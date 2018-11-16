Messi made his Barcelona debut 15 years ago

The legend of Lionel Messi became known to the world outside of Rosario and Barcelona 15 years ago today.
In a friendly match on November 16, 2003 inaugurating Porto’s Estadio do Dragao – built for the upcoming Euro 2004 tournament – Frank Rijkaard and Barcelona traveled west with many reserve and youth players, as most of the first team stars were away on international duty.
Messi, who was just 16-years old at the time and began the season five levels below the first team in Juveniles B, had impressed in a rare chance to play against the first team players and was brought along in the traveling squad. In the 75th minute, Rijkaard brought on Messi to play as a forward, and he created a pair of chances, nearly scoring on a sloppy pitch.
Though it was 11 months before he made his La Liga debut and another year before he became a first team mainstay, the legend of Messi was born in Portugal as the young Argentine finally took the field. Fun fact: Porto’s coach on that day? The one and only Jose Mourinho.
Barcelona released a documentary on Messi’s Barcelona debut, with Messi re-watching his performance and providing his comments and memories. Watch it below:
Tite praises Klopp, set to experiment playing Liverpool style
Speaking to the media ahead of Brazil’s friendly match with Uruguay in London at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, Brazil manager Tite praised both Klopp and Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, who seems set to take the No. 9 role permanently from Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.
“Klopp does an extraordinary job, it’s beautiful to see them play, especially on the counter,” Tite said. “Even losing players like (Philippe) Coutinho, (Klopp) maintains the high level and reorganizes the team.”
After playing a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 at the World Cup with Jesus at the top, Tite is taking these last two friendlies of 2018 to experiment playing a front three in the mold of Klopp, with Firmino dropping back to connect with the midfield, allowing the two wide players to cut inside and make runs forward at the defense. In Brazil’s version of Klopp’s Liverpool, Neymar figures to be in Sadio Mane‘s left wing position while Douglas Costa will start on the right wing.
“If you bring Firmino, he plays inside the area and goes out to make smart combinations,” Tite said in a separate interview. “They call it false 9, but for me it’s true 9.”
One of the drawbacks of this is that while Firmino likes to drop back and combine, so does Neymar, which could leave not enough targets forward, or could be perfect with Marcelo overlapping on the left wing. Between Neymar and Firmino, the pair will have to communicate to decide who is dropping and who is drifting out wide or holding the line up top to create spaces in midfield for one of the two to connect and create.
AC Milan preparing for new UEFA judgment on FFP violations
MILAN (AP) AC Milan is preparing for another hearing before UEFA’s club finance panel next week.
In July, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a ban imposed on the seven-time European champions for overspending.
CAS said the one-year exclusion from European competition was too harsh considering Milan’s recent takeover by U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management.
“They do not have a very difficult task,” Milan executive chairman Paolo Scaroni told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “Both parties agree on the fact that in the period between 2014 and 2017 the club infringed the limits of FFP. They must only establish a proportionate sanction.”
Possible new sanctions include limits on player salaries, transfer spending, squad sizes in the Champions League or Europa League and large suspended fines.
When it was initially banned in June, Milan said it failed to break even on soccer-related business in the period from July 2014-June 2017 – before its 2017 spending spree.
For 2017-18, Milan spent more than 200 million euros (then nearly $250 million) on new players. That was despite questions over the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased the club from former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April 2017.
Elliott took control of Milan in June after former owner Li Yonghong missed a deadline to repay part of a loan worth more than 300 million euros ($350 million) from the hedge fund. Elliott repossessed the holding company in Luxembourg that Li used to buy Milan.
Scaroni rejected reports that Elliott was seeking a new minority shareholder.
“There are no negotiations – zero – no shareholder in sight nor we are looking for it,” Scaroni said. “Elliott has a broad design to be implemented in three-five years. Firstly, it must create value to eventually disinvest one day.”
Report: Bayern confident in signing Arsenal’s Ramsey
For the second season in a row, Bayern Munich are confident it can sign an international-caliber midfielder on a free transfer.
The Indepedent in England reports that Bayern believes it has made a breakthrough in contract talks for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, who’s contract expires in June 2019. Ramsey would follow in the footsteps of Leon Goretzka, who let his contract run out at Schalke in controversial fashion before heading south to Munich.
Ramsey and Arsenal were reportedly engaged in contract discussions earlier this season before talks broke dawn, leading Ramsey to say he was happy to see out his contract and move on.
The Welsh international has been at Arsenal for a decade after joining the club from Cardiff City as a 16-year-old. He’s put in strong performances over the years but has failed to truly find a position for himself, rotating between a winger, double-pivot holding midfielder and second striker.
With Bayern struggling so much in the Bundesliga, perhaps the club, or another in the Premier League, could make a bid to sign Ramsey in January to add some more talent to their squads.
National Premier Soccer League launches professional competition
The National Premier Soccer League is the latest entity to help launch a professional league, bringing some of its most successful members together with a couple of NASL teams, and some brand new clubs.
“We support our members’ growth and expansion of their leagues,” said Motta. “This is another opportunity to develop players, coaches, administrators, and referees at the highest level of adult soccer. This is absolutely critical for player development, as it prepares players onto the next level and also for referee development, as this level of adult soccer is the best training ground for referees in this country.”
The founding members of the league are ASC San Diego, Cal FC, California United Strikers FC, Chattanooga FC, Detroit City FC, FC Arizona, Miami FC, Miami United FC, Milwaukee Torrent, New York Cosmos, and Oakland Roots.