Injured Nagbe, Steffen out of USMNT friendlies

The FA announced Thursday that it had charged Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge with misconduct related to two FA betting rules. The 29-year-old has until 6pm local time on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

One rule states that a “participant” shall not bet on matches or anything relating to soccer across the world including transfers, while the other rule concerns providing insider information to someone else who is making a bet. Liverpool released a statement on Monday evening, denying the charges.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

“Daniel has given his full and unequivocal co-operation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so,” a Liverpool spokesperson said via the BBC. “Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football. As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment.”

Below are the two rules in which Sturridge is alleged to have breached.

Rule E8(1)(a) – a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on – (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.

Rule E8(1)(b) – where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.