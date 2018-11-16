Report: Bayern confident in signing Arsenal’s Ramsey

For the second season in a row, Bayern Munich are confident it can sign an international-caliber midfielder on a free transfer.

The Indepedent in England reports that Bayern believes it has made a breakthrough in contract talks for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, who’s contract expires in June 2019. Ramsey would follow in the footsteps of Leon Goretzka, who let his contract run out at Schalke in controversial fashion before heading south to Munich.

Ramsey and Arsenal were reportedly engaged in contract discussions earlier this season before talks broke dawn, leading Ramsey to say he was happy to see out his contract and move on.

The Welsh international has been at Arsenal for a decade after joining the club from Cardiff City as a 16-year-old. He’s put in strong performances over the years but has failed to truly find a position for himself, rotating between a winger, double-pivot holding midfielder and second striker.

With Bayern struggling so much in the Bundesliga, perhaps the club, or another in the Premier League, could make a bid to sign Ramsey in January to add some more talent to their squads.