Three things we learned: England v. USMNT

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 15, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
LONDON — England beat the U.S. men’s national team 3-0 at Wembley on Thursday, as Gareth Southgate‘s much-changed side started strongly and held the young Americans at arms length for much of the contest.

First half goals from Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold set England on their way, while Callum Wilson scored a debut goal to make it 3-0 in the second half. Christian Pulisic and Bobby Wood had great chances to score in each half, but Dave Sarachan’s USMNT didn’t really get going in front of almost 70,000 fans at the home of soccer.

Here’s what we learned from a rough outing for the USMNT as Wayne Rooney said farewell to England with a win.

PULISIC LOOKS A LITTLE JADED

In the build-up to this game, Christian Pulisic just didn’t seem too happy. He met with various media outlets in the UK to discuss how he is the future star of U.S. Soccer and how the hopes of a nation are on his shoulders and so on and so forth, which is nothing he hasn’t heard before. But maybe it was the fact he was an unused sub for Borussia Dortmund in their big 3-2 win against Bayern Munich before the international break, or maybe he, like most U.S. fans, is struggling to get excited about this program right now.

Pulisic — who was playing for the U.S. for the first time since May and just the second time in 13 months — could have been the hero for the USMNT at Wembley. In the 24th minute he was clean through after a mix-up in the England defense but when faced with Jordan Pickford one-on-one, his strike lacked conviction and Pickford saved well. Pulisic then switched off for England’s first goal, just moments later, as he allowed England to find Lingard on the inside left channel and the Manchester United winger curled home. He played on the right in the first half but drifted inside in the second half and got on the ball more, with a few more clever flicks and crosses, but his touch looked off and he didn’t have that spark we’ve seen time and time again.

There is no doubt that this is still Pulisic’s team moving forward, but the USMNT’s 20-year-old sensation seems a little jaded right now. After several injuries early in the 2018-19 campaign, you can understand why.

Ahead of the game Pulisic told Pro Soccer Talk, among other U.S. outlets, that a new head coach should be “someone who has a plan and someone who has an idea of how we want to play moving forward.” Right now the lack of direction is clear for the USMNT as Dave Sarachan has done the best he can on an interim basis, but Gregg Berhalter’s impending arrival should be sped up as quickly as possible. Pulisic and the other USMNT youngsters need to know what the plan is moving forward.

3-5-2 BEST FIT FOR THIS USMNT SQUAD

Antonee Robinson going down with an untimely injury ahead of this game could have changed Dave Sarachan’s tactical plan considerably. Away at France in June the USMNT played in a 3-5-2 formation and looked solid in a 1-1 draw. Yes, they suffered tough moments defensively but they stood tall and grabbed a draw. Against an England reserve team, they never really looked in this. Before Pulisic had his big chance England could have had at least two goals and they got behind DeAndre Yedlin and Jorge Villafana way too easily.

The two USMNT fullbacks may not be totally to blame for that as Pulisic and Weah ahead of them did not dig in and do their defensive work in the first half. Julian Green looked totally off the pace in support of Bobby Wood in what turned into a 4-4-2 formation at times. Tyler Adams (somehow left out of the starting lineup) alongside Wil Trapp and Weston McKennie in central midfield would give the U.S. a better balance, while Robinson and Yedlin down the flanks as wing backs allows them to be at their attacking best without worrying about tracking back too much. Against the so-called elite teams, a 3-5-2 formation should be the go-to setup for the USMNT moving forward.

ENGLAND SHOW WHY ROONEY WAS RIGHT TO RETIRE

Wayne Rooney came on after 58 minutes for his 120th and final cap for England and was given a wonderful reception by the home fans at Wembley. Before the game England’s all-time leading goalscorer was given a guard of honor by both sets of players as he walked out onto the Wembley pitch with his children and was applauded. Rooney has more caps than the entire England starting lineup put together, as the magnitude of his service over the years was clear for all to see.

The way this England reserve side performed in this game, especially in the first half, proved why Rooney was right to call time on his international career in August 2017. The pace and power of Sancho, Lingard, Wilson and Alli ripped the U.S. defense apart and if you think that Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane are in reserve, it shows you the incredible depth of England’s attacking options. None of them are quite like Rooney, and his unique skillset is still valued in the game. But Southgate’s young Three Lions side are now about pace and power rather than the cerebral beauty of Rooney’s passes and touch.

Every time he got the ball England’s fans urged him to shoot, and Rooney came close twice late on, but in the end this night showcased exactly why he stepped away from the Three Lions after 13 years of playing for them. A legendary career came to an end at the appropriate time.

Player ratings for the USMNT’s woeful show at Wembley

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
The United States men were hammered by England’s B Team on Thursday at Wembley Stadium in a disappointing start to the international break.

Here’s how the individual players fared.

Starting XI

Brad Guzan — 4 — He’s going to get his chances due to a long track record with the national team, but his days as the presumed No. 1 must be done.

Jorge Villafana (Off 88′) — 4 — Not so good, Al.

