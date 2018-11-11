Serie A: Inter blasted by Atalanta, Roma wins, Lazio held

Inter saw a seven-game Serie A winning streak snapped as they fell at Atalanta 4-1 in a surprising defensive dud from the Scudetto contenders. Four different goalscorers found the back of the net for Atalanta, but the defense was the star of the game, allowing just one shot on target for Inter, which resulted in Mauro Icardi’s seventh league goal of the season. The game was a one-score contest for the majority of the second half until the hosts bagged a pair in the final two minutes and change. The last goal, scored by Alejandro Gomez, was a beautiful curler that Samir Handanovic could only watch go by.
Stephen El Shaarawy scored twice in the second half as AS Roma topped Sampdoria 4-1. The visitors to the Italian capital had a pair of penalties erased by VAR, sending Sampdoria to its third straight loss while Roma moves into sixth. El Shaarawy’s second goal came on a mesmerizing counter-attack and was finished off in stunning fashion by the mercurial Italian.
Lazio was held to a 1-1 draw on the road at Sassuolo. Both goals were scored in the first 15 minutes, and Lazio held just 41% possession and managed just two shots on target as they looked to get back into the lead. Lazio substitute Joaquín Correa had the visitors’ best chance to go back in front, but he was stoned by Andrea Consigli. The draw is the first of the season for Lazio who had accumulated seven wins and four losses to this point, and their 22 points leave them fourth in the table, one point ahead of AC Milan.
Four goals in the first hour marked a 2-2 draw between Chievo Verona and Bologna. Each side threw away a lead, with Chievo Verona still bottom of the table and without a win yet on the year.
Empoli picked up a huge 2-1 win over Udinese as both teams fight relegation. The hosts went up 2-0 after goals from Miha Zajc and Francesco Caputo bracketing halftime, and while Ignacio Pussetto pulled one back for Udinese, a missed penalty by Rodrigo de Paul loomed large.
Sporting KC did the necessary business early as they stormed Real Salt Lake 4-2 for a 5-3 aggregate victory, advancing Sporting KC to the Western Conference finals against Portland.
With a 1-1 aggregate scoreline from the first leg in Salt Lake City, Sporting KC came back home and scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to leave no doubt. Daniel Salloi picked up a double to lead the way, with Diego Rubio and Ilie Sanchez also on the scoresheet.
Rubio was the first to the back of the net, scoring 14 minutes in on an unselfish feed right in front of net by Felipe Gutierrez who probably could have scored himself. Next was Salloi five minutes later as Gutierrez sprung him free on net with a pinpoint through-ball.
After the break, Sebastian Saucedo and Damir Kreilach helped keep the game interesting as they pulled RSL back to within a goal each time, but Sanchez dispatched a Penenka penalty on 67 minutes and Salloi added the icing on the cake seven minutes deep into added time with a great goal after stealing a Brooks Lennon back-pass and touching expertly past Nick Rimando to give him an open net.
The game featured 35 combined shots between both teams, with 14 of those on target. Sporting KC will now take on Portland in the Western Conference finals after the Timbers advanced past Cascadia rivals Seattle on penalties back on Friday.
Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Juventus beat AC Milan to move six points clear at the top of the Serie A table.
Mandzukic opened the scoring in the eighth minute, towering over the back of Ricardo Rodriguez and heading in an Alex Sandro cross. Juventus dominated the match, ripping off 15 shots to AC Milan’s five, and Ronaldo finally finished it off in the 81st minute as Joao Cancelo’s shot from a tight angle was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the rebound fell right to the Portuguese star who couldn’t miss on the doorstep.
On the other side, Gonzalo Higuain faced his parent club for the first time since moving to AC Milan on loan this summer, and he had a rough day. Higuain had a penalty saved in the 41st minute, with Wojciech Szczesny coming up big after VAR awarded a spot-kick for a Medhi Benatia handball. Before Higuain took the penalty, Ronaldo – his former teammate at Real Madrid – was seen giving whispering something to Szczesny, presumably some advice on potentially defending Higuain’s take.
