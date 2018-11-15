Premier League clubs vote VAR into use for 2019-20 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been inevitable for quite some time, but now it’s official: video review will be used in the Premier League when the 2019-20 season kicks off next August.

20 of 20 current PL clubs voted on Thursday to confirm the use of the modern technology beginning next season.

BREAKING: VAR has been voted through by Premier League clubs and will be introduced for the start of next season — Dan Roan (@danroan) November 15, 2018

The Bundesliga and Serie A began using the video assistant referee (VAR) at the start of the 2017-18 season, and have continued (successful) operation of the system in 2018-19. Major League Soccer introduced the protocol two-thirds of the way through its 2017 season, to far greater degrees of varying success. La Liga is set to begin use of VAR next season as well.

VAR was first used in the English game last season, when select FA Cup fixtures were used as test runs, while the same is being done in the EFL Cup this season.

