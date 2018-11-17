Rooney, “a fan now,” derides negativity of ex-England players

Wayne Rooney is no longer a playing member of the England national team — officially and forever, now — instead, the 33-year-old superstar now sees himself as “a fan,” but realizes he still has a responsibility to foster a positive atmosphere in which the current Three Lions can thrive.

[ MORE: Report: Chelsea interested in Christian Pulisic move ]

Speaking after his ceremonial send-off this week, Rooney took the opportunity to call out a number of former England players who, he believe, “can’t come to terms with England doing well” in the years since their own England careers ended — quotes from the Guardian:

“I know there are some ex-players who I’ve spoken to who can’t come to terms with England doing well. That is wrong. I’m not like that. I’m a fan now. I want England to do well. I am proud to have played for England so many times and I always have been. I’ve had my time. I am happy with what I’ve contributed to the national team and I look forward now to the next few years and watching this team progress.” … “The team I played in had superstars, but this team has also got superstars. Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, John Stones – one of the best centre-backs in world football. England have got great players and they’ve also got young players. “I think this is a great squad, with other players who can come in if there are injuries. I have also seen first-hand that they are getting coached right, with good ideas, and the players are responding well to that. Hopefully this team can be the one to bring a trophy home. “Everyone can see the potential in the team is huge. They have come off the back of a hugely successful World Cup, but in a strange way I think the game against Spain will give them even more confidence than what they did in the summer. That was a massive result, to win away in Spain. To be around the squad, to see how Gareth is coaching, was great.”

It’s an opinion that’s as selfless and team-first as everything we’ve ever come to expect from Rooney, a true lead-by-example captain. While it must be difficult for so many to see their national team have more success now that they’re out of the picture, Rooney sees himself as a custodian for the program and hopes others will join him in taking on that same altruistic mindset.

Follow @AndyEdMLS