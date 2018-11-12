More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Could Dani Alves finish his career in the Premier League?

By Daniel KarellNov 12, 2018, 9:07 AM EST
Dani Alves, who has played in La Liga, Serie A and now Ligue 1, could finish his career in the Premier League.

That’s according to the Paris Saint-Germain right back, who said in an interview he would like to retire in England. The 35-year-old holds the most trophies of any active player, 38, including league titles in Spain, Italy and France, the UEFA Champions League and a Copa America with Brazil.

“The idea that I might finish my career without going to the Premier League, it is not possible,” Alves told the Telegraph. “For sure, this is the most amazing football in the world. First, because of the respect for the players from the fans, and then because of the passion on the pitch. If I can play, that would be perfect, but I will make it there one way or the other.”

Of course, the first place most people would presume Alves would land in England is Manchester City, where he’d reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola. But Guardiola has slowly been pushing out some of his older players and with the exception of Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho, it’s a fairly young squad. So it’s unclear whether Guardiola would be prepared to bring Alves in at 36 or older next summer.

In addition, Alves may struggle in the Premier League. Unless he plays on a team like Man City, that will hold 70 percent possession each game, he may be forced to actually defend, a skill he’s not the best at compared to his incredible attacking ability. He’s a right back in name only, starting from deep and providing overlapping runs and terrific crosses into forwards.

But if he gets to play higher up the field, perhaps as a right attacking midfielder, even at his age, he could be an exciting addition for just about any team looking to spice up their attack. It’s just a matter of whether a team will take a chance on him, overlooking the age factor.

Report: Nasri set to reunite with Pellegrini at West Ham

By Daniel KarellNov 12, 2018, 8:14 AM EST
Samir Nasri could be back playing in the Premier League as soon as January.

According to a report from England, Nasri is undergoing a medical this week ahead of signing a six-month, $2.7 million contract at West Ham United, where he’ll reunited with former manager Manuel Pellegrini and former teammates Pablo Zabaleta and Jack Wilshere. Nasri spent three years at Arsenal after joining more than a decade ago followed by six seasons at Manchester City, where he won two Premier League titles.

Nasri is free to return to training after serving a partially-suspended 18-month doping ban, after taking a nutrient-rich IV of fluids above the amount set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Nasri in part got in trouble after the IV due to posting a photo on social media with the co-owner of the company that provided the package. It happened while Nasri was on vacation in December 2016 in Los Angeles.

Although it feels like Nasri has been around forever, he’s still just 31-years old, and with no soccer played in the past 12 months, he’ll be fresh and ready to go if he does sign for West Ham. The Frenchman provides Pellegrini with another winger to replace Andriy Yarmolenko, who is likely done for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in October.

It remains to be seen what Nasri can offer. He was declared surplus to requirements at Manchester City in 2016 and bounced around between Sevilla and Antalyaspor in Turkey before leaving them in January, 2018. If he can produce at least some of his old form, it would be a big boost to the Irons. West Ham remains firmly in midtable after 12 games, with 12 points gained, but the club is just four points above the drop zone. Providing more service to Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic could lead to more goals and more wins.

New York Red Bulls storm Columbus 3-0 for Eastern Conference finals berth

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
New York Red Bulls came back to Red Bull Arena with plenty of work to do for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals after falling 1-0 to Columbus in the first leg of their MLS playoffs matchup.

And work they did.

Alex Muyl was credited for a messy opening goal just 14 minutes in to bring New York back level on aggregate, and a quickfire Daniel Royer double with 15 minutes to go did the trick as the Red Bulls advance to conference finals for the first time since 2015.

New York dominated the match, owning a 13-12 shot advantage that was brought closer late in garbage time, and holding Columbus to just one effort on target until the 85th minute. Muyl’s opener was accidental, as Aaron Long’s shot for the far post clipped his teammate’s foot and looped over Zack Steffan to even the aggregate scoreline at 1-1. While the hosts didn’t finish with a possessional advantage, Columbus was forced to defend for stretches and keep the Red Bulls from developing big scoring chances.

For the winning goal in the 73rd minute, New York put together a spectacular team effort that saw a pair of beautiful turns from Muyl and Bradley Wright-Phillips in the build up, plus a wonderful first-touch assist by U.S. international Tyler Adams before Royer was there to poke it home. Royer then struck just three minutes later with a powerful blast into the top corner that put the match out of sight. The brace is the third for Royer in the last three months, and it broke a long scoring drought with the 28-year-old on just one goal since his last brace in mid-August.

With Columbus not going quietly down the stretch, Luis Robles made a key save to keep out Gyasi Zardes late and keep the game from getting nervy. It also preserved the clean sheet, the club’s sixth in a row at home. New York has not conceded a goal at Red Bull Arena since a 2-1 win over LAFC on August 9.

The Red Bulls will match up against Atlanta United in the conference finals, a team they beat a combined 5-1 over two matches during the regular season.

Atlanta United advances after 3-1 win over NYCFC

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2018, 7:46 PM EST
Tata Martino’s time in charge of Atlanta United isn’t over just yet.

In front of a raucous and thankful Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd, Atlanta United advanced with a 3-1 win over NYCFC to advance to the Eastern Conference finals on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline. Josef Martinez opened the scoring by converting a penalty that featured a ridiculously colorful run-up, and Miguel Almiron delivered an exquisite free-kick to seal the deal before halftime to leave the result in little doubt.

NYCFC defender Maxime Chanot deposited an absurdly free header on a set-piece just before halftime to make things interesting, but the visitors failed to produce much with the 70% possession they held throughout the match. Martinez put the game away late as he got behind an incredibly high NYCFC back line and snatched an Eric Remedi through-ball, finishing past Sean Johnson to send the hosts through.

NYCFC playmaker Yangel Herrera struggled mightily in the first half and was yanked at halftime by manager Domenec Torrent. His replacement Valentin Castellano wasn’t able to do much more, and NYCFC ultimately was left with little to cling to, eliminated from the MLS playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third straight year.

Martino announced he is leaving Atlanta United at the end of the season, but will continue to see them through the playoffs as they reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in franchise history, set to face either Columbus or RBNY. Atlanta suffered a disappointing knockout round exit in their first year of existence last season.

Cavani hat-trick sends PSG to 4-0 win over Monaco

By Kyle BonnNov 11, 2018, 7:07 PM EST
Thierry Henry will be seeing Edinson Cavani in his nightmares.

The new AS Monaco manager, tasked with not just taking the club out of the relegation zone but bringing it back to relevance, has found the task tougher than imagined, obliterated by Paris Saint-Germain 4-0. Cavani had a hat-trick and Neymar added the icing on the cake as the visitors to the province moved 13 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Cavani was in the right place at the right time constantly, as all three of his goals were essentially tap-ins, although the second he was forced into a full stretch to reach the cross from Moussa Diaby. He scored his first just four minutes into the match, in space at the far post and there to redirect a Neymar shot on target. The second came in the 11th minute as Monaco found itself in a massive deficit early, and the third came just after halftime as Diaby got by the defense down the left and crossed to Cavani streaking through the back line.

Kylian Mbappe drew a penalty past the hour mark, and Neymar put it past Diego Benaglio for the 4-0 lead.

Henry has had little to cling to since taking over as Monaco boss, having earned just a single point through four matches in charge. The club hasn’t won since the first match of the season, and sits 19th in the Ligue 1 table with seven points, only off the bottom due to Guingamp’s far worse goal difference.