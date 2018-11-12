Pogba, Martial out of France squad with injury

Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will be spending the international break back in Manchester, after being released from the France National Team squad.
Les Bleus announced that due to Pogba’s thigh injury and an adductor muscle injury to Martial, the pair were dropped from the team set to face the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League and Uruguay in a friendly match. In their place, Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette and Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko have been called in.
Pogba, who was terrific in the 2018 World Cup semifinal and final for France, was unavailable for Man United in it’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. Pogba suffered the thigh injury at Juventus. Martial meanwhile has been in terrific form, with goals in three of his last four games and six goals in his last seven games.
Martial missed out on the World Cup and had only received his first call-up since last March. It’s a big blow to Martial to miss out on a chance to impress manager Didier Deschamps, and he’ll now have to wait until March for his next chance to be called-up.