Then, in the 83rd minute, after receiving a yellow card for a challenge with Benatia, Higuain went absolutely berserk, at which point he was immediately sent off by referee Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni. It took forever for players to calm Higuain down as he tried to shake off teammates and opponents and get to the referee.
The presence of Benatia in the lineup was in and of itself a talking point even before kickoff, as Juventus manager Maximiliano Allegri dropped fellow center-back Leonardo Bonucci in favor of the Moroccan. Bonucci was sat against his former club, having departed Juventus last summer before returning after just one year.
With the loss, Milan now sits outside the Champions League places in fifth, a point back of Lazio and four behind rivals Inter.
In a highly-anticipated all-Argentina Copa Libertadores final pushed back a day by heavy rain, River Plate twice erased a deficit to earn a 2-2 draw at Boca Juniors.
Ramon Abila got things started just past the half-hour mark as he got two opportunities to put his shot past River goalkeeper Franco Armani, and does so on the second try, somehow sneaking the rebound opportunity through inside the near post from a tight angle.
It would take absolutely no time for the visitors to equalize, scoring immediately off the restart in stunning fashion. They went right down Boca Juniors’ throats, as Gonzalo Martinez delivered a wonderful through-ball for striker Lucas Pratto who scored on the run.
Dario Benedetto, who had come on in the 27th minute for an injured Cristian Pavon, was on hand to put Boca Juniors back up with a skillful header off a free-kick deep in the middle of the pitch. As the delivery came in, Benedetto lept higher than Rafael Borre, and with his back to goal he clipped the ball into the top corner.
It would take 15 minutes after the break, but River Plate would again draw level. In an almost identical play to the Benedetto goal, Pratto went up to challenge for a header on the doorstep with Carlos Izquierdoz, and the ball clipped off the Boca Juniors defender for an own-goal.
Even with the four goals split evenly, the goalkeepers distinguished themselves at multiple points throughout the match. Armani will want the opening goal back, but he had a fine save on Benedetto with time winding down to preserve the draw. Meanwhile, Boca Juniors netminder Agustin Rossi played well early before any goals were scored.
The teams will head across Buenos Aires to El Monumental for the second leg, to be played on Saturday.
The top of the La Liga table is nowhere near straightforward this season.
Barcelona failed to build a gap at the summit as they fall 4-3 at home against Real Betis on Sunday. Lionel Messi scored twice in his return from a broken arm, but was unable to overcome a multitude of defensive mistakes.
Junior Firpo, Joaquin, Giovani Lo Celso, and Sergio Canales all found the scoresheet for the visitors at the Camp Nou as they routed the Barcelona back line.
The first came from 22-year-old Firpo in the 20th minute who finished with his right foot one-on-one against Sergi Roberto after a brilliant long-distance feed from William Carvalho. Barcelona would fall 2-0 behind before halftime as Clément Lenglet whiffed attempting to clear a cross that skittered across the face of goal, and with the defenders all sucked towards net by the fast paced counter-attack, Cristian Tello cut the ball back into the middle where Joaquin was waiting to finish with a nifty little flick. Messi brought Barcelona a goal back from the penalty spot past the hour mark, but Giovani Lo Celso found space in the box just three minutes later and powered it home past Marc-Andre ter Stegen who got a touch.
Arturo Vidal again drew Barcelona within one before Betis would find the ultimate winning goal in the 83rd minute in a vicious flurry. Betis forced ter Stegen to come off his line and make a smothering save near the left post, which he did before booting the chance clear. It came right back at the Barcelona defense, however, as a streaking Junior Firpo cannoned the ball across the face of goal where Sergio Canales split Lenglet and Roberto with a sliding finish.
Barcelona’s defense has suffered greatly in the absence of Samuel Umtiti, who was unable to return from his knee injury in time to be fit for the match against Real Betis, having missed nearly six weeks. Lenglet has filled in during Umtiti’s absence, and Barcelona has conceded nine goals over the last four matches with the understudy in the lineup. Thomas Vermaelen has also been absent with a hamstring injury suffered after he played 90 minutes against Valencia in early October.
With the loss, Barcelona holds just a one-point lead over Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, and Alaves at the top of the La Liga table, with Espanyol three points back and Real Madrid still seven points behind.