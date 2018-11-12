Report: Man United, Young in contract negotiations

Ashley Young has revitalized his career as an outside back, and despite coming towards the end of his current contract, it appears Manchester United want to keep him for at least another season.

According to multiple reports, Manchester United and Young’s representatives are in talks to give him a new one-year contract. Negotiations are reportedly still in the early stages but Young would reportedly like to stay. Young has started 11 matches this season for Man United, serving as captain while Paul Pogba has been out injured.

[READ: Sporting KC advances past RSL to Conference Finals]

He's already one of Man Utd's longest-serving players. But Ashley Young is in talks to extend his stay at Old Trafford even further. More here: https://t.co/eBnDqnEg7M pic.twitter.com/1KNSHVj0A1 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 12, 2018

Once a star winger for Aston Villa, the 33-year-old Young joined the Red Devils for a reported fee of around $22 million back in 2011, and over time he’s move back on the field, from right and left wing to fullback. He’s since made 214 appearances for Man United.

The fact that Man United is looking to re-sign Young may not be a great sign for the team moving forward. Young isn’t getting any younger and while he provides quite a bit moving forward, he’s been a liability defensively, even this season. In addition, Young as Man United’s starting right back is never enough for the club to compete for a Premier League or Champions League title.

On the other hand, Young has done a great job keeping other, younger right backs out of the side and he could be a steadying presence along the backline or in midfield should young players come in as Man United improves its squad in the next two transfer windows.