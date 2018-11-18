More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Inter Miami could play matches at Marlins Park

By Daniel KarellNov 18, 2018, 8:44 AM EST
David Beckham’s new MLS side Inter Miami CF could follow in the footsteps of Manchester City’s sister club New York City FC when it begins life in MLS.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas told MLSSoccer.com in an interview that while the club builds its new soccer-specific stadium, it could play games at Marlins Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins. Marlins Park has hosted numerous international friendly matches in the past, including one involving Mexico, and was reportedly designed with soccer in mind, enabling teams to play on a bigger pitch, unlike the tight confines at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s a contender,” Mas said. “From the beginning I’ve said that our options are Marlins Park, Hard Rock Stadium, [Florida International University]. We’ve looked at potentially playing some games up at FAU [Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton], more maybe geared towards a broader fanbase in terms of South Florida. This is a beautiful facility here; we’re in conversations with all of the groups involved. Personally, I like this facility, I wouldn’t mind being here. The big advantage here is we’re a Miami team and this is in the city of Miami.”

With Inter Miami likely to start as an expansion side in 2020, it will still be reportedly a year and a half before they move into a stadium of their own. Beckham and his ownership team earned a huge win last week as Miami voters approved a referendum for the team to negotiate a lease with the city to use land at Melreese Country Club, Just north did Marlins Park in Little Havana and bordering the Miami International Airport grounds.

With a stadium likely to be completed by 2021, Inter Miami wouldn’t have to spend much time at Marlins Park or another local site, but it’s still a bit embarassing for MLS to have teams playing in baseball stadiums, especially NYCFC. The team and league said the stay at Yankee Stadium would be temporary, but there’s been little movement on the stadium front and it looks like NYCFC could sped a decade or more in the house that Ruth built.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Man United bid for Koulibaly rejected, Cahill to Milan, and more

By Daniel KarellNov 18, 2018, 10:02 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has once again been rebuffed as he looks to shore up his shaky backline.

According to reports in Italy, Manchester United had a nearly $103 million mega transfer bid for centerback Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by his club Napoli. With Koulibaly having resigned recently with Napoli for a further five seasons, the reports state it would be well over $114 million for Napoli to part ways with their star defender.

Koulibaly, the French-born Senegal international, has been a revelation the last few seasons in Serie A, providing Napoli with a stalwart on the defensive line and helping the club become a regular in the top four of the league, pushing Juventus for a title. Should Man United dig deeper into their pockets for Koulibaly, he could have a similar impact as Virgil Van Dijk has had at Liverpool.

Here’s more rumors and transfer stories from around the Premier League:

Spain facing scrutiny after consecutive Nations League losses

Associated PressNov 17, 2018, 9:35 PM EST
MADRID (AP) The hype surrounding Luis Enrique and his Spain team didn’t last very long.

Disappointing performances in the UEFA Nations League have left La Roja under scrutiny after what had been a promising start under the new coach.

Luis Enrique was hired to revamp the national team following its early World Cup elimination. He led Spain to impressive victories, including a 2-1 victory over England at Wembley Stadium, a 6-0 win against World Cup-finalist Croatia and a 4-1 victory over Wales in a friendly in Cardiff.

Both in attack and defense, the team was playing well again. And the solid performances got fans excited about the team’s future.

But the great start was followed by two straight losses: 3-2 to England in Spain’s first home defeat in 15 years, and 3-2 at Croatia on Thursday after conceding in stoppage time. The results left Spain having to hope for a draw between England and Croatia at Wembley on Sunday to be able to advance to the final four of Europe’s newest competition.

“The results are what they are,” Luis Enrique said. “The group was very difficult, with two of the best national teams in the world. We were less favorites but the first two matches went really well. I’m happy with how we played even though there are things to improve.”

Luis Enrique implemented some promising changes in his first two matches in charge, making Spain press high and play a more aggressive style. The “tiki-taka” passing game was gone, and the focus turned to a more vertical approach in attack.

