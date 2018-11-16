More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Claudio Gioavannini/ANSA via AP

Mancini wants to ‘bring Italy back where it belongs’

Associated PressNov 16, 2018, 5:39 PM EST
MILAN (AP) A year after its stunning elimination by Sweden in a World Cup playoff, Italy is back at the San Siro stadium for another potentially decisive match.

The Azzurri have to beat Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal on Saturday and then hope the European champion does not defeat Poland three days later in order to reach the UEFA Nations League finals.

“We would like to advance, and we’ll try to, but the No. 1 objective remains qualifying for the European Championship,” coach Roberto Mancini said on Friday.

Portugal leads Group 4 with a perfect six points, Italy has four, and Poland one.

The group winner advances to the Final Four in June. Poland is already assured of finishing last in the group and will be relegated to League B.

Mancini was hired after previous coach Gian Piero Ventura was blamed for Italy’s failed World Cup qualification.

“I see a team that wants to roll its sleeves up and bring Italy back where it belongs,” Mancini said. “Let’s be clear, we still need some time, but we’re on the right path.”

Defender Giorgio Chiellini is slated to make his 100th appearance for Italy while wearing the captain’s armband.

“I want to celebrate the achievement only at the end of the match,” Chiellini said. “First let’s focus on Portugal, try to bring home three points and provide continuity to the good work done to this point.”

Chiellini retired from the national team in the aftermath of the loss to Sweden but then changed his mind.

“The real disappointment came in June when many of my club teammates left for Russia while I was preparing my suitcases for vacation,” Chiellini said.

Fellow defender Alessio Romagnoli left Italy’s squad on Friday with a muscular injury, and Italy is also without forward Federico Bernardeschi.

Bernardeschi was a key performer in the 1-0 win over Poland last month, lining up alongside Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa.

Unable to use the same lineup, Mancini announced that Ciro Immobile will likely start at center forward.

Italy has had trouble scoring.

The last time the Azzurri scored more than one goal was in May, a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in a friendly , while the last time they accomplished the feat in a competitive match was in June 2017, a 5-0 victory over Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier.

Italy next plays the United States in a friendly in Genk, Belgium, on Tuesday.

Mancini announced Chiellini, Alessandro Florenzi, Jorginho and Insigne would be sent home after the Portugal game and Gianluca Mancini and Moise Kean would be called up from the under-21 side.

Mancini and Chiellini both expressed disappointment that Ronaldo, who is taking a break from the national team, isn’t with Portugal.

“It’s always great to face the best players,” Mancini said. “Anyhow, Portugal remains a great squad even without Cristiano.”

Netherlands wins, relegates Germany

AP Photo/Peter Dejong
By Nicholas MendolaNov 16, 2018, 4:54 PM EST
Ronald Koeman‘s Netherlands sent Germany into League B, and moved a draw away from the semifinals after taking care of the World Cup champions in the highlight of Friday’s UEFA Nations League matches.

Netherlands 2-0 France

Georginio Wijnaldum was in a prime position to slot in a rebound after Hugo Lloris made a save on Ryan Babel, and Memphis Depay converted a stoppage time panenka penalty as Netherlands’ win sent Germany into League B.

The Dutch are still alive for A1, and can make the semifinals with a win over Germany on Monday.

Wales 1-2 Denmark

An even match saw Denmark score off a counterattack, with Nicolai Jorgensen supplying the finish off put the Danes ahead of the hosts. Martin Brathwaite made it 2-0 in the 88th minute, with Gareth Bale‘s goal the only Welsh answer a minute later.

Denmark goes top of Group B4, and end Wales’ hopes of promotion to League A. It’s Denmark into the “top flight” next cycle, and the nation is guaranteed at least a playoff spot in qualification for EURO 2020.

Gibraltar 2-6 Armenia

Former Real Salt Lake attacker Yura Movsisyan scored four for captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s side.

Elsewhere
Cyprus 1-1 Bulgaria
Slovenia 1-1 Norway
Liechtenstein 0-2 Macedonia
Slovakia 4-1 Ukraine

Salah scores last-minute winner against Tunisia (video)

Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 16, 2018, 3:34 PM EST
Egypt needs Mohamed Salah, and the Liverpool forward reinforced that fact on Friday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier versus Tunisia.

Deadlocked at two, Salah burst into the box on the right wing via a 1-2 with Salah Mohsen and used deft move to make enough space to blast a shot home.

It was vintage Salah, right down to the red shirt.

Egypt has qualified for this summer’s tournament in Cameroon and is tied for the top of the group with one match to go. Egypt travels to Niger in March while Tunisia hosts Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland).

Here’s the goal, his 39th in 62 caps for the Pharoahs.

Ranieri’s return to the Premier League highlighted with press conference gems

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 16, 2018, 2:56 PM EST
Claudio Ranieri, how you’ve been missed.

The veteran Italian manager is back in the Premier League, having been installed this week by Fulham in place of the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic, and just like his time with Leicester City and Chelsea before, Ranieri still shows a quick turn of phrase. With one win in 12, five points, 31 goals allowed and a minus 20 goal differential, Fulham sits dead last in the Premier League standings, four points from rising out of the drop zone. The club also has a tough stretch ahead, with matches against Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United to come in the next 30 days.

While at Leicester City, where he led the club to the unexpected 2015-2016 Premier League title, Ranieri joked that if the team earned a clean sheet, he’d order them pizza. They came through on their half of the promise, and so did he. When asked if he’d be bringing that tradition back, Ranieri again joked that, perhaps he’ll have to come up with a better meal.

“What will I offer to the players in the event of games (with a clean sheet)? Ranieri said. “The pizza is not enough, maybe it’s better to go to McDonald’s.”

Clean sheets will be of utmost importance to Fulham, which has only recorded one in an official (non-friendly) match this season, a 2-0 win over Exeter City in the League Cup in August.

In response to shoring up his team’s leaky defense, Ranieri said thus: “Play football, play well, but when you lose the ball I want to see you with an anchor, like pirates.”

It looks like it will be a fun ride for Fulham. We’ll see if Ranieri can turn things around, or if Fulham are doomed to head straight back down to the Championship.

Oxlade-Chamberlain details recovery from torn ACL

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 16, 2018, 12:47 PM EST
It’s been seven months since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s season and World Cup hopes came to a drastic end, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a crunching UEFA Champions League challenge.

In the months since that Champions League night in Anfield against AS Roma, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been recovering, gaining strength in his right knee and putting in countless hours in the gym to return to the field. In a video posted by Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals how the recovery process has been, full of good days and bad, and how far he is from returning to the field.

Liverpool signed Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal on transfer-deadline day in 2017 for $45 million, and he’s made 32 Premier League appearances for the Reds, with five goals and seven assists in all competitions.