Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 12

By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
We told you this weekend could provide big tumult in the power rankings, as several clubs in close proximity tangled in the Premier League, and the matches delivered in a big way.

[ ARCHIVE: Premier League club power rankings ]

20. Fulham — Much better against Liverpool than recent opposition, but still on pace to break the Premier League record for goals allowed.
Last week: 20
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

19. Huddersfield Town — A nice point against West Ham, but it’s difficult to look at the match and think the Terriers would’ve managed a point from performances of that ilk more than once in a great while.
Last week: 19
Season high: 18
Season low: 20

18. Burnley — Still capable of solid performances, but the attack looks like a relegation candidate more often than not.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

17. Crystal Palace *New season low* — A victim of the schedule? Sure, but there’s little to like about the attack as even Wilfried Zaha appears shaken in confidence.
Last week: 14
Season high: 6
Season low: 17

Zaha (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

16. Cardiff City — Aided in a big way by Dale Stephens red card, but the Bluebirds are looking less and less like the automatic relegation team of early weeks.
Last week: 16
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

15. Southampton — Probably deserved all three points against Watford, but looking ready to take the next step despite a miserly start points-wise.
Last week: 17
Season high: 13
Season low: 17

14. Newcastle United — Rafa Benitez‘s men are the pound-for-pound defensive champions of the league. Only six teams have allowed fewer goals, and only one is lower than 7th on the table (Wolves, 11th).
Last week: 16
Season high: 13
Season low: 19

13. Brighton and Hove Albion — Two-straight losses following the 2-1 defeat at Cardiff, in what draws Bournemouth as the top disappointments of the week.
Last week: 10
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

12. West Ham — Manuel Pellegrini‘s men had to work hard to get a point from Huddersfield Town, and is hoping Samir Nasri can help fill the hole left by Andriy Yarmolenko‘s injury. A big ask?
Last week: 13
Season high: 9
Season low: 20

11. Watford — Hornets looking more and more like early over-performers. 
Last week: 12
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

10. Wolves — Gave Arsenal all it could handle, but fans should be demanding more from a club which thrives against big clubs but has not performed against several seemingly lesser sides.
Last week: 13
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

9. Leicester City — To take four of six points with a trip to their owner’s funeral in Thailand sandwiched in between is a serious achievement.
Last week: 9
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

8. Bournemouth — Eddie Howe will be raging with his Cherries for their performance at Newcastle United, a lost chance to sit a point back of Arsenal.
Last week: 8
Season high: 6
Season low: 12

7. Manchester United — Count our own Joe Prince-Wright among those tired of the excuses for Jose Mourinho’s struggles at Old Trafford. The gulf between his men and Man City is huge.
Last week: 6
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

6. Everton — Two weeks to prepare for a visit from Cardiff, and then the away Merseyside Derby. If the Toffees manage a draw at Liverpool, it’s not unreasonable to think they should nab 10 from their next 12 points.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

5. Arsenal — Beat Everton in September, and that will keep the Gunners ahead of the impressive Toffees… for now.
Last week: 4
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

4. Chelsea — Surely the draw vs. Everton is a case of a decent opponent and Europa League lag, but championship winners generally find a way to get the winner at home.
Last week: 3
Season high: 1
Season low: 5

3. Liverpool — It seems unrealistic to expect blowouts each week, but the Reds’ 2-0 win over a defensively-weak Fulham was tepid at best.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

2. Spurs *New season high*Despite injury and form problems for pretty much all of its biggest stars, Spurs sit three points back of second, are two rounds from the League Cup final, and aren’t dead in the Champions League. Yes, Spurs were by far second-best in a Sept. 15 home loss to the Reds, but it’s been two months.

Their next two league matches are home to Chelsea and away to Arsenal, so the heights could be brief, but what Spurs have done in the face of wild injuries is impressive.
Last week: 4
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

1. Man City — For everyone mentioning the absence of Paul Pogba for United in the derby, City was missing Kevin De Bruyne. This team is hearkening back to Pep’s best Barcelona teams, without a Lionel Messi in the bunch.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 2

Wake Forest No. 1 as NCAA D-I Tournament set

Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
Wake Forest is the No. 1 seed for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, Bobby Muuss’ men aiming to go back to the College Cup final for the second time in three years.

[ USMNT: Nagbe, Steffen out ]

The Demon Deacons have produced a strong crop of MLS players, including Jack Harrison, Ian Harkes, Sam Cronin, and Ike Opara.

