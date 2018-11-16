Report: Bayern confident in signing Arsenal’s Ramsey

For the second season in a row, Bayern Munich are confident it can sign an international-caliber midfielder on a free transfer.
The Indepedent in England reports that Bayern believes it has made a breakthrough in contract talks for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, who’s contract expires in June 2019. Ramsey would follow in the footsteps of Leon Goretzka, who let his contract run out at Schalke in controversial fashion before heading south to Munich.
Ramsey and Arsenal were reportedly engaged in contract discussions earlier this season before talks broke dawn, leading Ramsey to say he was happy to see out his contract and move on.
The Welsh international has been at Arsenal for a decade after joining the club from Cardiff City as a 16-year-old. He’s put in strong performances over the years but has failed to truly find a position for himself, rotating between a winger, double-pivot holding midfielder and second striker.
With Bayern struggling so much in the Bundesliga, perhaps the club, or another in the Premier League, could make a bid to sign Ramsey in January to add some more talent to their squads.
MILAN (AP) AC Milan is preparing for another hearing before UEFA’s club finance panel next week.
In July, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a ban imposed on the seven-time European champions for overspending.
CAS said the one-year exclusion from European competition was too harsh considering Milan’s recent takeover by U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management.
“They do not have a very difficult task,” Milan executive chairman Paolo Scaroni told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “Both parties agree on the fact that in the period between 2014 and 2017 the club infringed the limits of FFP. They must only establish a proportionate sanction.”
Possible new sanctions include limits on player salaries, transfer spending, squad sizes in the Champions League or Europa League and large suspended fines.
When it was initially banned in June, Milan said it failed to break even on soccer-related business in the period from July 2014-June 2017 – before its 2017 spending spree.
For 2017-18, Milan spent more than 200 million euros (then nearly $250 million) on new players. That was despite questions over the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased the club from former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April 2017.
Elliott took control of Milan in June after former owner Li Yonghong missed a deadline to repay part of a loan worth more than 300 million euros ($350 million) from the hedge fund. Elliott repossessed the holding company in Luxembourg that Li used to buy Milan.
Scaroni rejected reports that Elliott was seeking a new minority shareholder.
“There are no negotiations – zero – no shareholder in sight nor we are looking for it,” Scaroni said. “Elliott has a broad design to be implemented in three-five years. Firstly, it must create value to eventually disinvest one day.”
The National Premier Soccer League is the latest entity to help launch a professional league, bringing some of its most successful members together with a couple of NASL teams, and some brand new clubs.
Detroit City FC and Chattanooga FC are joined by Miami FC and the New York Cosmos as the most recognizable names of the bunch.
The league will begin with a Founders Cup at end of the 2019 NPSL season, then moving into a full professional season from Spring 2020 to the Fall.
United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA) President John Motta, a member of the U.S. Soccer board of directors, approves of the plan. From the NPSL:
“We support our members’ growth and expansion of their leagues,” said Motta. “This is another opportunity to develop players, coaches, administrators, and referees at the highest level of adult soccer. This is absolutely critical for player development, as it prepares players onto the next level and also for referee development, as this level of adult soccer is the best training ground for referees in this country.”
The founding members of the league are ASC San Diego, Cal FC, California United Strikers FC, Chattanooga FC, Detroit City FC, FC Arizona, Miami FC, Miami United FC, Milwaukee Torrent, New York Cosmos, and Oakland Roots.
It’s been no secret that Gerardo “Tata” Martino was probably going to leave Atlanta United after his second season in charge of the bunch.
So reports that he’s taking the Mexico men’s national team job are nothing new, but leave it to — Ives Galarcep’s words not mine — MLS commissioner Don Garber to basically confirm his hire.
Assuming it all comes true, this is going to be the subplot of the USMNT-Mexico rivalry for some time. There’s little doubt Mexican is knee-deep in its golden generation compared to the USMNT, which is just reaching the potential of it with Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams.
After these quotes, it’s very difficult to believe Mexico’s next coach will anyone but the successful Argentina, Barcelona, and Paraguay boss.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) Leroy Sane and Niklas Suele struck their first international goals to guide Germany to a 3-0 win over Russia in a friendly on Thursday.
The 2014 world champions, who surrendered their crown following a first-round exit in Russia in June, went 1-0 up thanks to an eighth-minute goal from Sane.
Suele added a second goal 17 minutes later before Serge Gnabry, who had set up Sane for the opener, made sure of victory five minutes before halftime.
The visitors improved after the break, with Aleksei Ionov going close as the intensity of the game dropped.
The 32-year-old Brazilian-born Ariclenes da Silva Ferreira, known as Ari, made his Russia debut but failed to make much of an impact and was substituted early in the second half.
Germany, which lost 2-1 in France and 3-0 in the Netherlands in its previous UEFA Nations League games, continues its campaign against the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen on Monday.
The Germans are bottom of League A, Group 1 with one point from three games and will be relegated on Friday if the Dutch beat world champion France in Rotterdam.
