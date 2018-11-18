More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Lingard: Making it to the UEFA Nations League finals is “what we want”

By Daniel KarellNov 18, 2018, 12:27 PM EST
For the second time in five months, the England National Team is in the final four of an international competition.

England enacted some measure of revenge against Croatia on Sunday, completing an impressive 2-1 comeback victory over the World Cup finalists which beat England in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Substitute Jesse Lingard scored the game-tying goal before Harry Kane finished the winner in the 85th minute. It’s the latest success for an England National Team program that saw its teams win the FIFA Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups in 2017.

“It’s good, this is what we want, to play against the best teams in the world, to compete against the best and show our ability,” Lingard said following the game. “For us its another test, another semifinal. We’ve learned from Russia and we know what the job at hand is.”

It was a rollercoaster of emotions as England overcame a second half deficit to advance to the finals of the UEFA Nations League. For the first 56 minutes of the match, a scoreless draw was enough for England to stave off relegation while Spain would have advanced to the finals. However, Andrej Kramaric‘s looping goal in the 57th minute took the air out of Wembley Stadium, with England then needing two goals to survive relegation themselves.

Lingard, who came on 73rd minute, made an instant difference, along with winger Jadon Sancho, and Lingard came up with the game-tying goal four minutes after coming on.

“(Southgate) was just saying, as a sub you’ve gotta change the game,” Lingard said, “and the position I play in, I’ve got to get in the box as much as possible, get forward, make forward runs and try and change the game.”

Lingard was in the area in the 85th minute as Ben Chilwell delivered a terrific left-footed free kick into the box, one that was finished by Kane, leading to wild celebrations, ones that Lingard avoided earlier due to the situation of England needing two goals. Lingard, who some have nicknamed “Worldie” due to his propensity to score terrific goals, finished with a tap-in, but he’ll take it every day of the week.

“We were speaking about it the other day, me and Marcus (Rashford), (and he said) ‘you never score tap ins’, “Lingard said, “but I’ll take them all day long.”

McKennie, De La Torre out for USMNT match against Italy

By Daniel KarellNov 18, 2018, 12:50 PM EST
U.S. Men’s National Team fans will have to wait another few months for a chance to see AMP – Adams, McKennie and Pulisic – playing together on the field in the red, white and blue.

U.S. Soccer announced Sunday that Weston McKennie and Luca De La Torre had both been released from the USMNT squad. McKennie has a left hamstring injury and has returned to Schalke to recover, while de la Torre stayed in London after the USMNT match against England to resume training with his club side Fulham and their new coach Claudio Ranieri. The USMNT squad stands at 24 ahead of Tuesday’s match against Italy in Genk, Belgium.

Losing McKennie is a big blow to a young USMNT side that is looking to gain experience against big European nations, and if Thursday’s 3-0 defeat to England showed anything, it’s that even after 12 months, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of chemistry within the squad between all the players. Tyler Adams, McKennie and Christian Pulisic are all sure to play big roles going forward as the U.S. builds towards the 2022 World Cup, and giving the trio more time on the field together would be crucial.

For de la Torre, perhaps he can impress his new manager this week and earn some much-needed playing time. The 20-year-old former U.S. youth international star has yet to make his Premier League bow this season, though he’s featured three times in the League Cup.

Captain Kane: England completes incredible comeback over Croatia, tops group

By Daniel KarellNov 18, 2018, 10:53 AM EST
With a goal and an assist, England captain Harry Kane led the England National Team to a second half comeback in a 2-1 win over Croatia on Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium.

By winning, England advanced to the UEFA Nations League finals, where they’ll meet the other group winners from League A. England finished with seven points in League A Group 4. Spain had six points while Croatia, which could have topped the group, finished with four points and will be relegated to League B.

England had the lion’s share of chances in a nearly must-win game, with only a scoreless draw keeping England alive and staving off relegation. But Croatia looked put one foot in the UEFA Nations League finals when former Leicester City forward Andrej Kramarić scored in the 57th minute. Croatia’s stalwart defense frustrated England but a pair of substitutions changed the pace and tempo of the game.