But the high defensive line that worked well in the first two games, allowing the team to play aggressively, made Spain become more vulnerable on defense. The team conceded six goals in its last two matches after outscoring opponents 12-2 in the first matches under Luis Enrique.

The former Barcelona coach said this inconsistency was expected considering Spain is still in the process of replacing the golden generation which helped Spain win two European Championships and a World Cup.

“We already knew the situation with a change in generation and we are trying to create a team,” Luis Enrique said. “There are young players who need confidence and there is a lot of room for improvement.”

Luis Enrique is not able to count on the likes of Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Gerard Pique, who retired from the national team after the World Cup. He has been gradually experimenting with youngsters.

He will have a chance to get Spain back on track in a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday in Las Palmas, the team’s final match of the year. The hosts will be without defender Sergio Ramos, who will be rested because of a muscle ailment.

Luis Enrique said he is already planning on getting the team ready for Euro 2020 qualifying, which begins next year.

“I’m optimistic,” Luis Enrique said. “I’d love to see England and Croatia draw so we could play in the final four (of the Nations League), but our goal is the European Championship and to qualify for the tournament with a group of young players.”

PSG’s investigation of PSG finds “no proven case of discrimination”

Associated PressNov 17, 2018, 7:59 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain says it has found no evidence of discrimination following an internal investigation triggered by reports that the club’s scouts illegally profiled the ethnic origins of potential young recruits.

Following a meeting involving PSG officials and sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Thursday, the French soccer club said the investigation based on interviews of employees in charge of recruitment established “there is no proven case of discrimination.”

Last week, the French league of human rights filed a discrimination lawsuit against the club, and the French soccer federation asked its ethics council to investigate the case.

PSG has admitted that forms with illegal content were used between 2013-17 but declined responsibility for implementing the policy after the Mediapart news website reported that up until this year, scouts were asked by PSG to mention the origin of possible recruits according to ethnic categories.

“None of these forms has ever been reported to the general management,” PSG said. “No change in the characteristics of young players recruited was observed.”

French law prohibits the collection of personal data that shows the racial or ethnic origins of individuals.

Rooney, “a fan now,” derides negativity of ex-England players

By Andy EdwardsNov 17, 2018, 6:16 PM EST
Wayne Rooney is no longer a playing member of the England national team — officially and forever, now — instead, the 33-year-old superstar now sees himself as “a fan,” but realizes he still has a responsibility to foster a positive atmosphere in which the current Three Lions can thrive.

[ MORE: Report: Chelsea interested in Christian Pulisic move ]

Speaking after his ceremonial send-off this week, Rooney took the opportunity to call out a number of former England players who, he believes, “can’t come to terms with England doing well” in the years since their own England careers ended — quotes from the Guardian:

“I know there are some ex-players who I’ve spoken to who can’t come to terms with England doing well. That is wrong. I’m not like that. I’m a fan now. I want England to do well. I am proud to have played for England so many times and I always have been. I’ve had my time. I am happy with what I’ve contributed to the national team and I look forward now to the next few years and watching this team progress.”

“The team I played in had superstars, but this team has also got superstars. Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, John Stones – one of the best centre-backs in world football. England have got great players and they’ve also got young players.

“I think this is a great squad, with other players who can come in if there are injuries. I have also seen first-hand that they are getting coached right, with good ideas, and the players are responding well to that. Hopefully this team can be the one to bring a trophy home.

“Everyone can see the potential in the team is huge. They have come off the back of a hugely successful World Cup, but in a strange way I think the game against Spain will give them even more confidence than what they did in the summer. That was a massive result, to win away in Spain. To be around the squad, to see how Gareth is coaching, was great.”

It’s an opinion that’s as selfless and team-first as everything we’ve ever come to expect from Rooney, a true lead-by-example captain. While it must be difficult for so many to see their national team have more success now that they’re out of the picture, Rooney sees himself as a custodian for the program and hopes others will join him in taking on that same altruistic mindset.