Hertha’s Klinsmann added to USMNT roster

There’s a Klinsmann back with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Hertha Berlin’s official English Twitter account posted on Monday to say that their young goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann had been called into the U.S. Men’s National Team. The 21-year-old has yet to make a Bundesliga appearance this season but he’s started nine games for Hertha’s reserve side, Hertha BSC II.

Flying into the @ussoccer_mnt squad like…



Congrats to Jonathan #Klinsmann who has been called up the USA squad! 💪#hahohe pic.twitter.com/Lt5WKzaZRt — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) November 12, 2018

According to The Athletic, Klinsmann is replacing Zack Steffan, who reportedly suffered a hamstring strain in the Columbus Crew’s 3-0 second-leg defeat to the New York Red Bulls on Sunday night. The call-up has yet to be confirmed by U.S. Soccer.

If Steffan is out, it would open up the goalkeeping battle for the two-game training camp against England and Italy. Klinsmann is joining Brad Guzan and Ethan Horvath. It’s likely that Klinsmann was called up because he’s already based in Europe. This made it quicker for him to get to head coach Dave Sarachan and the squad, currently based in London.

For what it’s worth, despite the way Klinsmann’s father Jurgen was unceremoniously fired after a rough start to the Hex in 2016, Jurgen congratulated Jonathan on the call-up.

Congrats Jonathan !! Have fun !!

Glückwunsch Jonathan !! Viel Spass !! https://t.co/IK5bJWa8Mr — Jürgen Klinsmann (@J_Klinsmann) November 12, 2018

Jonathan, having been born in Germany to an American parent, is eligible to play for both the U.S. and Germany internationally, though he’s been in the U.S. pipeline for the past few years. The now 21-year-old started for the U.S. at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup, so if he switched to Germany he’d have to file one-time switch paperwork with FIFA. Klinsmann did take part in a German National Team goalkeeping camp this past September.

The U.S. faces England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday followed by a trip to Genk, Belgium to face Italy on November 20.