Serie A: Inter blasted by Atalanta, Roma wins, Lazio held

While Gonzalo Higuain was losing his cool at the San Siro, there was plenty of other notable action around Serie A.

Inter saw a seven-game Serie A winning streak snapped as they fell at Atalanta 4-1 in a surprising defensive dud from the Scudetto contenders. Four different goalscorers found the back of the net for Atalanta, but the defense was the star of the game, allowing just one shot on target for Inter, which resulted in Mauro Icardi’s seventh league goal of the season. The game was a one-score contest for the majority of the second half until the hosts bagged a pair in the final two minutes and change. The last goal, scored by Alejandro Gomez, was a beautiful curler that Samir Handanovic could only watch go by.

Stephen El Shaarawy scored twice in the second half as AS Roma topped Sampdoria 4-1. The visitors to the Italian capital had a pair of penalties erased by VAR, sending Sampdoria to its third straight loss while Roma moves into sixth. El Shaarawy’s second goal came on a mesmerizing counter-attack and was finished off in stunning fashion by the mercurial Italian.

Lazio was held to a 1-1 draw on the road at Sassuolo. Both goals were scored in the first 15 minutes, and Lazio held just 41% possession and managed just two shots on target as they looked to get back into the lead. Lazio substitute Joaquín Correa had the visitors’ best chance to go back in front, but he was stoned by Andrea Consigli. The draw is the first of the season for Lazio who had accumulated seven wins and four losses to this point, and their 22 points leave them fourth in the table, one point ahead of AC Milan.

Four goals in the first hour marked a 2-2 draw between Chievo Verona and Bologna. Each side threw away a lead, with Chievo Verona still bottom of the table and without a win yet on the year.

Empoli picked up a huge 2-1 win over Udinese as both teams fight relegation. The hosts went up 2-0 after goals from Miha Zajc and Francesco Caputo bracketing halftime, and while Ignacio Pussetto pulled one back for Udinese, a missed penalty by Rodrigo de Paul loomed large.

