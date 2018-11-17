More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

UEFA Nations League: Portugal win group with Italy draw

By Andy EdwardsNov 17, 2018, 5:46 PM EST
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the UEFA Nations League…

Italy 0-0 Portugal

Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, but it didn’t matter as the reigning European champions blunted Italy and held on for a scoreless draw away from home to secure top spot in League A Group 3.

With Ronaldo taking a break from the national team, Portugal managed to win their first two games — one each against Italy and Poland — to arrive at seven points with one game against the last-place and already-relegated Poles remaining.

Turkey 0-1 Sweden

Andreas Granqvist scored the game’s only goal, from the penalty spot, to send Sweden second in League B Group 2 and set up a final-day showdown with Russia for the top spot in the three-team group to secure promotion to League A.

The two sides drew 0-0 in their first meeting, in Russia, last month. A win would send Sweden into the top flight, while a loss or draw would see the Russians battle Europe’s elites next time around.

Albania 0-4 Scotland

Likewise, Scotland put themselves in prime position to win promotion to League B with an emphatic victory over Albania. The Scots’ final-day clash with Israel — the nations are level on six points — will determine the winners of Group C League 1.

Because Israel won the first matchup, they would take the tiebreaker in event of a draw next week.

Elsewhere in UEFA Nations League

League C Group 4

Serbia 2-1 Montenegro
Romania 3-0 Lithuania

League D Group 3

Malta 0-5 Kosovo
Azerbaijan 2-0 Faroe Islands

Sunday’s UEFA Nations League schedule

League A Group 2

Switzerland vs. Belgium — 2:45 p.m. ET

League A Group 4

England vs. Croatia — 9 a.m. ET

League B Group 3

Northern Ireland vs. Austria — 12 p.m. ET

League C Group 2

Hungary vs. Finland — 2:45 p.m. ET
Greece vs. Estonia — 2:45 p.m. ET

League D Group 2

San Marino vs. Belarus — 12 p.m. ET
Moldova vs. Luxembourg — 12 p.m. ET

Report: Oscar Pareja leaving FC Dallas for Club Tijuana

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 17, 2018, 3:20 PM EST
One way or another, Oscar Pareja is leaving MLS this winter, swapping FC Dallas for Liga MX side Club Tijuana, according to a report from Goal.com.

Pareja was thought to be on the short list of candidates up for consideration to become the next U.S. men’s national team head coach — if you believe such a list ever existed — but that post is now widely expected to be handed to Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter in the coming hours, days or weeks.

Therefore, Pareja’s taking the next great opportunity to make a step up in competition and exposure after a combined 18 years with FCD — 10 as an academy director, assistant coach and head coach, and eight as a player. The fact that Pareja — born in Medellin, Colombia, but has lived in the United States for two decades — is fluent in both Spanish and English surely played an important part in the hiring process for Tijuana, who more so than any other Mexican club has prioritized growing its footprint among English speakers in the U.S.

Pareja will reportedly take much of his first-team coaching staff with him.

Moving from MLS to any of Liga MX’s top-half teams is very clearly a considerable step up for a coach — or player, for that matter. If it’s a new, bigger challenge he’s looking for — and he’s deserving of one — Pareja will get just that at Xolos.

Report: Chelsea interested in Pulisic move

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 17, 2018, 3:09 PM EST
According to a report by the Daily Mail, Christian Pulisic could make a move to Stamford Bridge in the coming months, potentially as soon as this winter.

All the ingredients for a move seem to be in play for a move in January. Pulisic has lost time at Borussia Dortmund to teenage England international Jadon Sancho, and has been the subject of transfer rumors for years. Pulisic’s contract runs through the summer of 2020, so Dortmund will be looking to make a decision on his future soon to avoid devaluation of his market value. With the rise of Sancho, Dortmund could be looking to sell Pulisic now before he reaches the final year of his contract.

The Mail report suggests that Pulisic has held talks with Dortmund over a new contract, but those talks have stalled of late, potentially pushing the German club even harder to sell.

Chelsea could also be motivated to make a deal soon, with the possibility of a transfer ban due to rules violations involving the transfers of young players.

The report mentions a price of $90 million, but that could drop as Dortmund loses leverage over Pulisic’s contract situation. A move to Chelsea would see the American play opposite Eden Hazard, and compete for time with the likes of Willian and Pedro.

Croatia boss says he will speak with Lovren over Ramos comments

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 17, 2018, 1:48 PM EST
Dejan Lovren may be in hot water with Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic after making social media comments inferring that he hit out at Spain defender Sergio Ramos during their international match this weekend.

Croatia pulled off an exciting 3-2 victory on Friday, with Tin Jedvaj scoring a 93rd minute penalty to earn the win.

After the match, Lovren, who played all 90 minutes in central defense, posted an Instagram live video from the locker room where he appears to call the Spain squad a vulgar name and suggested he elbowed Ramos during the match on purpose, saying “he got the elbow!” He also replied to a comment asking if he attacked Ramos “for Mohamed Salah” with a heart emoji.

Lovren’s club teammate Salah was injured in a clash with Ramos during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

While Ramos is hated in Liverpool for his actions in May, Lovren’s comments about looking to purposely injure an opponent – any opponent – won’t sit well with his international head coach. “I will talk personally with Dejan, but that will stay between us and the squad,” Dalic said after the match. “I don’t want to talk publicly about this.”

Less controversially, Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk – Lovren’s center-back partner at Liverpool – praised France defender Raphael Varane after the Netherlands defeated France. In praising Varane, he also took a shot at Ramos, telling Dutch media, “He [Ramos] is a great player and I respect what he has achieved but he is not the best, he is not my type of central defender. Ramos’ team-mate at Real Madrid, Raphael Varane is my favorite. He is an excellent defender and has already won a lot.”

Pogba, Martial likely to return for Man United after international break

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 17, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
Paul Pogba missed Manchester United’s 3-1 derby loss before the international break with a thigh injury, forcing him to withdraw from the France squad for this week, but it seems likely that the 25-year-old will return for his club next weekend as they host Crystal Palace.

According to a report by the Evening Standard, Pogba’s injury is “not considered to be serious” by the Manchester United training staff and that he’s expected back for next Saturday’s match at Old Trafford.

Pogba made it all the way to a fitness test the day before the Manchester derby, but was not able to prove healthy enough to play. He pulled out of the France squad for this international break, and his country fell to the Netherlands 2-0 in Nations League play. The Frenchman reportedly met up with his international teammates at the beginning of the break before doctors determined he would not be able to play.

The Manchester derby was the first Premier League match that Pogba had missed this season, having played 964 of a possible 970 minutes to that point.

Fellow Manchester United teammate Anthony Martial was also forced to withdraw from the France squad with an adductor injury, but he is expected back next weekend as well, the Evening Standard reports. Martial has scored six goals in his last five Premier League matches, including United’s only goal in the 3-1 loss to Manchester City.