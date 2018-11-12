More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Report: Man United, Young in contract negotiations

By Daniel KarellNov 12, 2018, 12:27 PM EST
Ashley Young has revitalized his career as an outside back, and despite coming towards the end of his current contract, it appears Manchester United want to keep him for at least another season.

According to multiple reports, Manchester United and Young’s representatives are in talks to give him a new one-year contract. Negotiations are reportedly still in the early stages but Young would reportedly like to stay. Young has started 11 matches this season for Man United, serving as captain while Paul Pogba has been out injured.

Once a star winger for Aston Villa, the 33-year-old Young joined the Red Devils for a reported fee of around $22 million back in 2011, and over time he’s move back on the field, from right and left wing to fullback. He’s since made 214 appearances for Man United.

The fact that Man United is looking to re-sign Young may not be a great sign for the team moving forward. Young isn’t getting any younger and while he provides quite a bit moving forward, he’s been a liability defensively, even this season. In addition, Young as Man United’s starting right back is never enough for the club to compete for a Premier League or Champions League title.

On the other hand, Young has done a great job keeping other, younger right backs out of the side and he could be a steadying presence along the backline or in midfield should young players come in as Man United improves its squad in the next two transfer windows.

Madrid registers Solari as coach to beat deadline

Associated PressNov 12, 2018, 11:38 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid registered Santiago Solari as its coach on Monday because Spanish league regulations prohibit a club from having an interim coach for more than two weeks.

Madrid has not said whether it stopped looking for a full-time replacement for Julen Lopetegui, who was fired on Oct. 29. Solari, a former Madrid player, was appointed as the interim coach but had not been ruled out as a candidate. His chances of staying increased after he led Madrid to four straight victories since replacing Lopetegui.

“What I can say is that we are very happy (with Solari),” said Emilio Butragueno, Madrid’s director of institutional relations. “He arrived at a very particular moment and has been able to achieve some very good results.”

Even prior to the sacking of Lopetegui, Real Madrid appeared ready to bring in former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte, but the Italian’s move to Madrid never materialized. In the time span, with it being the middle of the season, Real Madrid had almost no choice but to go forward with Solari at least until the end of this season.

Pogba, Martial out of France squad with injury

By Daniel KarellNov 12, 2018, 10:24 AM EST
Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will be spending the international break back in Manchester, after being released from the France National Team squad.

Les Bleus announced that due to Pogba’s thigh injury and an adductor muscle injury to Martial, the pair were dropped from the team set to face the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League and Uruguay in a friendly match. In their place, Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette and Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko have been called in.

Pogba, who was terrific in the 2018 World Cup semifinal and final for France, was unavailable for Man United in it’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. Pogba suffered the thigh injury at Juventus. Martial meanwhile has been in terrific form, with goals in three of his last four games and six goals in his last seven games.

Martial missed out on the World Cup and had only received his first call-up since last March. It’s a big blow to Martial to miss out on a chance to impress manager Didier Deschamps, and he’ll now have to wait until March for his next chance to be called-up.

Could Dani Alves finish his career in the Premier League?

By Daniel KarellNov 12, 2018, 9:07 AM EST
Dani Alves, who has played in La Liga, Serie A and now Ligue 1, could finish his career in the Premier League.

That’s according to the Paris Saint-Germain right back, who said in an interview he would like to retire in England. The 35-year-old holds the most trophies of any active player, 38, including league titles in Spain, Italy and France, the UEFA Champions League and a Copa America with Brazil.

“The idea that I might finish my career without going to the Premier League, it is not possible,” Alves told the Telegraph. “For sure, this is the most amazing football in the world. First, because of the respect for the players from the fans, and then because of the passion on the pitch. If I can play, that would be perfect, but I will make it there one way or the other.”

Of course, the first place most people would presume Alves would land in England is Manchester City, where he’d reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola. But Guardiola has slowly been pushing out some of his older players and with the exception of Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho, it’s a fairly young squad. So it’s unclear whether Guardiola would be prepared to bring Alves in at 36 or older next summer.

In addition, Alves may struggle in the Premier League. Unless he plays on a team like Man City, that will hold 70 percent possession each game, he may be forced to actually defend, a skill he’s not the best at compared to his incredible attacking ability. He’s a right back in name only, starting from deep and providing overlapping runs and terrific crosses into forwards.

But if he gets to play higher up the field, perhaps as a right attacking midfielder, even at his age, he could be an exciting addition for just about any team looking to spice up their attack. It’s just a matter of whether a team will take a chance on him, overlooking the age factor.

Report: Nasri set to reunite with Pellegrini at West Ham

By Daniel KarellNov 12, 2018, 8:14 AM EST
Samir Nasri could be back playing in the Premier League as soon as January.

According to a report from England, Nasri is undergoing a medical this week ahead of signing a six-month, $2.7 million contract at West Ham United, where he’ll reunited with former manager Manuel Pellegrini and former teammates Pablo Zabaleta and Jack Wilshere. Nasri spent three years at Arsenal after joining more than a decade ago followed by six seasons at Manchester City, where he won two Premier League titles.

Nasri is free to return to training after serving a partially-suspended 18-month doping ban, after taking a nutrient-rich IV of fluids above the amount set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Nasri in part got in trouble after the IV due to posting a photo on social media with the co-owner of the company that provided the package. It happened while Nasri was on vacation in December 2016 in Los Angeles.

Although it feels like Nasri has been around forever, he’s still just 31-years old, and with no soccer played in the past 12 months, he’ll be fresh and ready to go if he does sign for West Ham. The Frenchman provides Pellegrini with another winger to replace Andriy Yarmolenko, who is likely done for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in October.

It remains to be seen what Nasri can offer. He was declared surplus to requirements at Manchester City in 2016 and bounced around between Sevilla and Antalyaspor in Turkey before leaving them in January, 2018. If he can produce at least some of his old form, it would be a big boost to the Irons. West Ham remains firmly in midtable after 12 games, with 12 points gained, but the club is just four points above the drop zone. Providing more service to Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic could lead to more goals and more wins.