Everton, Chelsea scrap to stalemate

Chelsea will not join Liverpool on 30 points after Everton stifled the Blues in a scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

A chippy affair, both teams had their chances in London. Chelsea has 28 points and will finish two points back of Liverpool and at least one behind Man City. Everton stays ninth.

Chelsea had most of the ball, and earned a dangerous free kick when Yerry Mina collected a yellow card for a 22nd minute tackle on Eden Hazard. Unfortunately for the Blues, Marcos Alonso‘s attempt zipped wide of the near post.

Jorginho saw his own yellow when Gylfi Sigurdsson picked off a lazy David Luiz pass. The Italian clattered into Sigurdsson’s foot, and it might’ve earned him a red card on another day.

Marcos Alonso ripped a shot across goal in the 40th minute, a rare bit of attacking danger in a half more noted for a series of hard fouls. Bernard and Antonio Rudiger were shown yellow cards after the former went head-to-head with the latter, while Alonso stuck his studs into Theo Walcott.

5 – There were five yellow cards in the opening 45 minutes between Chelsea and Everton, the most in the first half of a single Premier League game this season. Excitable. #CHEEVE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 11, 2018

Jordan Pickford denied an Alvaro Morata chance in the 46th minute, and Sigurdsson took a vicious shot that Kepa Arrizabalaga handled in the 57th.

Chelsea had the ball in the net but would-be goal scorer Morata was offside in the 72nd minute. Moments later, Hazard sliced a shot a yard wide of the far post with the outside of his boot.

