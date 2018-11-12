Wake Forest No. 1 as NCAA D-I Tournament set

Wake Forest is the No. 1 seed for the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, Bobby Muuss’ men aiming to go back to the College Cup final for the second time in three years.
The Demon Deacons have produced a strong crop of MLS players, including Jack Harrison, Ian Harkes, Sam Cronin, and Ike Opara.
Other seeded teams are Syracuse, Stanford, Saint Mary’s, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Louisville, Kentucky, Central Florida, Maryland, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia, Denver, and Indiana (It pays to be in the ACC).
A fun side note for those who don’t follow the college game: One of Duke’s top players is goalkeeper Will Pulisic, brother of USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.
First two rounds
New Hampshire vs. Colgate (winner vs. Wake Forest)
Akron vs. Rider (winner vs. Syracuse)
UC Irvine vs. Grand Canyon (winner vs. Stanford)
Oregon State vs. Southern Methodist (winner vs. Saint Mary’s)
High Point vs. James Madison (winner vs. North Carolina)
Charlotte vs. Georgia State (winner vs. Virginia Tech)
West Virginia vs. LIU Brooklyn (winner vs. Georgetown)
Michigan State vs. Illinois-Chicago (winner vs. Louisville)
Portland vs. UCLA (winner vs. Kentucky)
Washington vs. Lipscomb (winner vs. Central Florida)
NC State vs. Campbell (winner vs. Maryland)
Pacific vs. UC Riverside (winner vs. Duke)
Michigan vs. Princeton (winner vs. Notre Dame)
UNC-Wilmington vs. Furman (winner vs. Virginia)
Air Force vs. Central Arkansas (winner vs. Denver)
UConn vs. Rhode Island (winner vs. Indiana)
U.S. Soccer has confirmed that injuries to Zack Steffen and Darlington Nagbe will keep them out of the upcoming friendlies against England and Italy.
Steffen is the more notable absence, a player expected to start at least one of the two matches as the presumed favorite to take the long-term No. 1 goalkeeper spot for the USMNT.
The 28-year-old Nagbe has just one cap since the World Cup qualifying debacle in Couva, going 90 minutes in the 1-0 March win over Paraguay.
He missed two months of the Major League Soccer season with a thigh injury, and has two assists for Atlanta United in going nearly 90 minutes whenever available.
Jonathan Klinsmann was called up from Hertha Berlin to replace Steffen, and will join Ethan Horvath and Brad Guzan in the USMNT goalkeeping corps. The 21-year-old is a starter for Hertha II and has twice been the backup for the senior team.
The FA announced Thursday that it had charged Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge with misconduct related to two FA betting rules. The 29-year-old has until 6pm local time on Tuesday to respond to the charge.
One rule states that a “participant” shall not bet on matches or anything relating to soccer across the world including transfers, while the other rule concerns providing insider information to someone else who is making a bet. Liverpool released a statement on Monday evening, denying the charges.
“Daniel has given his full and unequivocal co-operation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so,” a Liverpool spokesperson said via the BBC. “Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football. As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment.”
Below are the two rules in which Sturridge is alleged to have breached.
Rule E8(1)(a) – a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on – (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.
Rule E8(1)(b) – where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.
There’s a Klinsmann back with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Hertha Berlin’s official English Twitter account posted on Monday to say that their young goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann had been called into the U.S. Men’s National Team. The 21-year-old has yet to make a Bundesliga appearance this season but he’s started nine games for Hertha’s reserve side, Hertha BSC II.
According to The Athletic, Klinsmann is replacing Zack Steffan, who reportedly suffered a hamstring strain in the Columbus Crew’s 3-0 second-leg defeat to the New York Red Bulls on Sunday night. The call-up has yet to be confirmed by U.S. Soccer.
If Steffan is out, it would open up the goalkeeping battle for the two-game training camp against England and Italy. Klinsmann is joining Brad Guzan and Ethan Horvath. It’s likely that Klinsmann was called up because he’s already based in Europe. This made it quicker for him to get to head coach Dave Sarachan and the squad, currently based in London.
For what it’s worth, despite the way Klinsmann’s father Jurgen was unceremoniously fired after a rough start to the Hex in 2016, Jurgen congratulated Jonathan on the call-up.
Jonathan, having been born in Germany to an American parent, is eligible to play for both the U.S. and Germany internationally, though he’s been in the U.S. pipeline for the past few years. The now 21-year-old started for the U.S. at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup, so if he switched to Germany he’d have to file one-time switch paperwork with FIFA. Klinsmann did take part in a German National Team goalkeeping camp this past September.
The U.S. faces England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday followed by a trip to Genk, Belgium to face Italy on November 20.
Ashley Young has revitalized his career as an outside back, and despite coming towards the end of his current contract, it appears Manchester United want to keep him for at least another season.
According to multiple reports, Manchester United and Young’s representatives are in talks to give him a new one-year contract. Negotiations are reportedly still in the early stages but Young would reportedly like to stay. Young has started 11 matches this season for Man United, serving as captain while Paul Pogba has been out injured.
Once a star winger for Aston Villa, the 33-year-old Young joined the Red Devils for a reported fee of around $22 million back in 2011, and over time he’s move back on the field, from right and left wing to fullback. He’s since made 214 appearances for Man United.
The fact that Man United is looking to re-sign Young may not be a great sign for the team moving forward. Young isn’t getting any younger and while he provides quite a bit moving forward, he’s been a liability defensively, even this season. In addition, Young as Man United’s starting right back is never enough for the club to compete for a Premier League or Champions League title.
On the other hand, Young has done a great job keeping other, younger right backs out of the side and he could be a steadying presence along the backline or in midfield should young players come in as Man United improves its squad in the next two transfer windows.