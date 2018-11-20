More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Portugal unaware of joint World Cup bid with Spain, Morocco

Associated PressNov 20, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

LISBON, Portugal (AP) A Portuguese official says Spain has made no approach about the possibility of presenting a three-way bid to host the 2030 World Cup with Morocco.

Education Minister Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, who oversees sports, says he has “no formal knowledge of any official announcement about a three-way bid.”

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

He also says he believes FIFA does not allow joint bids from separate confederations – in this case, UEFA and the Confederation of African Football.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez supposedly conveyed the bid offer to Moroccan counterpart Saad Eddine El Othmani during a brief visit to the north African country.

Bids to host the 2030 World Cup are being considered by countries in South America and England.

French prosecutor opens probe into alleged discrimination at PSG

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 19, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) The Paris prosecutors’ office has opened an investigation into alleged discrimination by Paris Saint-Germain following a complaint by France’s League of Human Rights, which claims that club scouts illegally profiled potential recruits by their origin.

The investigation includes the supposed collection of personal information in a fraudulent, disloyal or illegal way and conserving personal information which “directly or indirectly” reveals racial or ethnic origins.

The action came three days after PSG said an internal investigation had found “no proven case of discrimination.”

PSG has acknowledged that forms with “illegal content were used between 2013 and 2018.” However, it declined responsibility for implementing the policy.

UEFA pres calls Super League “a fiction” that “will not happen”

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 19, 2018, 8:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

The long-rumored “Super League” has not been discussed, is not being discussed, and will not be discussed, according to two of European soccer’s leading decision makers.

[ PREVIEW: USMNT face Italy in 2018 finale | Should Pulisic move to PL? ]

The concept, which would see a number of the continent’s highest-profile clubs break away from their current domestic leagues and join forces in a single Super League, was most recently reported on when leaked documents appeared to expose secret discussions between some of the game’s biggest figures and clubs.

But, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Andrea Agnelli, chairman of the European Club Association which represents hundreds of Europe’s top teams, said this denied that any discussions have taken place — quotes from the BBC:

“The Super League will not happen. It is in a way a fiction now or a dream.”

 

“I can confirm we have never seen, never discussed, never been involved in the creation of this document. We are fully engaged with UEFA in shaping the game going forward.”

Mancini might hand debut to Italy’s “next Pirlo” vs. USMNT

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 19, 2018, 6:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

GENK, Belgium (AP) Italian teenager Sandro Tonali could become the first player born in the millennium to play for the Azzurri on Tuesday in a friendly against the United States.

[ PREVIEW: USMNT face Italy in 2018 finale | Should Pulisic move to PL? ]

The hype around Tonal has labeled the 18-year-old midfielder the next Andrea Pirlo.

Tonali has never played in the Italian top flight, and made his professional debut only 14 months ago for Serie B side Brescia, but has impressed sufficiently to be summoned by the national side.

He didn’t feature on Saturday in the 0-0 draw against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League but he and other young players will likely get their chance against the U.S.

“We’re here to look at players like Tonali,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on Monday. “And I’m curious to see them, too.

“If the players from Saturday have recovered and are well they’ll play. But then of course there will be space for others since it’s a test. We’re curious to see Tonali at work, as well as the other youngsters.”

Five of the players who started at San Siro on Saturday are unavailable: Giorgio Chiellini, Alessandro Florenzi, Lorenzo Inisgne, Ciro Immobile and Jorginho have been allowed to return to their clubs, as well as Lorenzo Pellegrini.

[ UEFA Nations League: Germany end year with late collapse, relegation ]

Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi and Hoffenheim forward Vincenzo Grifo could also be in line for their debuts.

Mancini will be hoping whoever he picks will find the back of the net against the U.S., and end Italy’s struggles.

Defender Chiellini, who made his 100th appearance for Italy on Saturday, was the top goalscorer among those called up for the two matches, having netted eight times for the team.

“It’s a problem because if you don’t score you don’t win,” Mancini said. “But in the matches against Ukraine, Poland, and Portugal we created more than 20 chances.

“It’s just a question of bad luck. Let’s hope the wheel will turn soon. What’s important is to continue creating chances and playing in attack.”

FC Dallas confirm departure of Tijuana-bound Oscar Pareja

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 19, 2018, 5:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

After nearly two decades of service to the club (in a variety of roles, from player to head coach), Oscar Pareja has officially left his post as FC Dallas’ leading man.

[ PREVIEW: USMNT face Italy in 2018 finale | Should Pulisic move to PL? ]

The club confirmed Pareja’s departure on Monday, just days after it was reported that Pareja would be named the next manager at Liga MX side Club Tijuana, that FCD and Pareja “have mutually agreed to part ways.”

Pareja had the following to say in the club’s official release:

“This was a difficult decision for me and my family. FC Dallas has been our home for many years, but we felt it would be best for us to seek a different challenge which enables me to keep growing as a coach. This club and its players are heading on the right path and I have no doubt they will get there. I would like to thank the Hunt family, Clark and Dan, for their support throughout my time here. The memories I have made with this club will stay with me and my family for a lifetime.”

Pareja was once thought to be one of a handful of candidates for the still-vacant U.S. men’s national team job, but Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter is expected to be begin his tenure any minute hour day week month now.