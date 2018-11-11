Mourinho explains Pogba’s Manchester Derby absence

Jose Mourinho lavished praise on Paul Pogba in explaining why the Manchester United midfielder is missing from Sunday’s Manchester Derby.

Pogba was injured during his starring role in Manchester United’s memorable UEFA Champions League win over Juventus this week.

“Paul is injured,” he told Sky Sports. “He was injured during the game in Turin. He resisted. He felt that he could resist. He felt that it was such a crucial match for the team. He made that sacrifice for us, and then it was impossible for him to recover for this match.

“He is a very important player for us. People sometimes like to focus on the little problems in his performance, and we do the same. We try to make him the complete player. But his qualities are so, so good, and so important for the team at many different levels.”

Pogba was not just the star of the Juve win, but also the comeback defeat of City last Spring. Mourinho is starting Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, and Nemanja Matic in the midfield of his 4-3-3.

