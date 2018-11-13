More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
England playmaker Joe Cole retires

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 13, 2018, 7:53 AM EST
Joe Cole has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 37.

Cole won 56 caps for England, scoring 10 times for the Three Lions, as he became a Premier League star with West Ham United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

He made 716 appearances in his career, scoring 104 goals.

The silky midfielder won three Premier League titles, a League Cup and two FA Cups with Chelsea and excelled at the 2006 World Cup for England before injuries hit his career hard.

A second spell at West Ham, plus time at Lille, Aston Villa and Coventry City followed in Europe before he moved to the U.S. in 2016 to play for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the NASL and USL. He has recently played and coached with the Rowdies in Florida and hinted at moving into coaching as his next step.

A graduate of West Ham’s academy, Cole released the following statement on social media.

“After 20 years as a professional, the time has come for me to hang up my boots. It has been a dream come true. All of it,” Cole said. “My favorite thing about being a professional footballer was the feeling you enjoy after coming back into the dressing room after a win. It will be difficult to replicate that but I’ll always remember all of my former team-mates who I shared that experience with. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have played with some of the very best players of my era and even more fortunate to call a lot of them friends.

“As a fan, I loved watching wholehearted, skilful players and this is what inspired me. I remembered what was special for me when I was sitting in the stands watching games and I tried to replicate this. I hope I was able to do this for some of the fans and people who have watched my games over the years. Winning trophies at Chelsea was particularly special for me. Those memories will live with me forever, as will the chance I had to share them with my family.”

Cole was truly one of the most gifted players England has ever produced and at Chelsea during Jose Mourinho’s first spell in charge, and under Carlo Ancelotti, he was a huge part of their all-conquering teams. Cole played in the UEFA Champions League final for Chelsea in 2008 as they lost to Manchester United on penalty kicks in Moscow.

The Londoner had tricks and flicks galore but he often delivered goals and assists at crucial moments and he could play out wide just as comfortable as he was in central areas.

He will be remembered as a maverick with the ball at his feet and he certainly brought enjoyment to fans across the world with stunning goals and sublime pieces of skill.

2 Robbies: Manchester Derby, Liverpool win, draws for Chelsea, Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 10:06 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle look back at a defining derby match between Man City and Man United (00:30), Liverpool’s comfortable win against Fulham (25:45), the stalemate between Chelsea and Everton (31:30) and a hard fought match between Arsenal and Wolves (41:30).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

MLS Best XI unveiled with awesome foosball video

By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 9:11 PM EST
Major League Soccer, wow, this is terrific #content.

MLS released its Best XI on Monday with a dynamite video of the players passing the ball from Zack Steffen in goal to Josef Martinez up top… via a virtual foosball table.

The XI is set in a 3-4-3, with the New York Red Bulls, DC United, and Atlanta United leading the way with a pair of players each.

My predictions? Well, I only got six correct. Whoops. The only absence that really surprises me is Graham Zusi, and Sporting KC not having representation at all. I guess that explains why SKC manager Peter Vermes is going to be announced as the next USMNT– Wait, what’s that? Oh. I’ll stop talking.

2018 MLS Best XI

Goalkeeper: Zack Steffen (Columbus)

Defenders: Kemar Lawrence (RBNY), Aaron Long (RBNY), Chad Marshall (Seattle)

Midfielders: Miguel Almiron (Atlanta), Luciano Acosta (DC), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy), Josef Martinez (Atlanta), Wayne Rooney (DC)

WATCH: Striker scores potentially unprecedented goal while helping teammate

By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 8:22 PM EST
“Look, I know you’re injured, but I’m gonna be right back. Got a goal to score for us.”

Maccabi Petah Tikva forward Habib Habibou scored what can only be described as an unprecedented goal — at least in terms of being captured on video — Israel this weekend.

Habibou, 31, and his club were locked in scoreless tussle with Maccabi Netanya on Saturday when one of his teammates was injured in the box.

The CAR striker, formerly of Zulte Waregem and Royal Charleroi, was taking care of said teammate when he spotted an 87th minute spilled rebound.

What was he gonna do, really, other than dart onto the loose ball, score the match-winner, and then return to his ailing mate?

Petah Tikva won 1-0.

Juventus executive: Bring season Serie A game abroad

By Nicholas MendolaNov 12, 2018, 7:37 PM EST
Juventus chief revenue officer Giorgio Ricci likes La Liga’s idea of taking a regular season match outside of its domestic borders.

Ricci would like Serie A to explore a similar move, saying Italian soccer can only benefit from putting its brand in other markets.

Serie A lags behind other top European league in TV money, which has hindered its ability to recruit top end talent relative to its competitors.

Ricci says if American sports see value in bringing their top leagues to Europe, it holds that the reverse would be true. From the BBC:

“If we look at some other more developed leagues in terms of commercial strategy; the NBA and NFL, they are exporting one or two of their matches abroad, to the UK or elsewhere in Europe. I think it is a good strategy. It is a way to export something that is not an exhibition.”

Would a regular season match bring any more eyes or attention than the International Champions Cup, at least enough to offset the sacrifice of atmosphere? It seems doubtful, but the money is the key here. Italy wants to catch up with Spain, Germany, and England.