Jesse Lingard, moments after coming on, slid home a shot that was saved off the line by Dejan Lovren, tieing the score in the 78th minute and giving England real hope of securing a victory. The game-winning-goal came eight minutes later, as Kane stabbed home a goal off a free kick from left back Ben Chillwell. Jadon Sancho, another substitute, played a role late in pushing England forward down the right flank.

After just a few minutes of action, it looked as if England wound run away as easy winners, with Kane and Raheem Sterling linking together beautifully to get behind Croatia’s defense. But both Sterling and Kane were wasteful with their chances, and by the end of the first half, Croatia’s Ivan Peresic nearly gave England a shock with a decent chance to score.

Croatia, buoyed by its defensive display in the first half, came out with more energy in the second, eventually catching England on the counter as Kramaric scored off a deflection, the ball looping over England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. As things stood, England would be relegated while Croatia would continue their incredible 2018 calendar year.

England looked to get back into the game, but the pace and tempo was missing until coach Gareth Southgate brought on Sancho and Lingard in place of Fabian Delph and Marcus Rashford, who was lively down the left but limped off the field. It was Lingard who’d get the game-tying goal in dramatic fashion, slipping a ball across the line after a shot from Kane had been saved on the goalline.

The Three Lions continued to push and finally were rewarded with Kane’s winner in the 85th minute, holding on to secure the victory.

The game showcased all that was hoped for when UEFA came up with the Nations League concept, turning boring, friendly matches into exciting, meaningful tournament games. The experience gained by England’s players could be crucial as the side looks to prove it was no one-hit wonder from the 2018 World Cup, while Croatia may have to find some quicker defenders to deal with teams such as England, with speedy young attackers.

If this is how the Nations League continues to be in the future, then the more the merrier.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Man United bid for Koulibaly rejected, Cahill to Milan, and more

By Daniel KarellNov 18, 2018, 10:02 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has once again been rebuffed as he looks to shore up his shaky backline.

According to reports in Italy, Manchester United had a nearly $103 million mega transfer bid for centerback Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by his club Napoli. With Koulibaly having resigned recently with Napoli for a further five seasons, the reports state it would be well over $114 million for Napoli to part ways with their star defender.

Koulibaly, the French-born Senegal international, has been a revelation the last few seasons in Serie A, providing Napoli with a stalwart on the defensive line and helping the club become a regular in the top four of the league, pushing Juventus for a title. Should Man United dig deeper into their pockets for Koulibaly, he could have a similar impact as Virgil Van Dijk has had at Liverpool.

Here’s more rumors and transfer stories from around the Premier League:

Inter Miami could play matches at Marlins Park

By Daniel KarellNov 18, 2018, 8:44 AM EST
David Beckham’s new MLS side Inter Miami CF could follow in the footsteps of Manchester City’s sister club New York City FC when it begins life in MLS.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas told MLSSoccer.com in an interview that while the club builds its new soccer-specific stadium, it could play games at Marlins Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins. Marlins Park has hosted numerous international friendly matches in the past, including one involving Mexico, and was reportedly designed with soccer in mind, enabling teams to play on a bigger pitch, unlike the tight confines at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s a contender,” Mas said. “From the beginning I’ve said that our options are Marlins Park, Hard Rock Stadium, [Florida International University]. We’ve looked at potentially playing some games up at FAU [Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton], more maybe geared towards a broader fanbase in terms of South Florida. This is a beautiful facility here; we’re in conversations with all of the groups involved. Personally, I like this facility, I wouldn’t mind being here. The big advantage here is we’re a Miami team and this is in the city of Miami.”

With Inter Miami likely to start as an expansion side in 2020, it will still be reportedly a year and a half before they move into a stadium of their own. Beckham and his ownership team earned a huge win last week as Miami voters approved a referendum for the team to negotiate a lease with the city to use land at Melreese Country Club, Just north did Marlins Park in Little Havana and bordering the Miami International Airport grounds.

With a stadium likely to be completed by 2021, Inter Miami wouldn’t have to spend much time at Marlins Park or another local site, but it’s still a bit embarassing for MLS to have teams playing in baseball stadiums, especially NYCFC. The team and league said the stay at Yankee Stadium would be temporary, but there’s been little movement on the stadium front and it looks like NYCFC could sped a decade or more in the house that Ruth built.