Croatia boss says he will speak with Lovren over Ramos comments

Dejan Lovren may be in hot water with Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic after making social media comments inferring that he hit out at Spain defender Sergio Ramos during their international match this weekend.

Croatia pulled off an exciting 3-2 victory on Friday, with Tin Jedvaj scoring a 93rd minute penalty to earn the win.

After the match, Lovren, who played all 90 minutes in central defense, posted an Instagram live video from the locker room where he appears to call the Spain squad a vulgar name and suggested he elbowed Ramos during the match on purpose, saying “he got the elbow!” He also replied to a comment asking if he attacked Ramos “for Mohamed Salah” with a heart emoji.

Lovren’s club teammate Salah was injured in a clash with Ramos during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

While Ramos is hated in Liverpool for his actions in May, Lovren’s comments about looking to purposely injure an opponent – any opponent – won’t sit well with his international head coach. “I will talk personally with Dejan, but that will stay between us and the squad,” Dalic said after the match. “I don’t want to talk publicly about this.”

Less controversially, Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk – Lovren’s center-back partner at Liverpool – praised France defender Raphael Varane after the Netherlands defeated France. In praising Varane, he also took a shot at Ramos, telling Dutch media, “He [Ramos] is a great player and I respect what he has achieved but he is not the best, he is not my type of central defender. Ramos’ team-mate at Real Madrid, Raphael Varane is my favorite. He is an excellent defender and has already won a lot.”

