Premier League Mornings Live coming to NYC

The next “Premier League Mornings Live” fan fest is coming to New York City on December 8.
NBC Sports and the Premier League hosted the first fan fest of the season in Washington D.C. in September, as over 2,000 fans watched all of the action as the show was broadcast live from a rooftop overlooking Washington D.C.
Alan Shearer will return for the event in downtown Manhattan as a special guest alongside the entire Premier League on NBC crew, Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Kyle Martino.
Dec. 8 marks an incredible day of action, as the PL games kick off at 7:30 a.m. ET and continue across four consecutive windows with the final match starting at 2:45 p.m. ET. Bring. It. On.
Below is more from the official release on what you can expect in Manhattan, while here are details on how you can attend the event and watch all of the action.
The fan festival – which will span a four match windows from 7:30 a.m. ET to 2:45 p.m. ET, for the first time– returns to New York after NBC Sports’ debuted its innovative fan fest activation in November 2017. The event will feature a turf pitch, the Premier League trophy, club mascots, special guests, and more.
With widespread fan interest, NBC Sports will also bring cameras to additional markets for “live look-ins” across the nation for passionate Premier League viewers to join the celebration. Fans can make their voices heard and lobby for their city to be included in the event by using #MyPLmorning.
Alan Shearer said, “Premier League Mornings Live is a great opportunity for fans to come together and watch the day’s match action. The atmosphere at the recent Premier League and NBC event in Washington DC was fantastic. I met lots of extremely passionate and loyal fans and I look forward to meeting many more in New York in December.”
Supporters will arrive early in full-force to cheer on their teams ahead of the day’s matches, starting with Bournemouth v. Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage continues with a slate of five matches at 10 a.m. ET, including Manchester United v. Fulham on NBCSN and Arsenal v. Huddersfield on CNBC.
The day’s afternoon fixtures kick off with the highly-anticipated Chelsea v. Manchester City match at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. As the current third- and first-place teams, the midday matchup will highlight a day of energetic fandom. The day’s events will conclude with coverage of Leicester City v. Tottenham at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Viewers across the country can share in the fun by checking in on social media using #MyPLMorning wherever they are watching. Select viewer photos will be featured on air that day.