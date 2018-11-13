More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Report: Sanchez unlikely to move from Man United this winter

By Kyle BonnNov 13, 2018, 6:51 PM EST
According to a report by The Telegraph, Alexis Sanchez is unlikely to move from Old Trafford in the 2019 winter transfer window due to a lack of interested parties.

The report states that Manchester City has long since decided against pursuing Sanchez further given their wealth of attacking talent and Sanchez’s poor form, with Sanchez having turned them down last year in favor of United. Now, despite Paris Saint-Germain’s recent interest, that option appears to be reportedly fading as well, given PSG’s decision that they, too, do not have room for Sanchez in their loaded squad.

The Telegraph also reports that the high wages for Alexis at Manchester United leave only a handful of teams able to consider him an option anyways, and now two of the notable clubs in that category have turned the idea down.

Sanchez has struggled mightily under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United since moving this past winter. He has just one goal this season and has started just five Premier League matches due to poor form. Sanchez has been out-shined by players like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, as those two English youngsters have combined for nine goals and 1,742 minutes. Overall, Sanchez has scored just three league goals for Manchester United.

It will be up to Mourinho to get the best out of Sanchez, a brilliant player at his best but at the moment just another among the squad at Old Trafford.

2018 MLS awards: Tata wins Coach, Zlatan wins Goal

By Kyle BonnNov 13, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
Major League Soccer announced a number of its regular season awards on Tuesday, and a pair of the league’s international stars were at the forefront of the achievements.

Outgoing Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino won Coach of the Year, while LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the league’s Goal of the Year award for his incredible long-distance strike against rivals LAFC back in late March.

Martino, in his second year in charge as Atlanta United’s first and only manager in franchise history, came just a point from securing the team’s first Supporters’ Shield in just its second year of existence. The club just won its first playoff series in club history as well, beating NYFC over two legs to reach the Eastern Conference finals. The Argentine has announced he will depart the club at the end of the season, with reports pinning him to a job with the Mexican national team.

LAFC manager Bob Bradley finished second in the Coach of the Year award, having led the first-year club to a third-place finish in the Western Conference and a playoff spot before being dumped by Real Salt Lake in the knockout round.

Ibrahimovic won Goal of the Year with his audacious half-volleyed strike from almost 40 yards out that chipped LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller and leveled the score. It was Ibrahimovic’s first MLS goal after moving to the Galaxy in the offseason from Manchester United. He scored again that match, a stoppage-time winner in the brand new derby.

Other awards were handed out during the hour-long awards ceremony on Periscope, including the Save of the Year, which went to Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei for ranging across his net to stop Colorado Rapids forward Shkelzen Gashi.

Skill Play of the Year went to Portland’s Samuel Armenteros for an incredible dink past Colorado defender Danny Wilson just before scoring the game’s first goal. The Celebration of the Year went to Bradley Wright-Phillips for the aftermath of his 100th MLS goal where he proceeded to remove his jersey to reveal another underneath with the number 100.

Glenn Murray signs one-year contract extension at Brighton

By Kyle BonnNov 13, 2018, 5:01 PM EST
Raheem Sterling. Callum Wilson. Mohamed Salah. Harry Kane. Anthony Martial. Richarlison. Sadio Mane. Glenn Murray.

All of these players have six Premier League goals this season. One of these is not like the others.

Glenn Murray – at least nine years older than everyone else on that list – has signed a one-year contract extension at Brighton & Hove Albion, keeping him at the club through the summer of 2020.

The 35-year-old has been absolutely critical to Brighton’s season as the Seagulls sit 12th in the Premier League table. Murray’s six goals have ALL secured points for the club. He has the opening goal in a 3-2 victory over Manchester United, both goals in a 2-2 comeback draw with Fulham, a 90th minute equalizing goal in a 2-2 draw with Southampton, the only goal of a 1-0 win over West Ham, and the only goal in a 1-0 win over Wolves. In the seven games Murray has not scored, Brighton has lost six and won one, scoring four total goals over the seven matches.

“It means a lot that the club has shown another year’s faith in me,” Murray told the official club release. “I just want to carry on in the form I’m in at the minute and continue scoring goals at this level for Brighton. I don’t think at any stage of my career I’d have believed I would be getting another contract in the Premier League at this age, but you just never know what can happen in football.”

