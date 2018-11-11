More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: The Manchester Derby, Arsenal-Wolves

By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2018, 10:41 AM EST
Manchester United will not have Paul Pogba for the Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Romelu Lukaku is back in the fold, but on the subs’ bench. He joins Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez there.

Elsewhere, Arsenal hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers at 11:30 a.m. ET

MANCHESTER DERBY LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Kompany, Gündogan, Delph, Sané, Jesus, Foden

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Jones, Fred, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku.

Klopp, Jokanovic on wild Liverpool opener: “An absurd situation”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
It wouldn’t be a surprise if Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had differing opinions on the offside call that denied the Cottagers a goal and allowed Liverpool a quick restart goal against the celebrating visitors at Anfield on Sunday.

But Klopp’s reaction to the offside call against Aleksandar Mitrovic wasn’t too strong, and Jokanovic was raging after the match.

The Fulham manager labeled the call “disrespectful” to Fulham and its supporters. From The Liverpool Echo:

“The damage is done,” Jokanovic said. “I don’t want to say Liverpool didn’t deserve to win the game. We did not defend well against the counter-attack but it shouldn’t have happened. It is an absurd situation.”

The margin was very thin, with Mitrovic perhaps a hair off. And Alisson Becker quickly pulled the ball out of the goal and got it moving (or kept it moving, as NBC studio analyst Kyle Martino pointed out that it never stopped).

Thirteen seconds later, Mohamed Salah had it in the back of the Fulham net.

Klopp was nonchalant about the call, ironic given the froth expected should the call have gone against him. Such is football.

“I saw the Fulham goal once,” Klopp said. “Was it offside? Against Arsenal we scored a clearer goal and didn’t get it. We cannot change it. The reaction was brilliant from us.”

It’s the quick restart that should probably be under more scrutiny than the offside call, as there aren’t too many offside restarts played that quickly at any spot on the field (let alone the matter of whether the ball moved).

Liverpool will be atop the Premier League table should Chelsea fail to beat Everton and Manchester City lose to United.

Liverpool eases past Fulham after controversial goal

By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2018, 8:54 AM EST
  • Mitrovic goal ruled offside, Salah quickly answers [ VIDEO ]
  • Shaqiri makes it 2-0

Liverpool went atop the Premier League table for the moment following a 2-0 win over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah scored 13 seconds after a Fulham goal was ruled offside, and Xherdan Shaqiri also scored as the Reds moved to 30 points.

That’s one point more than Man City, who hosts Manchester United at 11:30 a.m. ET, and three ahead of Chelsea ahead of the Blues 9:15 a.m. ET meeting with Everton.

The first dozen minutes went as expected, as Liverpool mostly did what it wanted in attack. Xherdan Shaqiri was the closest to finding a finish with a 13th minute drive from the top of the box.

Mohamed Salah forced Sergio Rico into an in-tight save in the 16th, as the opener looked certain to arrive any moment. Rico stopped Salah again in the 22nd.

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon turned Virgil Van Dijk inside out but blasted a shot inches wide of the far post for the Cottagers best chance of the half. Andre Schurrle was stymied by Alisson Becker before the half-hour mark.

Shaqiri missed with a 35th minute bid for the near post.

Then Fulham went from ahead to behind in a flash. Mitrovic headed a cross behind Alisson, and was quickly ruled offside (The margin was thin). Alisson restarted play, and Salah blazed down the right wing for a goal.

The change in fortunes was dramatic, and took 13 seconds.

The Reds got a second goal in the 53rd minute when Shaqiri met a terrific back post cross from Andy Robertson with a composed finish across goal.

Liverpool was very much in control, but failed to add to its goal differential.

Watch Live: Chelsea vs. Everton

By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2018, 8:31 AM EST
Maurizio Sarri‘s Chelsea looks to go atop the Premier League table with a win over rising Everton on Sunday at Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET and online via NBCSports.com).

Alvaro Morata starts up top for the Blues, who will have Pedro and Olivier Giroud amongst their reinforcements on the bench.

Everton has Richarlison up top a dangerous attack.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Hazard, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gueye, Gomes, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Jagielka, Davies, Lookman, Calvert-Lewin, Tosun.

WATCH: Fulham has goal ruled offside, quickly concedes

By Nicholas MendolaNov 11, 2018, 8:07 AM EST
Script, flipped. And then flipped right back.

Underdog Fulham took a surprise 1-0 lead over Liverpool on Sunday when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed a late first half cross past Alisson Becker.

But the offside flag was up, probably incorrectly, and the quick-thinking Liverpool netminder made Fulham pay for its brief celebration.

Mitrovic’s header crossed the line at 40:33, and the whistle went at 40:35.

At 40:46, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah had the ball in the net at the other end of the pitch.

Wow.