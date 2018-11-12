More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by John Thys/EuroFootball/Getty Images

WATCH: Striker scores potentially unprecedented goal while helping teammate

By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 8:22 PM EST
“Look, I know you’re injured, but I’m gonna be right back. Got a goal to score for us.”

Maccabi Petah Tikva forward Habib Habibou scored what can only be described as an unprecedented goal — at least in terms of being captured on video — Israel this weekend.

Habibou, 31, and his club were locked in scoreless tussle with Maccabi Netanya on Saturday when one of his teammates was injured in the box.

The CAR striker, formerly of Zulte Waregem and Royal Charleroi, was taking care of said teammate when he spotted an 87th minute spilled rebound.

What was he gonna do, really, other than dart onto the loose ball, score the match-winner, and then return to his ailing mate?

Petah Tikva won 1-0.

MLS Best XI unveiled with awesome foosball video

@MLS
By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 9:11 PM EST
Major League Soccer, wow, this is terrific #content.

MLS released its Best XI on Monday with a dynamite video of the players passing the ball from Zack Steffen in goal to Josef Martinez up top… via a virtual foosball table.

The XI is set in a 3-4-3, with the New York Red Bulls, DC United, and Atlanta United leading the way with a pair of players each.

My predictions? Well, I only got six correct. Whoops. The only absence that really surprises me is Graham Zusi, and Sporting KC not having representation at all. I guess that explains why SKC manager Peter Vermes is going to be announced as the next USMNT– Wait, what’s that? Oh. I’ll stop talking.

2018 MLS Best XI

Goalkeeper: Zack Steffen (Columbus)

Defenders: Kemar Lawrence (RBNY), Aaron Long (RBNY), Chad Marshall (Seattle)

Midfielders: Miguel Almiron (Atlanta), Luciano Acosta (DC), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy), Josef Martinez (Atlanta), Wayne Rooney (DC)

Juventus executive: Bring season Serie A game abroad

Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 7:37 PM EST
Juventus chief revenue officer Giorgio Ricci likes La Liga’s idea of taking a regular season match outside of its domestic borders.

Ricci would like Serie A to explore a similar move, saying Italian soccer can only benefit from putting its brand in other markets.

Serie A lags behind other top European league in TV money, which has hindered its ability to recruit top end talent relative to its competitors.

Ricci says if American sports see value in bringing their top leagues to Europe, it holds that the reverse would be true. From the BBC:

“If we look at some other more developed leagues in terms of commercial strategy; the NBA and NFL, they are exporting one or two of their matches abroad, to the UK or elsewhere in Europe. I think it is a good strategy. It is a way to export something that is not an exhibition.”

Would a regular season match bring any more eyes or attention than the International Champions Cup, at least enough to offset the sacrifice of atmosphere? It seems doubtful, but the money is the key here. Italy wants to catch up with Spain, Germany, and England.

FC Cincinnati switches crest ahead of MLS debut

@FCCincinnati
By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 6:54 PM EST
FC Cincinnati has unveiled its crest for 2019’s maiden voyage in Major League Soccer.

Sticking with the orange and blue color combination which has served them since inception, the shield has FC in the top left corner, Cincinnati running diagonally left-to-right in blue script on white, and a winged lion holding a sword as the primary icon.

FCC will draft up to five current MLS players in the Expansion Draft on Dec. 11. Teams will announce their protected lists on Dec. 10.

Cincinnati will play in the Eastern Conference. It won the USL regular season championship under coach Alan Koch in 2018.

Arsenal’s Welbeck undergoes two surgeries in one week

By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 6:23 PM EST
Arsenal has announced that Danny Welbeck is out for an indefinite period of time following not one but two surgeries.

Welbeck, 27, was stretchered off the pitch with a nasty-looking ankle injury on Thursday in the Europa League.

And Arsenal said that Welbeck underwent a second pre-planned surgery to go along with the corrective surgery from Thursday’s incident.

Both procedures went well, without complications. Danny will now recuperate and start his rehabilitation. It’s too early to say how long this will take.

The 42-times capped England man had a FaceTime call with his Arsenal teammates prior to Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Welbeck has 69 goals in 304 career games between Arsenal, Manchester United, Preston North End, and Sunderland.

His injury leaves little striker depth behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, though Alex Iwobi could certainly manage some work there. Youngster Emile Smith-Rowe has performed well in limited action, and Edward Nketiah is also an intriguing youth talent.