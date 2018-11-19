[ UEFA Nations League: Germany end year with late collapse, relegation ]

A roundup of all of Monday’s action in the UEFA Nations League…
[ PREVIEW: USMNT face Italy in 2018 finale | Should Pulisic move to PL? ]
Germany 2-2 Netherlands
Germany’s first foray into the UEFA Nations League — much like their participation in the 2018 World Cup this summer — was short-lived and could be considered anything but a success. In short, it was a year to forget for the 2014 World Cup winners, but Joachim Loew’s side finished the year off with a
victory another disappointing result on Monday.
Having already been relegated from Group A of the Nations League, Germany somehow managed to throw away a 2-0 lead in the final five minutes after piecing together 85 minutes of coherent soccer upon which they could have built heading into 2019. For one year at least, much of the world has enjoyed a hearty laugh at the expense of Germany.
The result sees Netherlands leapfrog France for top spot in Group 1, and they’ll join England, Portugal and Switzerland in the four-team finals next year.
Timo Werned and Leroy Sane put Die Mannschaft ahead by two goals inside the game’s opening 20 minutes.
The lead held firm until the 85th, at which point it all came unraveled and the Dutch made their comeback, courtesy of Quincy Pomes and Virgil Van Dijk.
Elsewhere in UEFA Nations League
League B Group 1
Czech Republic 1-0 Slovakia
League B Group 4
Denmark 0-0 Ireland
League C Group 3
Cyprus 0-2 Norway
Bulgaria 1-1 Slovenia
League D Group 1
Georgia 2-1 Kazakhstan
Andorra 0-0 Latvia
League D Group 4
Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar
Liechtenstein 2-2 Armenia
Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League schedule
League A Group 3
Portugal vs. Poland — 2:45 p.m. ET
League B Group 2
Sweden vs. Russia — 2:45 p.m. ET
League C Group 1
Scotland vs. Israel — 2:45 p.m. ET
League C Group 4
Serbia vs. Lithuania — 2:45 p.m. ET
Montenegro vs. Romania — 2:45 p.m. ET
League D Group 3
Malta vs. Faroe Islands — 2:45 p.m. ET
Kosovo vs. Azerbaijan — 2:45 p.m. ET