Other seeded teams are Syracuse, Stanford, Saint Mary’s, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Louisville, Kentucky, Central Florida, Maryland, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia, Denver, and Indiana (It pays to be in the ACC).

A fun side note for those who don’t follow the college game: One of Duke’s top players is goalkeeper Will Pulisic, brother of USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.

First two rounds
New Hampshire vs. Colgate (winner vs. Wake Forest)
Akron vs. Rider (winner vs. Syracuse)
UC Irvine vs. Grand Canyon (winner vs. Stanford)
Oregon State vs. Southern Methodist (winner vs. Saint Mary’s)
High Point vs. James Madison (winner vs. North Carolina)
Charlotte vs. Georgia State (winner vs. Virginia Tech)
West Virginia vs. LIU Brooklyn (winner vs. Georgetown)
Michigan State vs. Illinois-Chicago (winner vs. Louisville)
Portland vs. UCLA (winner vs. Kentucky)
Washington vs. Lipscomb (winner vs. Central Florida)
NC State vs. Campbell (winner vs. Maryland)
Pacific vs. UC Riverside (winner vs. Duke)
Michigan vs. Princeton (winner vs. Notre Dame)
UNC-Wilmington vs. Furman (winner vs. Virginia)
Air Force vs. Central Arkansas (winner vs. Denver)
UConn vs. Rhode Island (winner vs. Indiana)

Injured Nagbe, Steffen out of USMNT friendlies

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
U.S. Soccer has confirmed that injuries to Zack Steffen and Darlington Nagbe will keep them out of the upcoming friendlies against England and Italy.

Steffen is the more notable absence, a player expected to start at least one of the two matches as the presumed favorite to take the long-term No. 1 goalkeeper spot for the USMNT.

[ MORE: No Pogba, Martial for France ]

The 28-year-old Nagbe has just one cap since the World Cup qualifying debacle in Couva, going 90 minutes in the 1-0 March win over Paraguay.

He missed two months of the Major League Soccer season with a thigh injury, and has two assists for Atlanta United in going nearly 90 minutes whenever available.

Jonathan Klinsmann was called up from Hertha Berlin to replace Steffen, and will join Ethan Horvath and Brad Guzan in the USMNT goalkeeping corps. The 21-year-old is a starter for Hertha II and has twice been the backup for the senior team.

FA charges Sturridge for breaking gambling rules

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 12, 2018, 2:33 PM EST
The FA announced Thursday that it had charged Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge with misconduct related to two FA betting rules. The 29-year-old has until 6pm local time on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

One rule states that a “participant” shall not bet on matches or anything relating to soccer across the world including transfers, while the other rule concerns providing insider information to someone else who is making a bet. Liverpool released a statement on Monday evening, denying the charges.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

“Daniel has given his full and unequivocal co-operation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so,” a Liverpool spokesperson said via the BBC. “Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football. As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment.”

Below are the two rules in which Sturridge is alleged to have breached.

Rule E8(1)(a) – a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on – (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.

Rule E8(1)(b) – where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.

Hertha’s Klinsmann added to USMNT roster

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 12, 2018, 2:01 PM EST
There’s a Klinsmann back with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Hertha Berlin’s official English Twitter account posted on Monday to say that their young goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann had been called into the U.S. Men’s National Team. The 21-year-old has yet to make a Bundesliga appearance this season but he’s started nine games for Hertha’s reserve side, Hertha BSC II.

According to The Athletic, Klinsmann is replacing Zack Steffan, who reportedly suffered a hamstring strain in the Columbus Crew’s 3-0 second-leg defeat to the New York Red Bulls on Sunday night. The call-up has yet to be confirmed by U.S. Soccer.

If Steffan is out, it would open up the goalkeeping battle for the two-game training camp against England and Italy. Klinsmann is joining Brad Guzan and Ethan Horvath. It’s likely that Klinsmann was called up because he’s already based in Europe. This made it quicker for him to get to head coach Dave Sarachan and the squad, currently based in London.

For what it’s worth, despite the way Klinsmann’s father Jurgen was unceremoniously fired after a rough start to the Hex in 2016, Jurgen congratulated Jonathan on the call-up.

Jonathan, having been born in Germany to an American parent, is eligible to play for both the U.S. and Germany internationally, though he’s been in the U.S. pipeline for the past few years. The now 21-year-old started for the U.S. at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup, so if he switched to Germany he’d have to file one-time switch paperwork with FIFA. Klinsmann did take part in a German National Team goalkeeping camp this past September.

The U.S. faces England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday followed by a trip to Genk, Belgium to face Italy on November 20.