Croatia boss says he will speak with Lovren over Ramos comments

Dejan Lovren may be in hot water with Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic after making social media comments inferring that he hit out at Spain defender Sergio Ramos during their international match this weekend.
Croatia pulled off an exciting 3-2 victory on Friday, with Tin Jedvaj scoring a 93rd minute penalty to earn the win.
After the match, Lovren, who played all 90 minutes in central defense, posted an Instagram live video from the locker room where he appears to call the Spain squad a vulgar name and suggested he elbowed Ramos during the match on purpose, saying “he got the elbow!” He also replied to a comment asking if he attacked Ramos “for Mohamed Salah” with a heart emoji.
Lovren’s club teammate Salah was injured in a clash with Ramos during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
While Ramos is hated in Liverpool for his actions in May, Lovren’s comments about looking to purposely injure an opponent – any opponent – won’t sit well with his international head coach. “I will talk personally with Dejan, but that will stay between us and the squad,” Dalic said after the match. “I don’t want to talk publicly about this.”
Less controversially, Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk – Lovren’s center-back partner at Liverpool – praised France defender Raphael Varane after the Netherlands defeated France. In praising Varane, he also took a shot at Ramos, telling Dutch media, “He [Ramos] is a great player and I respect what he has achieved but he is not the best, he is not my type of central defender. Ramos’ team-mate at Real Madrid, Raphael Varane is my favorite. He is an excellent defender and has already won a lot.”
Paul Pogba missed Manchester United’s 3-1 derby loss before the international break with a thigh injury, forcing him to withdraw from the France squad for this week, but it seems likely that the 25-year-old will return for his club next weekend as they host Crystal Palace.
According to a report by the Evening Standard, Pogba’s injury is “not considered to be serious” by the Manchester United training staff and that he’s expected back for next Saturday’s match at Old Trafford.
Pogba made it all the way to a fitness test the day before the Manchester derby, but was not able to prove healthy enough to play. He pulled out of the France squad for this international break, and his country fell to the Netherlands 2-0 in Nations League play. The Frenchman reportedly met up with his international teammates at the beginning of the break before doctors determined he would not be able to play.
The Manchester derby was the first Premier League match that Pogba had missed this season, having played 964 of a possible 970 minutes to that point.
Fellow Manchester United teammate Anthony Martial was also forced to withdraw from the France squad with an adductor injury, but he is expected back next weekend as well, the Evening Standard reports. Martial has scored six goals in his last five Premier League matches, including United’s only goal in the 3-1 loss to Manchester City.
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been locked down of late at the club level, but he’s still having an eventful time of things with the Serbian national team.
A regular starter for Serbia since mid-2014, Mitrovic was back up front as Serbia had the early UEFA Nations League kickoff against Montenegro in Beograd. Just two minutes after Adem Ljajic scored the opener to put Serbia ahead in the 30th minute, Mitrovic found the scoresheet with an incredible flick at the near post that oozed confidence.
A powerful cross from Aleksandar Kolarov down the left flank found Mitrovic front a very tight angle with his back to goal and facing Kolarov. The 24-year-old lifted his right leg and flicked the ball perfectly into the top-left corner, catching Montenegro goalkeeper Danijel Petkovic completely off guard.
It would get more interesting six minutes later as a penalty was awarded to Serbia in dubious fashion, as Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic completely whiffed a shot attempt and kicked himself in the back of the ankle, going down inside the top of the box. The referee pointed to the spot believing Matic was fouled by Aleksandar Scekic, but replay showed absolutely no contact between the pair.
Mitrovic stepped up to take the penalty, and attempted a Panenka effort. He got it horribly wrong, sending the keeper Petkovic left but chipping the ball well over the bar as the ball continued to rise. A fan caught the effort from the stands at Stadion Pajko Mitic.
By halftime, Mitrovic probably should have had a hat-tric, with the penalty miss plus a pair of good chances in first-half added time, with one shot saved by Petkovic and a header missed moments later.
Altogether, Serbia picked up the win by a 2-1 score and extended its lead atop League C Group 4 to four points, all but clinching promotion to League B. For Mitrovic, his goal was the 22nd of his international career in 45 appearances, tying him with Bernard Vukas for 12th all-time for Serbia and only 16 off the all-time lead of Stjepan Bobek.
At 31 years old, Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira seems to be caught in a never-ending battle with his own fitness, and losing.
The Italian club confirmed early Saturday that Khedira suffered a sprained ankle during a Saturday morning training session and is unlikely to face SPAL next weekend. The German had only just returned last weekend from a six-week absence, playing the final 16 minutes in Juventus’s win over AC Milan.
Khedira joined Juventus in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer from Real Madrid, and has actually maintained a relatively clean bill of health the last two campaigns after just 20 league appearances his first season in Turin. However, this season has been a different story, with just five Serie A appearances and eight overall.
Multiple reports now say he’s a doubt to play against SPAL next weekend, a critical match as Juventus looks to hold its six-point lead at the top of the table. Inter and Napoli behind them play 19th placed Frosinone and 20th placed Chievo Verona respectively, so a win is critical for the Old Lady.
Coming up for Juventus after the SPAL game is a Champions League meeting with Valencia in Spain, followed by league matches against Fiorentina and Inter all by December 7. Ankle sprains can linger depending on the severity, so a spell on the sidelines for Khedira that encompasses those matches is not unfathomable.
Argentine midfielder Rodrigo Betancur has been the most direct beneficiary of Khedira’s absence, without a start through four matches until Kherida’s knee injury, at which point he received seven starts over the next eight Serie A games. Emre Can would be in the mix but he has missed the last three Serie A matches after having thyroid surgery. These absences have forced Miralem Pjanic into a deeper role with Blaise Matuidi alongside him.
Claudio Ranieri told reporters in his opening press conference that he was “mad but not stupid” to take the Fulham job. Now we know he wanted it from the start.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, Claudio Ranieri didn’t need any convincing to take over the managerial position for the team at the bottom of the Premier League table – in fact it was quite the opposite.
The report states that Ranieri was by far the most prepared for his Fulham job interview, and that he blew away those across the table with a detailed report of the Fulham squad and his plan to turn things around. “Some of the others who were interviewed were unprepared but Ranieri was very impressive,” the report quoted a club source as saying.
“When I went to Parma, all my friends said you are mad to go there,” Ranieri said in his opening press conference. “When I was at Cagliari, they were bottom and everyone said we were out – I love this kind of battle. It’s my character.”
Fulham has the leakiest defense in all the European top five leagues, having conceded 31 goals through the opening 12 matches. The Whites spend a record amount of money this offseason for a newly-promoted side after Championship playoff glory, but recently fired manager Slavisa Jokanovic failed to integrate the new signings with those who had just come off success in the lower league.
Ranieri also made a promise to the Fulham squad based off one he became famous for at Leicester City – he vowed to buy the players fast food on him for clean sheets. “Pizza is not enough now,” Ranieri said, referencing a promise he became famous for while at the Foxes. “I have to promise something more. It’s better everybody to McDonald’s. I look always forward. I’m an ambitious man. I believe I have good players. Now I have to choose players who show me fighting spirit. With quality, fighting spirit and unity, the players help each other.”