Matt Miazga — 5 — The best you could say is it could’ve been worse for the Nantes man, as balls zipped through the 18 a bit too often.

John Brooks — 6 — A step better than Miazga, but would be better served in a back three.

DeAndre Yedlin — 5 — Active if inaccurate on the right edge, one of the players who looked the least intimidated by the competition.

Tim Weah (Off 76′) — 5 — Largely anonymous.

Wil Trapp (Off 70′) — 6 — Very busy in the center of the pitch, and probably the standout performer for the first hour in terms of the USMNT.

Weston McKennie (Off 76′) — 5 — Not his best day, but industrious in the center of the park.

Christian Pulisic — 4 — Had his moments, of course, but this was certainly not his day on a fairly decent sized stage (here in America). His 3 of a first half amended a bit by a 5 or 6 in the second stage, but the first part gets weighted because that’s when they needed their star. Heavy is the head…

Julian Green (Off 62′) — 4 — A couple moments of danger including a hard hit at Jordan Pickford, but largely anonymous.

Bobby Wood — 5 — Ran his shorts off, as usual, but lacked the instincts to prepare for a golden header chance and then dawdled in wasting a chance to spring Kenny Saief on goal.

Subs

Tyler Adams (On 62′) — 6 — A part of the steadying influence in the team during the second half.

Kellyn Acosta (On 70′) — 6 — Barely missed a beat in sliding in for Trapp, who had lofty responsibilities on the day.

Sebastian Lletget (On 76′) — N/A

Kenny Saief (On 76′) — N/A

 

England rocks USMNT in Rooney send-off

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
The United States men’s national team largely failed to show up at Wembley Stadium as England blasted the Yanks 3-0 on Thursday.

Callum Wilson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jesse Lingard scored for England, who celebrated the career of Wayne Rooney before, during, and after the game.

The Yanks’ next game is Tuesday against Italy in Belgium, while England faces Croatia in the final match of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Brad Guzan was busy early, and defiant when his sliding intervention in the box felled Callum Wilson.

England wouldn’t be held for long, as the USMNT was truly poor in the first half hour of the match aside from a Christian Pulisic-inspired chance.

But it wasn’t just star play for Pulisic, who didn’t really look up to it until the second half.

He gave the ball away and the Three Lions attacked down the left flank. Pulisic’s lackadaisical tracking allowed Lingard an acre space to curl a delightful first goal around Guzan.

It was 2-0 within moments, this time with Jadon Sancho laying off for Alexander-Arnold to hit past Guzan, with Jorge Villafana sleepwalking on the left flank.

The U.S. was wasteful in possession, with Wil Trapp a minor bright spot in breaking up play. Julian Green forced Jordan Pickford into a rare save.

The second half was much better for the USMNT, and substitute Wayne Rooney was stymied by the hands of Brad Guzan in a bid for a goal in his final England match.

Wilson then scored on debut, side-footing a cross off the post and past a flailing Guzan. Rooney then had a stoppage time chance to beat Guzan, but the ex-Aston Villa keeper stooped to collect the ball.

LIVE – USMNT faces England in Rooney’s farewell (lineups)

By Andy EdwardsNov 15, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
Take your pick with storylines aplenty for the U.S. men’s national team’s visit to Wembley Stadium to face England on Thursday, but here are two pretty big ones…

For the first time since May — and only the second time since the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup — Christian Pulisic is back in red, white and blue and ready to lead the squad into official competition beginning in 2019.

Wayne Rooney is set to make his final appearance, in ceremonial fashion, as The Three Lions recognize and celebrate their all-time leading goal-scorer (53) and most-capped outfield player (119). D.C. United’s superstar will wear the captain’s armband one last time at Wembley.

Stay tuned to PST for wall-to-wall coverage, reaction and analysis of Thursday’s game as soon as the final whistle blows.

Vote of confidence? Woodward says Mourinho, players ‘fully united’

By Andy EdwardsNov 15, 2018, 12:24 PM EST
If you thought a Manchester derby defeat would be the final nail in the coffin for Jose Mourinho’s tenure at Manchester United, think again.

[ MORE: Fulham hire Claudio Ranieri after firing Slavisa Jokanovic ]

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward put to bed any speculation that Mourinho would be fired during the current international break — as many had speculated might be the case — despite the club’s poor start to the Premier League season. The Red Devils sit eighth in the table, a dozen points back of leaders Manchester City after as many games played.

Not only is Mourinho going nowhere this week, Woodward insists everyone at the club remains “fully united” and pulling in the same direction — quotes from the Mirror:

“On the pitch we remain well-positioned in the Champions League, and although we’ve had a mixed start to our domestic campaign, the squad and the manager are fully united in their determination to regain our momentum in the Premier League.”

Woodward would hardly come out and say, “We’re far from pleased with the performances of Mourinho and the players, if things don’t turn around he’s gone in [X-number of] games,” but the fact he’s been forced to speak about the topic indicates Mourinho’s place at the club is hardly secure or guaranteed.