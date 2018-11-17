UEFA Nations League: Portugal win group with Italy draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the UEFA Nations League…

Italy 0-0 Portugal

Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, but it didn’t matter as the reigning European champions blunted Italy and held on for a scoreless draw away from home to secure top spot in League A Group 3.

With Ronaldo taking a break from the national team, Portugal managed to win their first two games — one each against Italy and Poland — to arrive at seven points with one game against the last-place and already-relegated Poles remaining.

Turkey 0-1 Sweden

Andreas Granqvist scored the game’s only goal, from the penalty spot, to send Sweden second in League B Group 2 and set up a final-day showdown with Russia for the top spot in the three-team group to secure promotion to League A.

The two sides drew 0-0 in their first meeting, in Russia, last month. A win would send Sweden into the top flight, while a loss or draw would see the Russians battle Europe’s elites next time around.

Albania 0-4 Scotland

Likewise, Scotland put themselves in prime position to win promotion to League B with an emphatic victory over Albania. The Scots’ final-day clash with Israel — the nations are level on six points — will determine the winners of Group C League 1.

Because Israel won the first matchup, they would take the tiebreaker in event of a draw next week.

Elsewhere in UEFA Nations League

League C Group 4

Serbia 2-1 Montenegro

Romania 3-0 Lithuania

League D Group 3

Malta 0-5 Kosovo

Azerbaijan 2-0 Faroe Islands

Sunday’s UEFA Nations League schedule

League A Group 2

Switzerland vs. Belgium — 2:45 p.m. ET

League A Group 4

England vs. Croatia — 9 a.m. ET

League B Group 3

Northern Ireland vs. Austria — 12 p.m. ET

League C Group 2

Hungary vs. Finland — 2:45 p.m. ET

Greece vs. Estonia — 2:45 p.m. ET

League D Group 2

San Marino vs. Belarus — 12 p.m. ET

Moldova vs. Luxembourg — 12 p.m. ET

