UEFA pres calls Super League “a fiction” that “will not happen”

The long-rumored “Super League” has not been discussed, is not being discussed, and will not be discussed, according to two of European soccer’s leading decision makers.
[ PREVIEW: USMNT face Italy in 2018 finale | Should Pulisic move to PL? ]
The concept, which would see a number of the continent’s highest-profile clubs break away from their current domestic leagues and join forces in a single Super League, was most recently reported on when leaked documents appeared to expose secret discussions between some of the game’s biggest figures and clubs.
But, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Andrea Agnelli, chairman of the European Club Association which represents hundreds of Europe’s top teams, said this denied that any discussions have taken place — quotes from the BBC:
“The Super League will not happen. It is in a way a fiction now or a dream.”
“I can confirm we have never seen, never discussed, never been involved in the creation of this document. We are fully engaged with UEFA in shaping the game going forward.”