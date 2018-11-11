Manchester Is Blue: City rolls past United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pogba misses with injury

David Silva scores, 12′

Aguero stars, scores

Martial scores Lukaku-won PK

Ilkay Gundogan‘s goal capped a 44-pass sequence that displayed Manchester City’s genius in a 3-1 defeat of Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

David Silva and Sergio Aguero scored City’s other goals, and Raheem Sterling was a 90-minute menace as City went back atop the Premier League.

Anthony Martial converted a Romelu Lukaku-won penalty for United, who was without Paul Pogba. United remains 8th with 20 points.

David Silva gave City a deserved lead in the 12th minute after United was caught scrambling in the box. Raheem Sterling’s cross sailed to the back post.

It found Bernardo Silva, who cut back across goal to David Silva for two touches and a goal.

Bernardo fed Aguero in the 45th minute, but the Argentine had a nearly impossible angle to squeeze it past David De Gea.

All-in-all, United was fortunate to escape the half down 1-0.

3 – David Silva has scored in three consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time for @ManCity. Precious. #MUNMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 11, 2018

That score line didn’t last long, as Aguero worked a 1-2 with Riyad Mahrez before positively smashing the ball through the flailing arms of De Gea.

Romelu Lukaku subbed into the match and was promptly dropped in the box in a 50-50 with Ederson.

When City finally found its insurance goal, the class was unparalleled. This was “Barcelona at its best” from Pep’s men, with a 42-pass sequence leading to Gundogan’s finish.

What a goal.

"You will not see a better team goal than that!" 💯 pic.twitter.com/gaZaDdbLvy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 11, 2018

