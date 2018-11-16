More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Nations League: Netherlands wins, relegates Germany

By Nicholas MendolaNov 16, 2018, 4:54 PM EST
Ronald Koeman‘s Netherlands sent Germany into League B, and moved a draw away from the semifinals after taking care of the World Cup champions in the highlight of Friday’s UEFA Nations League matches.

Netherlands 2-0 France

Georginio Wijnaldum was in a prime position to slot in a rebound after Hugo Lloris made a save on Ryan Babel, and Memphis Depay converted a stoppage time panenka penalty as Netherlands’ win sent Germany into League B.

The Dutch are still alive for A1, and can make the semifinals with a win over Germany on Monday.

Wales 1-2 Denmark

An even match saw Denmark score off a counterattack, with Nicolai Jorgensen supplying the finish off put the Danes ahead of the hosts. Martin Brathwaite made it 2-0 in the 88th minute, with Gareth Bale‘s goal the only Welsh answer a minute later.

Denmark goes top of Group B4, and end Wales’ hopes of promotion to League A. It’s Denmark into the “top flight” next cycle, and the nation is guaranteed at least a playoff spot in qualification for EURO 2020.

Gibraltar 2-6 Armenia

Former Real Salt Lake attacker Yura Movsisyan scored four for captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s side.

Elsewhere
Cyprus 1-1 Bulgaria
Slovenia 1-1 Norway
Liechtenstein 0-2 Macedonia
Slovakia 4-1 Ukraine

Salah scores last-minute winner against Tunisia (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 16, 2018, 3:34 PM EST
Egypt needs Mohamed Salah, and the Liverpool forward reinforced that fact on Friday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier versus Tunisia.

Deadlocked at two, Salah burst into the box on the right wing via a 1-2 with Salah Mohsen and used deft move to make enough space to blast a shot home.

It was vintage Salah, right down to the red shirt.

Egypt has qualified for this summer’s tournament in Cameroon and is tied for the top of the group with one match to go. Egypt travels to Niger in March while Tunisia hosts Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland).

Here’s the goal, his 39th in 62 caps for the Pharoahs.

Ranieri’s return to the Premier League highlighted with press conference gems

By Daniel KarellNov 16, 2018, 2:56 PM EST
Claudio Ranieri, how you’ve been missed.

The veteran Italian manager is back in the Premier League, having been installed this week by Fulham in place of the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic, and just like his time with Leicester City and Chelsea before, Ranieri still shows a quick turn of phrase. With one win in 12, five points, 31 goals allowed and a minus 20 goal differential, Fulham sits dead last in the Premier League standings, four points from rising out of the drop zone. The club also has a tough stretch ahead, with matches against Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United to come in the next 30 days.

While at Leicester City, where he led the club to the unexpected 2015-2016 Premier League title, Ranieri joked that if the team earned a clean sheet, he’d order them pizza. They came through on their half of the promise, and so did he. When asked if he’d be bringing that tradition back, Ranieri again joked that, perhaps he’ll have to come up with a better meal.

“What will I offer to the players in the event of games (with a clean sheet)? Ranieri said. “The pizza is not enough, maybe it’s better to go to McDonald’s.”

Clean sheets will be of utmost importance to Fulham, which has only recorded one in an official (non-friendly) match this season, a 2-0 win over Exeter City in the League Cup in August.

In response to shoring up his team’s leaky defense, Ranieri said thus: “Play football, play well, but when you lose the ball I want to see you with an anchor, like pirates.”

It looks like it will be a fun ride for Fulham. We’ll see if Ranieri can turn things around, or if Fulham are doomed to head straight back down to the Championship.

Oxlade-Chamberlain details recovery from torn ACL

By Daniel KarellNov 16, 2018, 12:47 PM EST
It’s been seven months since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s season and World Cup hopes came to a drastic end, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a crunching UEFA Champions League challenge.

In the months since that Champions League night in Anfield against AS Roma, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been recovering, gaining strength in his right knee and putting in countless hours in the gym to return to the field. In a video posted by Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals how the recovery process has been, full of good days and bad, and how far he is from returning to the field.

Liverpool signed Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal on transfer-deadline day in 2017 for $45 million, and he’s made 32 Premier League appearances for the Reds, with five goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Messi made his Barcelona debut 15 years ago

By Daniel KarellNov 16, 2018, 11:08 AM EST
The legend of Lionel Messi became known to the world outside of Rosario and Barcelona 15 years ago today.

In a friendly match on November 16, 2003 inaugurating Porto’s Estadio do Dragao – built for the upcoming Euro 2004 tournament – Frank Rijkaard and Barcelona traveled west with many reserve and youth players, as most of the first team stars were away on international duty.

Messi, who was just 16-years old at the time and began the season five levels below the first team in Juveniles B, had impressed in a rare chance to play against the first team players and was brought along in the traveling squad. In the 75th minute, Rijkaard brought on Messi to play as a forward, and he created a pair of chances, nearly scoring on a sloppy pitch.

Though it was 11 months before he made his La Liga debut and another year before he became a first team mainstay, the legend of Messi was born in Portugal as the young Argentine finally took the field. Fun fact: Porto’s coach on that day? The one and only Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona released a documentary on Messi’s Barcelona debut, with Messi re-watching his performance and providing his comments and memories. Watch it below: