Inter Miami could play matches at Marlins Park

David Beckham’s new MLS side Inter Miami CF could follow in the footsteps of Manchester City’s sister club New York City FC when it begins life in MLS.
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas told MLSSoccer.com in an interview that while the club builds its new soccer-specific stadium, it could play games at Marlins Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins. Marlins Park has hosted numerous international friendly matches in the past, including one involving Mexico, and was reportedly designed with soccer in mind, enabling teams to play on a bigger pitch, unlike the tight confines at Yankee Stadium.
“It’s a contender,” Mas said. “From the beginning I’ve said that our options are Marlins Park, Hard Rock Stadium, [Florida International University]. We’ve looked at potentially playing some games up at FAU [Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton], more maybe geared towards a broader fanbase in terms of South Florida. This is a beautiful facility here; we’re in conversations with all of the groups involved. Personally, I like this facility, I wouldn’t mind being here. The big advantage here is we’re a Miami team and this is in the city of Miami.”
With Inter Miami likely to start as an expansion side in 2020, it will still be reportedly a year and a half before they move into a stadium of their own. Beckham and his ownership team earned a huge win last week as Miami voters approved a referendum for the team to negotiate a lease with the city to use land at Melreese Country Club, Just north did Marlins Park in Little Havana and bordering the Miami International Airport grounds.
With a stadium likely to be completed by 2021, Inter Miami wouldn’t have to spend much time at Marlins Park or another local site, but it’s still a bit embarassing for MLS to have teams playing in baseball stadiums, especially NYCFC. The team and league said the stay at Yankee Stadium would be temporary, but there’s been little movement on the stadium front and it looks like NYCFC could sped a decade or more in the house that Ruth built.