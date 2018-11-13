Wayne Rooney discusses “special” England farewell v USA

Wayne Rooney‘s one-off return for the English national team has caused plenty of uproar but the Three Lions legend is focused on one thing: saying thanks.

Rooney, 33, will make his 120th and final appearance for England against the U.S. men’s national team at Wembley on Thursday, in a fixture renamed the “Wayne Rooney Foundation International” as he is expected to come on as a second half sub.

A year after announcing his retirement from the international game (as England’s all-time leading goalscorer), Rooney has been granted an opportunity to say thanks to the England fans by current boss Gareth Southgate and the FA.

Speaking to the FA.com from England’s St. George’s Park training base, the current D.C. United striker believes this will be the perfect chance for him to say goodbye.

“It has been great to be back. I know all the players, and there are a lot who I have played with who are in the squad,” Rooney said. “I know Gareth and the coaching staff too and being back in this environment is a privilege; it’s something I’ve been looking forward to and I’m going to enjoy it. It will be great to run out one last time in an England shirt and playing at Wembley again is a way for me to be able to say thank you to the fans for all the support they’ve given me over the last 15 years. It will be a nice to thank them and say goodbye – something I didn’t get to do properly in my previous game. To do that will be very special before I return to being a fan.”

Whatever your stance on Rooney’s return to action for England and whether or not it diminishes the value of a cap or this friendly altogether, you can’t argue that he doesn’t deserve a special sendoff.

Reports suggest an extra 20,000 tickets have been sold for the match since Rooney’s return was confirmed, but it does feel like having him on the pitch to collect some sort of trophy and then maybe going on a lap of honor before the game would have been more fitting. The fact he still plays at a high level and was in the Premier League and in England squads last season makes this situation a little different and a little more complex. Yet due to England not taking this friendly with the USMNT that seriously — they play Croatia in a crucial UEFA Nations League game on Sunday — this opportunity for Rooney to say farewell has presented itself.

Rooney has shown this season, his debut campaign in Major League Soccer, that he can still score goals and impact games and who would bet against him jumping off the bench and scoring one more time for England? The odds on him to score at any time against the country where he currently plays his club soccer stand at around 21/20 with the UK bookmakers.

There is one more opportunity for Rooney to make a name for himself on home soil.

