Barca’s next signing of a Liverpool player will cost extra $114M

Don’t expect Barcelona to sign another player from Liverpool anytime soon, unless they just so happen to have an extra $114 million they don’t particularly want or need.
According to a report from the BBC, the two clubs agreed the add-on fee as part of last January’s $192-million transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool to Barca.
Thus, should Barca bid for another Liverpool player before the clause’s end date in 2020, they will be forced to pay $114 million on top of the standard transfer fee agreed by the two sides.
Barcelona signed two other Liverpool players, Javier Mascherano (2010) and Luis Suarez (2014), this decade, but neither of those deals were surrounded by the ongoing drama that Coutinho’s want-away saga quickly became.
After Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Coutinho was immediately identified as one of a handful of targets to replace him, but Liverpool refused to sell in August, at which time Coutinho missed games due to “injury.” After the transfer window closed, he returned to the field and resumed regular service as one of the Premier League’s best attackers. Barca came back in for him in the winter window, breaking up Liverpool’s superstar quartet of attackers and, presumably, incurring the $114-million premium.