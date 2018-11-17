More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Spain facing scrutiny after consecutive Nations League losses

Associated PressNov 17, 2018, 9:35 PM EST
MADRID (AP) The hype surrounding Luis Enrique and his Spain team didn’t last very long.

Disappointing performances in the UEFA Nations League have left La Roja under scrutiny after what had been a promising start under the new coach.

Luis Enrique was hired to revamp the national team following its early World Cup elimination. He led Spain to impressive victories, including a 2-1 victory over England at Wembley Stadium, a 6-0 win against World Cup-finalist Croatia and a 4-1 victory over Wales in a friendly in Cardiff.

Both in attack and defense, the team was playing well again. And the solid performances got fans excited about the team’s future.

But the great start was followed by two straight losses: 3-2 to England in Spain’s first home defeat in 15 years, and 3-2 at Croatia on Thursday after conceding in stoppage time. The results left Spain having to hope for a draw between England and Croatia at Wembley on Sunday to be able to advance to the final four of Europe’s newest competition.

“The results are what they are,” Luis Enrique said. “The group was very difficult, with two of the best national teams in the world. We were less favorites but the first two matches went really well. I’m happy with how we played even though there are things to improve.”

Luis Enrique implemented some promising changes in his first two matches in charge, making Spain press high and play a more aggressive style. The “tiki-taka” passing game was gone, and the focus turned to a more vertical approach in attack.

But the high defensive line that worked well in the first two games, allowing the team to play aggressively, made Spain become more vulnerable on defense. The team conceded six goals in its last two matches after outscoring opponents 12-2 in the first matches under Luis Enrique.

The former Barcelona coach said this inconsistency was expected considering Spain is still in the process of replacing the golden generation which helped Spain win two European Championships and a World Cup.

“We already knew the situation with a change in generation and we are trying to create a team,” Luis Enrique said. “There are young players who need confidence and there is a lot of room for improvement.”

Luis Enrique is not able to count on the likes of Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Gerard Pique, who retired from the national team after the World Cup. He has been gradually experimenting with youngsters.

He will have a chance to get Spain back on track in a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday in Las Palmas, the team’s final match of the year. The hosts will be without defender Sergio Ramos, who will be rested because of a muscle ailment.

Luis Enrique said he is already planning on getting the team ready for Euro 2020 qualifying, which begins next year.

“I’m optimistic,” Luis Enrique said. “I’d love to see England and Croatia draw so we could play in the final four (of the Nations League), but our goal is the European Championship and to qualify for the tournament with a group of young players.”

PSG’s investigation of PSG finds “no proven case of discrimination”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 17, 2018, 7:59 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain says it has found no evidence of discrimination following an internal investigation triggered by reports that the club’s scouts illegally profiled the ethnic origins of potential young recruits.

Following a meeting involving PSG officials and sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Thursday, the French soccer club said the investigation based on interviews of employees in charge of recruitment established “there is no proven case of discrimination.”

Last week, the French league of human rights filed a discrimination lawsuit against the club, and the French soccer federation asked its ethics council to investigate the case.

PSG has admitted that forms with illegal content were used between 2013-17 but declined responsibility for implementing the policy after the Mediapart news website reported that up until this year, scouts were asked by PSG to mention the origin of possible recruits according to ethnic categories.

“None of these forms has ever been reported to the general management,” PSG said. “No change in the characteristics of young players recruited was observed.”

French law prohibits the collection of personal data that shows the racial or ethnic origins of individuals.

Rooney, “a fan now,” derides negativity of ex-England players

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Andy EdwardsNov 17, 2018, 6:16 PM EST
Wayne Rooney is no longer a playing member of the England national team — officially and forever, now — instead, the 33-year-old superstar now sees himself as “a fan,” but realizes he still has a responsibility to foster a positive atmosphere in which the current Three Lions can thrive.

[ MORE: Report: Chelsea interested in Christian Pulisic move ]

Speaking after his ceremonial send-off this week, Rooney took the opportunity to call out a number of former England players who, he believes, “can’t come to terms with England doing well” in the years since their own England careers ended — quotes from the Guardian:

“I know there are some ex-players who I’ve spoken to who can’t come to terms with England doing well. That is wrong. I’m not like that. I’m a fan now. I want England to do well. I am proud to have played for England so many times and I always have been. I’ve had my time. I am happy with what I’ve contributed to the national team and I look forward now to the next few years and watching this team progress.”

