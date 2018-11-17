Pogba, Martial likely to return for Man United after international break

Paul Pogba missed Manchester United’s 3-1 derby loss before the international break with a thigh injury, forcing him to withdraw from the France squad for this week, but it seems likely that the 25-year-old will return for his club next weekend as they host Crystal Palace.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, Pogba’s injury is “not considered to be serious” by the Manchester United training staff and that he’s expected back for next Saturday’s match at Old Trafford.

Pogba made it all the way to a fitness test the day before the Manchester derby, but was not able to prove healthy enough to play. He pulled out of the France squad for this international break, and his country fell to the Netherlands 2-0 in Nations League play. The Frenchman reportedly met up with his international teammates at the beginning of the break before doctors determined he would not be able to play.

The Manchester derby was the first Premier League match that Pogba had missed this season, having played 964 of a possible 970 minutes to that point.

Fellow Manchester United teammate Anthony Martial was also forced to withdraw from the France squad with an adductor injury, but he is expected back next weekend as well, the Evening Standard reports. Martial has scored six goals in his last five Premier League matches, including United’s only goal in the 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

