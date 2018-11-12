Could Dani Alves finish career in Premier League?

Dani Alves, who has played in La Liga, Serie A and now Ligue 1, could finish his career in the Premier League.
That’s according to the Paris Saint-Germain right back, who said in an interview he would like to retire in England. The 35-year-old holds the most trophies of any active player, 38, including league titles in Spain, Italy and France, the UEFA Champions League and a Copa America with Brazil.
“The idea that I might finish my career without going to the Premier League, it is not possible,” Alves told the Telegraph. “For sure, this is the most amazing football in the world. First, because of the respect for the players from the fans, and then because of the passion on the pitch. If I can play, that would be perfect, but I will make it there one way or the other.”
Of course, the first place most people would presume Alves would land in England is Manchester City, where he’d reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola. But Guardiola has slowly been pushing out some of his older players and with the exception of Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho, it’s a fairly young squad. So it’s unclear whether Guardiola would be prepared to bring Alves in at 36 or older next summer.
In addition, Alves may struggle in the Premier League. Unless he plays on a team like Man City, that will hold 70 percent possession each game, he may be forced to actually defend, a skill he’s not the best at compared to his incredible attacking ability. He’s a right back in name only, starting from deep and providing overlapping runs and terrific crosses into forwards.
But if he gets to play higher up the field, perhaps as a right attacking midfielder, even at his age, he could be an exciting addition for just about any team looking to spice up their attack. It’s just a matter of whether a team will take a chance on him, overlooking the age factor.
The beer showers usually mark the end of the season for Bayern Munich as players and coaching staff celebrate their latest Bundesliga title by dousing each other in beer.
Club president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge can’t have expected a beer shower after just 11 rounds of the league, but both were drenched by celebrating Borussia Dortmund fans after Paco Alcacer scored the winner in a 3-2 win over Bayern on Saturday.
Bayern fell seven points behind Dortmund, which remains the only unbeaten team in the Bundesliga.
It had been an engrossing game, with Robert Lewandowski twice giving Bayern the lead against his former team only for Marco Reus to twice drag Dortmund level. After Alcacer put Dortmund ahead, Lewandowski thought he snatched a draw in injury time with his third, but home fans’ dismay turned to joy again when the linesman raised his flag for offside.
On Sunday, Hoeness promised changes to the squad to revitalize the side for next season, through he ruled out any January transfers to bolster the team during the season.
The Bayern president defended the current squad and said suggestions that it was too old were nonsense. He pointed to the injured Corentin Tolisso, 24, and Kingsley Coman, 22, as “the two most important young players that we signed in the past years.”
Hoeness highlighted what was arguably Bayern’s best performance of the season in Dortmund.
“Anyone who saw our team in the first hour could see that we can play outstanding football,” Hoeness told Sky TV.
“The Bundesliga is fun again. One thing we can promise you – we will keep the title fight exciting to the last weekend.”
FRANKFURT’S NEW STAR
Luka Jovic continues to shine for Eintracht Frankfurt. The Serbian striker, 20, scored twice and set up the other goal as Frankfurt went fourth with a 3-0 win over Schalke on Sunday.
With nine goals so far, Jovic is the league’s top scorer, although five of those goals came in one game against Fortuna Duesseldorf. He scored eight goals last season after he joined on loan from Benfica.
“His development is absolutely sensational,” Frankfurt chairman Fredi Bobic said. “He had fallen off at Benfica, was in the second team and it felt like the third. But we remembered his youth in Belgrade, where he was outstanding.”
Frankfurt has the option of making Jovic’s loan deal from Benfica permanent for a fee of 10 million to 12 million euros ($11.5 million to $13.8 million) and Bobic expects the forward to get even better.
“If he understands that he sometimes needs to go another couple of meters, then he’s going toward world-class,” Bobic said.
20. Fulham — Much better against Liverpool than recent opposition, but still on pace to break the Premier League record for goals allowed. Last week: 20 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
19. Huddersfield Town — A nice point against West Ham, but it’s difficult to look at the match and think the Terriers would’ve managed a point from performances of that ilk more than once in a great while. Last week: 19 Season high: 18 Season low: 20
18. Burnley — Still capable of solid performances, but the attack looks like a relegation candidate more often than not. Last week: 15 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
17. Crystal Palace *New season low* — A victim of the schedule? Sure, but there’s little to like about the attack as even Wilfried Zaha appears shaken in confidence. Last week: 14 Season high: 6 Season low: 17
16. Cardiff City — Aided in a big way by Dale Stephens red card, but the Bluebirds are looking less and less like the automatic relegation team of early weeks. Last week: 16 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
15. Southampton — Probably deserved all three points against Watford, but looking ready to take the next step despite a miserly start points-wise. Last week: 17 Season high: 13 Season low: 17
14. Newcastle United — Rafa Benitez‘s men are the pound-for-pound defensive champions of the league. Only six teams have allowed fewer goals, and only one is lower than 7th on the table (Wolves, 11th). Last week: 16 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
13. Brighton and Hove Albion — Two-straight losses following the 2-1 defeat at Cardiff, in what draws Bournemouth as the top disappointments of the week. Last week: 10 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
11. Watford — Hornets looking more and more like early over-performers. Last week: 12 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
10. Wolves — Gave Arsenal all it could handle, but fans should be demanding more from a club which thrives against big clubs but has not performed against several seemingly lesser sides. Last week: 13 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
9. Leicester City — To take four of six points with a trip to their owner’s funeral in Thailand sandwiched in between is a serious achievement. Last week: 9 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
8. Bournemouth — Eddie Howe will be raging with his Cherries for their performance at Newcastle United, a lost chance to sit a point back of Arsenal. Last week: 8 Season high: 6 Season low: 12
6. Everton — Two weeks to prepare for a visit from Cardiff, and then the away Merseyside Derby. If the Toffees manage a draw at Liverpool, it’s not unreasonable to think they should nab 10 from their next 12 points. Last week: 7 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
5. Arsenal — Beat Everton in September, and that will keep the Gunners ahead of the impressive Toffees… for now. Last week: 4 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
4. Chelsea — Surely the draw vs. Everton is a case of a decent opponent and Europa League lag, but championship winners generally find a way to get the winner at home. Last week: 3 Season high: 1 Season low: 5
3. Liverpool — It seems unrealistic to expect blowouts each week, but the Reds’ 2-0 win over a defensively-weak Fulham was tepid at best. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 4
2. Spurs *New season high* — Despite injury and form problems for pretty much all of its biggest stars, Spurs sit three points back of second, are two rounds from the League Cup final, and aren’t dead in the Champions League. Yes, Spurs were by far second-best in a Sept. 15 home loss to the Reds, but it’s been two months.
Their next two league matches are home to Chelsea and away to Arsenal, so the heights could be brief, but what Spurs have done in the face of wild injuries is impressive. Last week: 4 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
1. Man City — For everyone mentioning the absence of Paul Pogba for United in the derby, City was missing Kevin De Bruyne. This team is hearkening back to Pep’s best Barcelona teams, without a Lionel Messi in the bunch. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 2