“The team I played in had superstars, but this team has also got superstars. Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, John Stones – one of the best centre-backs in world football. England have got great players and they’ve also got young players.

“I think this is a great squad, with other players who can come in if there are injuries. I have also seen first-hand that they are getting coached right, with good ideas, and the players are responding well to that. Hopefully this team can be the one to bring a trophy home.

“Everyone can see the potential in the team is huge. They have come off the back of a hugely successful World Cup, but in a strange way I think the game against Spain will give them even more confidence than what they did in the summer. That was a massive result, to win away in Spain. To be around the squad, to see how Gareth is coaching, was great.”

It’s an opinion that’s as selfless and team-first as everything we’ve ever come to expect from Rooney, a true lead-by-example captain. While it must be difficult for so many to see their national team have more success now that they’re out of the picture, Rooney sees himself as a custodian for the program and hopes others will join him in taking on that same altruistic mindset.

UEFA Nations League: Portugal win group with Italy draw

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 17, 2018, 5:46 PM EST
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the UEFA Nations League…

[ MORE: Report: Chelsea interested in Christian Pulisic move ]

Italy 0-0 Portugal

Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, but it didn’t matter as the reigning European champions blunted Italy and held on for a scoreless draw away from home to secure top spot in League A Group 3.

With Ronaldo taking a break from the national team, Portugal managed to win their first two games — one each against Italy and Poland — to arrive at seven points with one game against the last-place and already-relegated Poles remaining.

Turkey 0-1 Sweden

Andreas Granqvist scored the game’s only goal, from the penalty spot, to send Sweden second in League B Group 2 and set up a final-day showdown with Russia for the top spot in the three-team group to secure promotion to League A.

The two sides drew 0-0 in their first meeting, in Russia, last month. A win would send Sweden into the top flight, while a loss or draw would see the Russians battle Europe’s elites next time around.

Albania 0-4 Scotland

Likewise, Scotland put themselves in prime position to win promotion to League B with an emphatic victory over Albania. The Scots’ final-day clash with Israel — the nations are level on six points — will determine the winners of Group C League 1.

Because Israel won the first matchup, they would take the tiebreaker in event of a draw next week.

Elsewhere in UEFA Nations League

League C Group 4

Serbia 2-1 Montenegro
Romania 3-0 Lithuania

League D Group 3

Malta 0-5 Kosovo
Azerbaijan 2-0 Faroe Islands

Sunday’s UEFA Nations League schedule

League A Group 2

Switzerland vs. Belgium — 2:45 p.m. ET

League A Group 4

England vs. Croatia — 9 a.m. ET

League B Group 3

Northern Ireland vs. Austria — 12 p.m. ET

League C Group 2

Hungary vs. Finland — 2:45 p.m. ET
Greece vs. Estonia — 2:45 p.m. ET

League D Group 2

San Marino vs. Belarus — 12 p.m. ET
Moldova vs. Luxembourg — 12 p.m. ET

Report: Oscar Pareja leaving FC Dallas for Club Tijuana

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 17, 2018, 3:20 PM EST
One way or another, Oscar Pareja is leaving MLS this winter, swapping FC Dallas for Liga MX side Club Tijuana, according to a report from Goal.com.

[ MORE: Stunner leads U.S. U-20 team to World Cup berth ]

Pareja was thought to be on the short list of candidates up for consideration to become the next U.S. men’s national team head coach — if you believe such a list ever existed — but that post is now widely expected to be handed to Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter in the coming hours, days or weeks.

Therefore, Pareja’s taking the next great opportunity to make a step up in competition and exposure after a combined 18 years with FCD — 10 as an academy director, assistant coach and head coach, and eight as a player. The fact that Pareja — born in Medellin, Colombia, but has lived in the United States for two decades — is fluent in both Spanish and English surely played an important part in the hiring process for Tijuana, who more so than any other Mexican club has prioritized growing its footprint among English speakers in the U.S.

[ MORE: Who is in the USMNT’s Best XI right now? ]

Pareja will reportedly take much of his first-team coaching staff with him.

Moving from MLS to any of Liga MX’s top-half teams is very clearly a considerable step up for a coach — or player, for that matter. If it’s a new, bigger challenge he’s looking for — and he’s deserving of one — Pareja will get just that at Xolos.