Murray originally joined Brighton in 2008 and stayed for three seasons before departing for Crystal Palace on a free transfer three years later. He then rejoined Brighton in the summer of 2016, first on loan from Bournemouth before completing a permanent transfer a year later. He has 231 total appearances for the Seagulls over his career, and his winner against Wolves in late October was his 100th goal for the club.

“Glenn has scored consistently for us, first in helping us win promotion, and now in the Premier League as we seek to establish ourselves at the top level,” said manager Chris Hughton. “He’s proved himself at the very top late in his career, and his professionalism and approach on and off the pitch is a big factor in why he’s still doing it now. After recently reaching the 100-goal mark for the club, I know Glenn will be hungry to add more goals to that tally, and I am pleased he’s extended his time with the club.”

USWNT takes care of Scotland 1-0 on Morgan strike

By Kyle BonnNov 13, 2018, 4:12 PM EST
Alex Morgan scored her 98th international goal just before halftime as the United States women downed Scotland 1-0 in a friendly in Paisley, Scotland on Tuesday. It wasn’t the prettiest performance the U.S. has put forth this year by a longshot, but they got the job done despite a Carli Lloyd missed penalty. The win completed an undefeated 2018 for the U.S. women, a fabulous feat on the whole.

The United States was dominant throughout the opening 45 minutes, controlling 70% possession and holding the hosts to just a single shot. Morgan struck four minutes before the break as Mallory Pugh sent in a deep cross from the right flank that sailed just over the head of a leaping Lloyd but dipped right to Morgan unmarked at the far post. The 29-year-old finished with a powerful volley, connecting with the ball mid-flight and rocketing it inside the right post.

The goal is Morgan’s 18th of the season and 25th goal over her last 26 international matches. Otherwise, the United States held the possessional advantage but struggled to produce too many clear-cut chances. That changed after halftime.

The US came incredibly close to a second in the 53rd minute as Julie Ertz trailing the play received a layoff from Morgan, and while her effort deflected off a defender, it was saved wonderfully by halftime substitute Shannon Lynn who managed to get her leg up to block the deflection despite laying out for the initial shot.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 62nd minute as Kirsty Smith clipped the toes of Pugh in the box, and Lloyd took the spot-kick, smashing it against the crossbar and out of play with Lynn right there looking on, having guessed correctly.

Scotland had its best chance of the evening in the 75th minute as they won the ball in the attacking third and charged forward to Erin Cuthbert. She charged forward splitting U.S. defenders, but eventually the ball was cleared by Becky Sauerbrunn after a heavy touch by Cuthbert as she looked to take aim on the doorstep. They would get another good look five minutes ltaer as Julie Ertz was caught out by a wonderful chipped ball over the top toLana Clelland who rifled on net, but the shot was turned wide by Ashlyn Harris.

That was it for the game as both teams brought on late subs, but no more big chances were created. The victory is the 18th of the season for the United States, going a full calendar year without a loss through its 20 total games. The USWNT also extended its clean sheet streak to a whopping 884 minutes, extending nine full shutout matches, the longest streak since 2004/05 when they went 10 straight matches.

For Scotland, the defeat snaps a five-game winning streak that dates back to an April 5th loss to Switzerland in World Cup qualifying.

Iran warned new law is putting Asian Cup place at risk

Associated PressNov 13, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) Iran has been told it could face suspension from the Asian Cup in January over a law interfering in the national soccer federation’s independence.

The Asian Football Confederation says it is “closely monitoring the current issues” with its top-ranked team, and will not tolerate “third-party interference in their member associations.”

The Malaysia-based AFC says Iran’s parliament announced a law “designating the (soccer federation) as a non-government public body and prohibiting the engagement of retired personnel.”

The AFC says it hopes Iran’s soccer body “can maintain its independence and avoid any sanctions” less than two months before the Asian Cup starts in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran, the best Asian team at No. 30 in FIFA’s rankings, plays its opening game Jan. 7 against Yemen in Abu Dhabi. The group includes Iraq and Vietnam.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports