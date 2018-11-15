LIVE – USMNT faces England in Rooney’s farewell (lineups)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Take your pick with storylines aplenty for the U.S. men’s national team’s visit to Wembley Stadium to face England on Thursday, but here are two pretty big ones…

For the first time since May — and only the second time since the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup — Christian Pulisic is back in red, white and blue and ready to lead the squad into official competition beginning in 2019.

Wayne Rooney is set to make his final appearance, in ceremonial fashion, as The Three Lions recognize and celebrate their all-time leading goal-scorer (53) and most-capped outfield player (119). D.C. United’s superstar will wear the captain’s armband one last time at Wembley.

Stay tuned to PST for wall-to-wall coverage, reaction and analysis of Thursday’s game as soon as the final whistle blows.

