Mancini might hand debut to Italy’s “next Pirlo” vs. USMNT

Associated PressNov 19, 2018, 6:40 PM EST
GENK, Belgium (AP) Italian teenager Sandro Tonali could become the first player born in the millennium to play for the Azzurri on Tuesday in a friendly against the United States.

The hype around Tonal has labeled the 18-year-old midfielder the next Andrea Pirlo.

Tonali has never played in the Italian top flight, and made his professional debut only 14 months ago for Serie B side Brescia, but has impressed sufficiently to be summoned by the national side.

He didn’t feature on Saturday in the 0-0 draw against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League but he and other young players will likely get their chance against the U.S.

“We’re here to look at players like Tonali,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on Monday. “And I’m curious to see them, too.

“If the players from Saturday have recovered and are well they’ll play. But then of course there will be space for others since it’s a test. We’re curious to see Tonali at work, as well as the other youngsters.”

Five of the players who started at San Siro on Saturday are unavailable: Giorgio Chiellini, Alessandro Florenzi, Lorenzo Inisgne, Ciro Immobile and Jorginho have been allowed to return to their clubs, as well as Lorenzo Pellegrini.

[ UEFA Nations League: Germany end year with late collapse, relegation ]

Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi and Hoffenheim forward Vincenzo Grifo could also be in line for their debuts.

Mancini will be hoping whoever he picks will find the back of the net against the U.S., and end Italy’s struggles.

Defender Chiellini, who made his 100th appearance for Italy on Saturday, was the top goalscorer among those called up for the two matches, having netted eight times for the team.

“It’s a problem because if you don’t score you don’t win,” Mancini said. “But in the matches against Ukraine, Poland, and Portugal we created more than 20 chances.

“It’s just a question of bad luck. Let’s hope the wheel will turn soon. What’s important is to continue creating chances and playing in attack.”

FC Dallas confirm departure of Tijuana-bound Oscar Pareja

By Andy EdwardsNov 19, 2018, 5:16 PM EST
After nearly two decades of service to the club (in a variety of roles, from player to head coach), Oscar Pareja has officially left his post as FC Dallas’ leading man.

The club confirmed Pareja’s departure on Monday, just days after it was reported that Pareja would be named the next manager at Liga MX side Club Tijuana, that FCD and Pareja “have mutually agreed to part ways.”

Pareja had the following to say in the club’s official release:

“This was a difficult decision for me and my family. FC Dallas has been our home for many years, but we felt it would be best for us to seek a different challenge which enables me to keep growing as a coach. This club and its players are heading on the right path and I have no doubt they will get there. I would like to thank the Hunt family, Clark and Dan, for their support throughout my time here. The memories I have made with this club will stay with me and my family for a lifetime.”

Pareja was once thought to be one of a handful of candidates for the still-vacant U.S. men’s national team job, but Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter is expected to be begin his tenure any minute hour day week month now.

UEFA Nations League: Germany end year with late collapse, relegation

By Andy EdwardsNov 19, 2018, 5:01 PM EST
A roundup of all of Monday’s action in the UEFA Nations League…

Germany 2-2 Netherlands

Germany’s first foray into the UEFA Nations League — much like their participation in the 2018 World Cup this summer — was short-lived and could be considered anything but a success. In short, it was a year to forget for the 2014 World Cup winners, but Joachim Loew’s side finished the year off with a victory another disappointing result on Monday.

Having already been relegated from Group A of the Nations League, Germany somehow managed to throw away a 2-0 lead in the final five minutes after piecing together 85 minutes of coherent soccer upon which they could have built heading into 2019. For one year at least, much of the world has enjoyed a hearty laugh at the expense of Germany.

The result sees Netherlands leapfrog France for top spot in Group 1, and they’ll join England, Portugal and Switzerland in the four-team finals next year.

Timo Werned and Leroy Sane put Die Mannschaft ahead by two goals inside the game’s opening 20 minutes.

The lead held firm until the 85th, at which point it all came unraveled and the Dutch made their comeback, courtesy of Quincy Pomes and Virgil Van Dijk.

