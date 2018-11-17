Report: Oscar Pareja leaving FC Dallas for Club Tijuana

One way or another, Oscar Pareja is leaving MLS this winter, swapping FC Dallas for Liga MX side Club Tijuana, according to a report from Goal.com.
Pareja was thought to be on the short list of candidates up for consideration to become the next U.S. men’s national team head coach — if you believe such a list ever existed — but that post is now widely expected to be handed to Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter in the coming hours, days or weeks.
Therefore, Pareja’s taking the next great opportunity to make a step up in competition and exposure after a combined 18 years with FCD — 10 as an academy director, assistant coach and head coach, and eight as a player. The fact that Pareja — born in Medellin, Colombia, but has lived in the United States for two decades — is fluent in both Spanish and English surely played an important part in the hiring process for Tijuana, who more so than any other Mexican club has prioritized growing its footprint among English speakers in the U.S.
Pareja will reportedly take much of his first-team coaching staff with him.
Moving from MLS to any of Liga MX’s top-half teams is very clearly a considerable step up for a coach — or player, for that matter. If it’s a new, bigger challenge he’s looking for — and he’s deserving of one — Pareja will get just that at Xolos.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, Christian Pulisic could make a move to Stamford Bridge in the coming months, potentially as soon as this winter.
All the ingredients for a move seem to be in play for a move in January. Pulisic has lost time at Borussia Dortmund to teenage England international Jadon Sancho, and has been the subject of transfer rumors for years. Pulisic’s contract runs through the summer of 2020, so Dortmund will be looking to make a decision on his future soon to avoid devaluation of his market value. With the rise of Sancho, Dortmund could be looking to sell Pulisic now before he reaches the final year of his contract.
The Mail report suggests that Pulisic has held talks with Dortmund over a new contract, but those talks have stalled of late, potentially pushing the German club even harder to sell.
Chelsea could also be motivated to make a deal soon, with the possibility of a transfer ban due to rules violations involving the transfers of young players.
The report mentions a price of $90 million, but that could drop as Dortmund loses leverage over Pulisic’s contract situation. A move to Chelsea would see the American play opposite Eden Hazard, and compete for time with the likes of Willian and Pedro.
Dejan Lovren may be in hot water with Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic after making social media comments inferring that he hit out at Spain defender Sergio Ramos during their international match this weekend.
Croatia pulled off an exciting 3-2 victory on Friday, with Tin Jedvaj scoring a 93rd minute penalty to earn the win.
After the match, Lovren, who played all 90 minutes in central defense, posted an Instagram live video from the locker room where he appears to call the Spain squad a vulgar name and suggested he elbowed Ramos during the match on purpose, saying “he got the elbow!” He also replied to a comment asking if he attacked Ramos “for Mohamed Salah” with a heart emoji.
Lovren’s club teammate Salah was injured in a clash with Ramos during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
While Ramos is hated in Liverpool for his actions in May, Lovren’s comments about looking to purposely injure an opponent – any opponent – won’t sit well with his international head coach. “I will talk personally with Dejan, but that will stay between us and the squad,” Dalic said after the match. “I don’t want to talk publicly about this.”
Less controversially, Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk – Lovren’s center-back partner at Liverpool – praised France defender Raphael Varane after the Netherlands defeated France. In praising Varane, he also took a shot at Ramos, telling Dutch media, “He [Ramos] is a great player and I respect what he has achieved but he is not the best, he is not my type of central defender. Ramos’ team-mate at Real Madrid, Raphael Varane is my favorite. He is an excellent defender and has already won a lot.”
Paul Pogba missed Manchester United’s 3-1 derby loss before the international break with a thigh injury, forcing him to withdraw from the France squad for this week, but it seems likely that the 25-year-old will return for his club next weekend as they host Crystal Palace.
According to a report by the Evening Standard, Pogba’s injury is “not considered to be serious” by the Manchester United training staff and that he’s expected back for next Saturday’s match at Old Trafford.
Pogba made it all the way to a fitness test the day before the Manchester derby, but was not able to prove healthy enough to play. He pulled out of the France squad for this international break, and his country fell to the Netherlands 2-0 in Nations League play. The Frenchman reportedly met up with his international teammates at the beginning of the break before doctors determined he would not be able to play.
The Manchester derby was the first Premier League match that Pogba had missed this season, having played 964 of a possible 970 minutes to that point.
Fellow Manchester United teammate Anthony Martial was also forced to withdraw from the France squad with an adductor injury, but he is expected back next weekend as well, the Evening Standard reports. Martial has scored six goals in his last five Premier League matches, including United’s only goal in the 3-1 loss to Manchester City.
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been locked down of late at the club level, but he’s still having an eventful time of things with the Serbian national team.
A regular starter for Serbia since mid-2014, Mitrovic was back up front as Serbia had the early UEFA Nations League kickoff against Montenegro in Beograd. Just two minutes after Adem Ljajic scored the opener to put Serbia ahead in the 30th minute, Mitrovic found the scoresheet with an incredible flick at the near post that oozed confidence.
A powerful cross from Aleksandar Kolarov down the left flank found Mitrovic front a very tight angle with his back to goal and facing Kolarov. The 24-year-old lifted his right leg and flicked the ball perfectly into the top-left corner, catching Montenegro goalkeeper Danijel Petkovic completely off guard.
It would get more interesting six minutes later as a penalty was awarded to Serbia in dubious fashion, as Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic completely whiffed a shot attempt and kicked himself in the back of the ankle, going down inside the top of the box. The referee pointed to the spot believing Matic was fouled by Aleksandar Scekic, but replay showed absolutely no contact between the pair.
Mitrovic stepped up to take the penalty, and attempted a Panenka effort. He got it horribly wrong, sending the keeper Petkovic left but chipping the ball well over the bar as the ball continued to rise. A fan caught the effort from the stands at Stadion Pajko Mitic.
By halftime, Mitrovic probably should have had a hat-tric, with the penalty miss plus a pair of good chances in first-half added time, with one shot saved by Petkovic and a header missed moments later.
Altogether, Serbia picked up the win by a 2-1 score and extended its lead atop League C Group 4 to four points, all but clinching promotion to League B. For Mitrovic, his goal was the 22nd of his international career in 45 appearances, tying him with Bernard Vukas for 12th all-time for Serbia and only 16 off the all-time lead of Stjepan Bobek.