpool was very much in control, but failed to add to its goal differential.