Elsewhere in UEFA Nations League

League B Group 1

Czech Republic 1-0 Slovakia

League B Group 4

Denmark 0-0 Ireland

League C Group 3

Cyprus 0-2 Norway
Bulgaria 1-1 Slovenia

League D Group 1

Georgia 2-1 Kazakhstan
Andorra 0-0 Latvia

League D Group 4

Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar
Liechtenstein 2-2 Armenia

Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League schedule

League A Group 3

Portugal vs. Poland — 2:45 p.m. ET

League B Group 2

Sweden vs. Russia — 2:45 p.m. ET

League C Group 1

Scotland vs. Israel — 2:45 p.m. ET

League C Group 4

Serbia vs. Lithuania — 2:45 p.m. ET
Montenegro vs. Romania — 2:45 p.m. ET

League D Group 3

Malta vs. Faroe Islands — 2:45 p.m. ET
Kosovo vs. Azerbaijan — 2:45 p.m. ET

Spain wants 2030 World Cup bid with Morocco and Portugal

Associated PressNov 19, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Spain wants Morocco to join a three-country bid with Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup.

A government spokeswoman says Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez conveyed the offer to Moroccan counterpart Saad Eddine El Othmani during a brief visit to the north African country. The spokeswoman, as is custom, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate response from the government in Rabat.

According to Spanish media, a World Cup bid spanning two continents had been floated in September when Sanchez met in Madrid with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

South American soccer leaders are already promoting a three-way centenary bid by Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. Uruguay hosted the first World Cup in 1930. There is already European interest from England, which is exploring bidding with its neighbors.

Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup and bid with Portugal for the 2018 competition, which went to Russia.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Preview: USMNT face Italy in 2018 finale

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 19, 2018, 1:38 PM EST
The U.S. men’s national team end their 2018 campaign with a friendly against Italy in Genk, Belgium on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

This is a clash between two teams who failed to reach the 2018 World Cup and have now turned to youth to try and turn their programs around.

It has been a strange year for everyone connected with the USMNT, as interim head coach Dave Sarachan has now been in charge for 13 months but still no new permanent coach had been announced and the U.S. were humbled 3-0 by a much-changed England at Wembley last Thursday.

Roberto Mancini and the Azzurri are the final test of a gruelling few months for the USMNT, as they’ve now faced Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and England in the fall, winning just one of those games as several youngsters have been given the chance to shine but there’s still no long-term plan.

Christian Pulisic is back in the U.S. setup and will be looking to lead a team which has an average age of just over 23 to an upset of No. 19 ranked Italy. Mancini has sent home several of his more experienced players ahead of this game and will give plenty of youngsters a chance, including teenager Sandro Tonali who Italy have high hopes for as a deep-lying playmaker.

In team news Weston McKennie, Kenny Saief and Luca De La Torre all left the USMNT squad over the past few days due to injury, but Josh Sargent is fit to play against Italy as the Werder Bremen forward didn’t feature against England due to a small knock. Sarachan has said there will be plenty of changes to his lineup, and it will be intriguing to see if the USMNT players who will be involved in the MLS Cup playoffs next week will feature.

Pro Soccer Talk will be at the Luminus Arena in Genk and you can follow live updates on Italy v. USA here.

What they’re saying…

Dave Sarachan on Italy and possible USMNT lineup: “We respect them. It will be an important test for our guys. We will have a number of changes in the lineup and it will be one of those tests that will go a long way down the road. We are excited about it and it should be a good night.”

Roberto Mancini on giving youngsters a chance: “We are working, trying to renovate the Nazionale with young players and a different tactical approach. We need to get to know them better, to see them in action. Hopefully, many young players will get a chance to feature, as that’ll mean we’ve got a bright future ahead of us. I think there are many talented players out there, they just need to gain some experience.”

Prediction

This is a very tough game to call. There’s no doubt that the USMNT youngsters will want to end a tough year on a high as they try to impress the incoming coach (expected to be Gregg Berhalter) but Italy’s youngsters will want to grab their chance to impress too. Pulisic could be the difference in this game and I’m going for a 1-1 draw in Genk as Sarachan will leave his time in charge of the USMNT with his head held high. A draw would be a very respectable end to a tough 12 months for the U.S. program. 2019 can’t come soon enough as they plan for the long road ahead and a shot at redemption.