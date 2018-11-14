More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news


Reports: Fulham inquired about Wenger, AVB, Jardim

By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2018, 7:15 PM EST
Arsene Wenger turned down a chance to return to the Premier League, as he vowed, as one of three managers chased by Fulham before deciding on Claudio Ranieri.

The Telegraph claims that Wenger was joined by former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim and well-traveled former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas as candidates pursued by Fulham in a bid to replace Slavisa Jokanovic.

From The Telegraph:

They included Wenger and both Jardim, who recently left Monaco after winning the French title two years ago when he also led them to the Champions League semi-finals and is being considered by a number Premier League clubs, and former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Villas-Boas. It is understood that all three managers politely declined the opportunity to speak to Fulham.

The 41-year-old Villas-Boas had twice managed London clubs in the Premier League, faring better with Spurs than Chelsea.

He would have been an interesting hire, though Ranieri could be a stroke of genius; Both are players managers, though Ranieri is a bit more of a friendly leader than the fiery Jokanovic.

Lagerwey staying in Seattle after GM vote


By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2018, 8:13 PM EST
Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey will stay in his position for four more years after the club’s alliance members voted to keep him in the role.

The Sounders’ have an Alliance Council that can vote its general manager in or out of the job after a set period of time in the position.

Lagerwey, the ex-Real Salt Lake executive, has been in his role as Seattle’s GM since 2015, and led the team to two MLS Cup Finals, winning one.

The club demands 40 percent of alliance members to vote in order for the decision to be valid and only 37.2 percent did so, but the 87.2 percent of voters in favor or retention sent “a clear message” of approval.

The 45-year-old former MLS goalkeeper certainly had the right things to say in discussing his club’s disappointing end to the season. Seattle went on another late season red-hot run, but fell to its rivals in the playoffs.

“You can’t lose to Portland and call the season a success,” Lagerwey said. “You can’t be the only favorite to be knocked out and call it a success. Performance in the playoffs matters.”

Sure, but Lagerwey was able to pull the strings to fix the season, adding Raul Ruidiaz after forward Jordan Morris was lost for the season. He’s a future Soccer Hall of Famer, and Seattle is right to largely acknowledge that with his vote.

Man City’s Mendy undergoes knee surgery


By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2018, 5:56 PM EST
Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy went to Barcelona for international break, but it’s hardly a vacation.

Mendy, 24, withdrew from France duty and instead flew to Spain where he’s undergone knee surgery and will miss more time for City.

No timetable was given for his recovery.

He missed around three weeks earlier this season with a foot injury, and more than six months with an ACL tear last year.

Fabian Delph has played left back for City during Mendy’s extended absences, and the club has used Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Mendy played 40 minutes for France in its World Cup triumph and has nine caps.

UEFA Nations League preview: Last chance to dance


By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
The path to Portugal or Italy concludes this week with the final group matches of the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

We’ll begin with Group A3, where only Poland has been eliminated from qualification for the final. The hosts for the finals will come out of this group, and Portugal has a two-point lead heading into its final two matches.

Italy only has one, and has to hope it beats Portugal at the San Siro on Saturday and hope Portugal fails to beat Poland three days later. Portugal has done it all without Cristiano Ronaldo, and won’t have the Juventus striker for these two matches.

World Cup champions France lead Group A1 and can clinch a spot in the finals by not losing to the Netherlands on Friday. Should the Dutch win in Rotterdam, they can pass the French with a defeat of Germany or a draw in Gelsenkirchen coupled with tiebreaker help.

Group A2 looks increasingly likely to go to Belgium. The Red Devils and Switzerland both have six points. They cannot advance simply by beating Iceland on Thursday, but a win or draw would mean needing just a draw or Sunday in Switzerland.

Spain is the favorite for the fourth semifinal spot, though no one in Group 4 has been eliminated from contention. Croatia can advance by beating Spain in Zagreb on Thursday and getting a scoring draw or better in England on Sunday.

Spain is through with a win over Croatia, but opens the door for England with a draw or loss. England has a number of scenarios that work for them, but the easiest involves Spain losing in Croatia and England beating Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

The Nations League semifinals are June 5 and 6, with the final and third-place match on June 9.

League B has only promoted one team to League A so far (Ukraine). Still alive are Russia, Turkey, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Wales, and Denmark.

Arnautovic’s agent: Player wants UEFA Champions League action ASAP


By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2018, 4:24 PM EST
“There are options. And we are probing.”

So are the ominous words of Danijel Arnautovic, the brother and agent of West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic, in saying the player wants to play in the Champions League as soon as possible.

The Austrian forward, 29, is combustible but industrious as a player, and his brother says he nearly left West Ham for a Champions League club in the summer. And, again, they are probing.

This one day after admitting he’s been playing hurt for the Hammers. That’s sure to drive his value up, up, up.

Here’s Danijel Arnautovic, from Metro:

“He’s a big part of West Ham’s team but I think it’s possible to tease out more of him. For that to happen, he has to play for a top team. Marko is ready for the next step. A player like him should not play against relegation. He should play for the international spots. Marko is really enjoying playing for West Ham. He loves that club and the fans. But there is still that feeling, that this cannot be the end. And everybody should understand that.”

Marko Arnautovic’s two most productive seasons have come in the last three years, with 11-goal campaigns for Stoke City (2015-16) and West Ham (2017-18), but he’s on his way to better with five goals in 10 PL matches so far this season.

He could certainly be more productive with top service, but the Irons are growing into the sort of side which can get him further up the goal charts.

That said, they are unlikely to play in the Champions League any time soon, and Marko Arnautovic would be 31 going into the UCL campaign should they make a run up the table next season.